6 Easy Ways You Can Make Thanksgiving More Eco-Friendly

When I picture my family's pre-COVID Thanksgiving gatherings from the past, my mind replays reels of unfinished plates spread across multiple tables, over-the-top autumnal decorations coating every surface, and the oven blasting at an unbearable heat two days prior to the actual feast. Thanksgiving can be overindulgent, to say the least — from the excess food preparations to lavish embellishments and the sheer amount of leftovers (aka food waste). But, before you think I'm coming for everyone's favorite holiday, there are ways to be more waste-conscious on Turkey Day. After scouring the internet for answers, plus taping an expert along the way, I unearthed eco-friendly (and not overpriced!) tips for a sustainable Thanksgiving.



The classic "Reduce, Reuse, & Recycle" slogan can be utilized on Thanksgiving, too — especially as sustainability and family matters are hitting closer to home these days. Ahead, read up on six easy hacks for how you can take this year's shopping, cooking, serving, and repurposing to new earth-happy levels. And, as a reminder: November 26 is about being grateful for all that surrounds us — and also remembering that all those delicious leftovers don’t have to go to waste.



At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.

View photos



Baggu Baggu Reusable Bag, $, available at Baggu Reusable Bag, $, available at Nisolo More

View photos



grl & co. Bright Days Ahead Reusable Canvas Tote Bag, $, available at Bright Days Ahead Reusable Canvas Tote Bag, $, available at Madewell More

View photos



EcoRootsShop Reusable Produce Bags, $, available at Reusable Produce Bags, $, available at Etsy More

View photos



BambooMN Reusable Bamboo Ecoware Dinnerware Plates, $, available at Reusable Bamboo Ecoware Dinnerware Plates, $, available at Etsy More