Some kids get a taste for luxury at a young age, which can make them hard to shop for. Fortunately, there are a number of high-end holiday gifts perfect for kids who enjoy the finer things in life.

Check out these extravagant holiday gifts for your future high-roller.

Bugatti Divo Ride-On Car for Kids

While $300-plus may be a little steep for a children's toy, it's a heck of a lot cheaper than an actual Bugatti. This electric ride-on car is suitable for kids ages 3 to 6.

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Starry Blanket

This nearly $100 baby blanket promises to be "incredibly soft, feeling light and fluffy to the touch."

UGG Unisex Child Classic Boot

These classic winter boots are available in sizes 1 to 12 in an array of fashionable colors.

Barbie Dreamhouse Doll House Playset

Let your child create their future dream mansion with this 75-plus-piece playset. The extravagant doll house features a working elevator, a party room with a DJ booth, a second-story slide, a pool, a balcony and a puppy play area with its own pool and slide.

Melissa & Doug Giant Giraffe

Ideal for a child with a penchant for exotic animals, this lifelike giraffe stuffed animal toy is over 4 feet tall, which will make it an eye-catching centerpiece for any playroom.

Little Dove Play Tent

This indoor/outdoor premium play tent features a mat and star lights.

Prices and availability are accurate as of Nov. 16, 2022, and are subject to change.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 6 Extravagant Holiday Gifts for Kids