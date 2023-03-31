6 glossy Dior lip oil dupes that TikTok says are maybe better than the real thing

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

There’s a reason why people are obsessed with Dior Lip Glow Oil. It’s as if a moisturizing lip balm and slick gloss made a hydrating, cherry oil-infused offspring with a tinted and high-shine finish that also repairs damage and prevents dryness. Oh, and the packaging is a work of art.

Alas, all these benefits come with the not-so-cute price of $40. So, TikTok beauty enthusiasts and seasoned shoppers alike (hi, us!) did what they do best and went on a treasure hunt for the best Dior lip oil dupes that cost way less.

Turns out, there are actually a ton of lip oils and glosses that the internet says pamper just as well (if not better) than the Dior lip oil. And the price is so right that you won’t even need to pop a TUMS when you pull out your credit card.

Peep the best TikTok-approved Dior lip oil dupes below!

Best TikTok-Approved Dior Lip Oil Dupes

Buy Now from Amazon

The nourishing Clarins lip oil is enriched with natural, plant-based oils that comfort and protect your lips for a visibly plump appearance. TikTok user @katiehub.org made a post comparing the Clarins Lip Comfort Oil side-by-side against the Dior Lip Glow Oil, showing how each product looks in terms of shade and glossiness and concluding that “they’re the same thing.”

“It actually feels nourishing,” she says. “I look so kissable!”

Also available at Sephora and Ulta.

Buy Now from Amazon

For $8.99, this lip oil delivers lightweight moisture that gives your lips a plump and glowing appearance. It’s enriched with vitamins to nurture your lips and comes in five tints in varying shades of red and pink.

TikTok blogger @alexisleianna unboxed each lip oil, noting that not only does the packaging look the exact same, but the ingredients are also very similar — but for $30 less than the original.

Story continues

Credit: Amazon

Buy Now from Amazon

Another product beloved by TikTok is CoverGirl’s Clean Fresh Yummy Gloss. While it’s not technically a “lip oil,” it still has but has all of the qualities you want in a lip product. It’s infused with antioxidants and hyaluronic acid that hydrates and plumps, plus it applies with a rounded brush, so it’s easy to spread.

In her review, @hydrationceo assures us that this gloss is incredibly smooth and feels like a lip oil. After wearing it all day, the TikToker rated the CoverGirl Clean Fresh Yummy Gloss an 8 out of 10, sharing that it feels great, has lasting color and seamlessly reapplies.

Also available at Ulta.

Credit: Sephora

Buy Now from Tower 28

Similar to lip oil is lip jelly — a unique option from Tower 28. The ShineOn Lip Jelly has the shine of a gloss with the comfort of a balm, so it’s probably the most lightweight option out there.

In her TikTok review, @deirdrerosemorgan shares that she found the Tower 28 lip jelly after the Dior lip oil sold out. Though she (rightfully) acknowledges that no two lip products are exactly the same, she recommends the Tower 28 lip jelly over the Dior lip oil because it’s less sticky and super lightweight.

Also available at Sephora.

Credit: INNBeauty Project

Buy Now from INNBeauty Project

If you’re looking for a vegan option, TikTok obviously came through. Meet the InnBeauty Project Glaze Lip Oil, made with a plant-based plumping complex for a moisturized, high-shine finish.

In her review video, user @amypwong demonstrates just how easy the application is with its oversized applicator, describing INNBeauty Project’s product as glossy, plumping, non-sticky and very moisturizing.

Also available at Sephora.

Buy Now from Amazon

Another drugstore option that gives you a big bang for your buck, the NYX Glossy Lip Oil is designed with a lightweight formula with moisturizing, plant-based ingredients to keep your lips hydrated and glossy for up to 12 hours.

“This is probably the closest thing to the Dior Lip Oil that I have seen yet,” TikTok reviewer @yazasfour says while holding both the NYX product and Dior’s. After modeling the two lip oils side-by-side, she determines that they look exactly alike but that the NYX option is less sticky.

Also available at NYX Professional Makeup.

If you liked this story, check out this $30 Amazon dress that’s an exact designer dupe.

The post 6 glossy Dior lip oil dupes that TikTok says are maybe better than the real thing appeared first on In The Know.

More from In The Know:

Madewell is relaunching its Curvy Collection for denim, and there are so many great new fits

TikTok found a $40 sweatshirt that's super similar to Lululemon's Scuba Half-Zip Hoodie

It's time to stop sleeping on the Sephora Collection

The TikTok beauty girlies can’t stop buying under-eye patches, and these 5 sets are skin care and selfie-approved