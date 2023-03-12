6 gorgeous homes in the Italianate style

Westport, Connecticut

House.

Borgatta Photography

Built in 1840, this four-bedroom home was restored and expanded in 2019. The house has a front porch with herringbone ceiling, whitewashed decking, and gas lanterns; chef's kitchen with fireplace; primary suite with two bathrooms; playroom with bay window, reading nook, and craft area; and breezeway to the new three-car garage.

Kitchen.

Borgatta Photography

The 1-acre Old Hill lot has a garden, yard, two-bedroom post-and-beam guesthouse with kitchen and great room, and climate-controlled play shed. $3,895,000. Karen Scott, Compass, (203) 613-9200.

Columbus, Georgia

House.

Courtesy image

The Dinglewood House, built in 1859, is on the National Register of Historic Places. The five-bedroom home features 16-foot ceilings with ornate plaster insets and corbels; carved archways; walnut doors and mahogany staircase; nine fireplaces, most with the original marble mantels; gourmet kitchen; dining room; great room; and library.

Living room

Courtesy image

The 3.6-acre property, in a historic district abutting a wooded park, includes a wraparound piazza, yards, gardens, mature trees, and an in-ground pool. $1,750,000. Melissa Thomas, Coldwell Banker Realty, (706) 575‑0669.

Santa Rosa, California

House.

Courtesy image

This 1880 Italianate Victorian is in the St. Rose Historic District. The three-bedroom house has the original crown molding, interior pillars, and living room fireplace surround; updates including modern solar, integrated speakers, and chef's kitchen; and a one-bedroom guest apartment.

House.

Courtesy image

Outside are orange trees, stacked-stone garden beds, a covered patio with outdoor kitchen, and a two-car garage; shops, restaurants, and cultural attractions are walking distance. $1,350,000. Cathy Wade Shepard, Sotheby's International Realty Wine Country – Sonoma Brokerage, (707) 481-0649.

New Orleans, Louisiana

House.

Courtesy image

Built circa 1877, this three-bedroom home near the Garden District is an Italianate example of a Southern center hall cottage. The house features the original leaded-glass front door, interior French doors, living room fireplace with marble surround, and stately floor-to-ceiling windows; Matteo Neivert tropical murals; and recently updated plumbing, electrical, roof, kitchen, and bathrooms.

Sitting room

Courtesy image

A wraparound back porch overlooks a patio with swimming pool surrounded by palm trees and a garden courtyard with a fountain. $1,699,000. Joey Walker, Rêve Realtors, (504) 610-5637.

Covington, Kentucky

House.

Courtesy image

The Ashbrook, on a corner property in Old Seminary Square, dates to the 1860s. The three-story, five-bedroom house has 12-foot ceilings, tall windows, antique wood floors, six ornate fireplaces, carved-wood staircase, remodeled eat-in kitchen with marble countertops, and attached one-bedroom apartment with private entry.

Living room

Courtesy image

On the four-lot parcel are mature plantings, a grassy yard, a brick-paved garden patio, and a two-car garage; Cincinnati is 10 minutes by car across the Ohio River. $1,180,000. Carole Carter, Coldwell Banker Realty, (513) 260-6694.

Middletown, Delaware

House.

This six-bedroom Italianate brick home with Second Empire details was built circa 1884. On the National Register of Historic Places, the house retains the original hardwood floors, stained-glass windows, frosted-glass doors, oak fretwork, walnut staircase, and hardware; it has formal living and dining rooms and a chef's kitchen with mudroom; updates include solar and geothermal panels.

House.

Courtesy image

Outside are a front porch, a large yard, and a back patio displaying a fishpond and massive ginkgo tree. $495,000. Michael Kelczewski, Monument Sotheby's International Realty, (302) 383-1983.

