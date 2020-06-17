6 Flattering Summer Haircuts To Try If You Have A Lot Of Hair

Most people would consider a full head of thick hair a blessing, but figuring out what to do with it all can be a challenge for this lucky bunch — especially in the heat of summer. If you're one of them, with heavy hair currently tossed up in a scrunchie or braided into a protective style, maybe you're considering a summer haircut.



Of course, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, that may be easier said than done. However many states have given hair salons the green light to resume business — with safety precautions in place — and should you feel comfortable going in, perhaps you're dreaming about a fresh cut that will help you shed some inches from the past few months of hair growth.



To help you determine exactly what that cut is, we tapped in-the-know hair pros who've broken down the six best summer styles for thicker hair, ahead. Scroll through for tons of inspiration, plus the single product you'll need to grab for easy at-home air drying.



Product Pick: John Frieda Frizz Ease Extra Strength Serum If you're channeling a sleek style, consider investing in a control serum, like this one, which is tailored to thicker hair types.



John Frieda Frizz Ease Extra Strength Serum, $, available at Superdrug

Product Pick: DevaCurl Super Stretch



You know your curls need a lot of hydration to stay bouncy — especially if your hair is long. This DevaCurl cream is a best-seller and a favourite for its ability to define and moisturise parched strands.



DevaCurl Super Stretch, $, available at FeelUnique





Product Pick: Unite Second Day Finishing Cream



"If you rake a little bit through your mid-lengths and ends, it will gives your hair that 'second-day' texture and grit that works nicely with the shape," says Nation.



Unite Second Day Finishing Cream, $, available at Amazon





Product Pick: Oribe Fiber Groom



Looking for a cool, piecey finish? You'll want a soft-hold pomade to give your fringe a bit of bounce and separation.



Oribe Fiber Groom Elastic Texture Paste, $, available at Amazon





Product Pick: Aveda Be Curly Styling Prep



Define your nature texture with a lightweight lotion or cream to add hydration while tempering frizz and flyaways.



Aveda Be Curly Style-Prep, $, available at LookFantastic





Product Pick: Carol's Daughter Coil Enhancing Moisture Butter

This buttery cream will add instant moisture and definition to 2C, 3C, and 4C curls when you're styling your cut at home.



Carol's Daughter Coco Creme Coil Enhancing Moisture Butter, $, available at Murphy's Beauty



Product Pick: ghd Curve Classic Wave Wand

For styling a long cut with just-thinned ends, Pattirane tells us that many people like to add a slight bend through the hair shafts for added texture. "You can add a little sea salt of texture spray," he says. "Or, if you don't have natural curls, you can use a curling iron to get those precise beach-y bends."



GHD Curve Classic Wave Wand, $, available at GHD



