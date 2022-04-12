6 Easter eats you can order online

Festive dishes to celebrate this holiday at home.

In my house, Easter Sunday usually means a Honey Baked Ham and fresh biscuits. Coincidentally, most years my family ends up waiting in long lines to get ingredients at the last minute. And I’ll never forget the year when we had to return a ham that, well, didn’t seem to have been packed fresh (and that’s putting it lightly). But this year, there are so many amazing options for ordering high-quality, carefully curated dishes online to make this year’s celebration one to remember.

1. Hot cross buns

Hot cross buns are a centuries-old Easter tradition.

According to legend, the hot cross bun dates as far back as the 12th century when it was created in honor of Good Friday. Hundreds of years later, it remains a tradition for many to dig into this sweet pastry on Easter weekend.

These hot cross buns from The Gingered Peach, a New Jersey-based bakery, are packed with currants and a touch of orange zest, topped with classic sweet vanilla icing crosses. Each package includes twelve tightly packed buns, and it’s recommended you allow them to sit at room temperature for at least three hours before serving. Alternatively, microwave for 15 seconds to enjoy them warm.

Get Hot Cross Buns from The Gingered Peach on Goldbelly for $59

2. Smoked ham

Crowd Cow's bone-in ham ships ready-to-eat and serve.

We’ve tried many products from Crowd Cow—including wagyu beef and sirloin steak—and have been consistently impressed with its high-quality meats. Crowd Cow’s smoked, bone-in heritage ham is sourced from Pederson’s Natural Farms, where all animals are part of the Certified Humane Raised and Handled program. Each ham weighs between six to eight pounds and comes spiral sliced, ready to serve.

Get Smoked Bone-In Heritage Ham from Crowd Cow starting at $50.67

3. DIY desserts

A DIY cookie or cupcake decorating kit is a great way to get kids involved in your Easter feast.

For those looking to get hands-on with their Easter goodies, or perhaps in search of kid-friendly holiday activities, Chicago-based bakery The Goddess and Grocer is offering DIY cookie decorating kits for nationwide shipping. The cookie kit comes with a dozen pre-made vanilla sugar cookies, piping bags full of pastel-colored buttercream icing, and festive sprinkles.

Get Goddess and Grocer DIY Easter Cookie Kits on Goldbelly for $69

4. Cured meats

Salty Pork Bits' cured meats bundle includes cured duck speck and three different varieties of lamb salami.

Salty Pork Bits, a Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, cured meats shop, is offering a “No Pork, No Problem!” speciality bundle to ship nationwide for the Easter holiday. This package is perfect for anyone who wants to take their celebratory charcuterie board to the next level.

The bundle includes three ounces of cured duck speck and three different varieties of lamb salami: one made with spicy harissa and za'atar spices, another with chorizo, and one made in the style of sujuk, a spicy Turkish sausage.

Get the Salty Pork Bits No Pork, No Problem bundle for $60

5. Brunch in a box

This brunch in a box includes everything you need for an Easter feast—just add your desired beverages.

Brownstone Pancake Factory, the Edgewater, New Jersey, restaurant known for its huge variety of egg and pancake dishes, has also begun shipping massive brunch boxes nationwide via Goldbelly. The Easter Brunch Box feeds eight to ten and includes 15 buttermilk pancakes, 10 Belgian waffles, 16 churro French toast squares, plus toppings like Nutella, maple syrup, and chocolate sauce. This over-the-top box also includes Easter treats and plenty of themed decorations to make your holiday brunch extra memorable.

Get Brownstone Pancake Factory’s Easter Brunch Box on Goldbelly for $139

6. Festive bread

Zingerman's holiday offerings include chocolate sourdough, and paesano bread, and more.

If you’ve ever visited Ann Arbor, Michigan, chances are you’ve stopped by Zingerman’s to check out its deli and its expansive selection of locally-made food products. And for Easter, Zingerman’s is offering several selections of breads and baked goods to order online for delivery nationwide.

Choose between an Easter Bread Box for $65 with a loaf of pecan raisin, chocolate sourdough, and paesano bread, or an Easter Bakery Box for $95, which includes all of the aforementioned goodies along with a pair of lemon scones and a sour cream coffee cake.

Get Zingerman’s Easter Bread and Bakery Boxes starting at $65

