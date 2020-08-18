6 Delicious Pale Rosé Wine R29 Loves

Summer 2020 is ostensibly the time for rosé wine. From our first cautious outings to the park mid-lockdown, to our socially distanced pub visits now, everywhere you look, people are drinking it. If you thought rosé wine might be 'over' after the popularity it's experienced in recent summers, we are happy to inform you that you were wrong. Even Kylie Minogue's launched rosé wine number two (it's from Provence and it's delicious by the way).



But let's be real here: a lot of rosé is straight-up not very nice at all. It's alcoholic strawberry squash in disguise. It's sticky, it's sweet, it leaves you with furry teeth and a sugar-induced headache after just one glass. It's disappointing from first sip to last.



So how to make sure your rosé is good before you buy? I've been burned far too many times to attempt to purchase any old bottle in the supermarket. I thought, for instance, you could rely on a pale or more expensive rosé to be delicious but have since found out the hard way that's not always the case.



What you want to check, rather than colour, is how dry it is. Rosés from the French Côtes de Provence region are usually a good bet – they tend to be crisp and dry. It's 'new world' wines that tend to be sweeter. Californian zinfandel, for instance. Australian grenache. If, like me, sweet is not your thing, these are the ones to avoid.



With this in mind, I decided to ask team R29 and their highly sophisticated palates and penchant for a good bargain which wines they've been getting through this summer. Click through our slideshow to find the one that whets your whistle and stock up – this good weather ain't gonna last forever.

Tesco Finest Malbec Rosé



"I never knew Malbecs could be rosé!" exclaims Gillian, head of content, with joy and delight. The rest of the team are suspicious. "I'm not confident," says Jaz, entertainment editor, while Meg, junior art editor, takes a wary sniff. "It smells like rosé," she says.



The results are mixed. "Ooh a lovely taste," says Jess, lifestyle director. Elsewhere people are confused: "The colour is strong but the taste is not sweet?" This has thrown the whole "paler rosé is less sweet and therefore better" thing into turmoil.



"It's too strong for me," says Georgia, junior fashion editor.



"I like the second sip more than the first," says Jaz cautiously. "It's syrupy, one might say."



Katy, sub editor, is not a fan though. "Tesco Finest or Tesco Value?" she remarks cuttingly.



Buy if: You're a red wine drinker and not a fan of the dry and crisp whites and rosés. Also, if you want to spend less than a tenner.



Tesco Finest Argentinian Malbec Rose, $, available at























Château Gassier 'Esprit Gassier' Côtes de Provence Rosé



Our crack team of wine testers are fully behind the design of this bottle; the floral illustrations are one rose away from a Liberty print. According to the tasting notes, this wine is "round, full and elegant, with lovely juicy pear on the mid-palate and a vivacious finish."



Although Nina, PR director, initially isn't into the smell, an air of sophistication comes into the atmosphere as the testers sip this one. "Well I do feel grown-up," says Georgia. "Lovely."



"We've moved from Blossom Hill to Blossom Mountain," comments Meg. "It's a 'can't complain' kind of rosé," says Nina.



"Close your eyes and you're in Provence," muses Katy. "We can hear the sea and feel the sun and we are drinking this. I'm drinking straight out of the bottle."



Buy if: You're after a perfectly fine wine, but mainly for the beautiful bottle.



Château Gassier 'Esprit Gassier' Côtes de Provence Rosé, $, available at



















Tesco Finest Provence Rosé



"There's not much bite," says Esther, editorial intern, before admitting: "I don't know what bite means but it sounds like I know what I'm doing."



"I would happily drink this with a lasagne my stepmum made on a warm June evening," says Nina. "It tastes a bit like fruit salad sweets."



Despite everyone denouncing rosés on the sweeter side mere minutes earlier, this wine appears to be a winner. "I'm into this," says Jess. "It tastes like sweet chilli kettle chips!" says Meg, which, coming from her, is a compliment of the highest order. "I like this a lot!" concurs Rose, PR assistant.



Buy if: You want to spend under a tenner, and have a taste for slightly sweeter things.



Tesco Finest Provence Rosé, $, available at















Chateau Minuty M de Minuty Limited Edition Ruby Taylor Rosé 2018



"This is a strong bottle design," says Esther, "10/10 would Instagram." Jess agrees. "I would keep it afterwards and stick a candle in it or something."



The Minuty promises to be "bursting with notes of blood orange peel, wild strawberry, redcurrant and pink grapefruit."



"I expected it to be mega crisp," says Jaz, thoughtfully. "It's not, but it is very smooth."



Georgia maintains there's a "sharpness" to it, but is swiftly talked down by everyone else who decide that it is actually very light in taste. "I'm not getting a sharpness mate..." Jaz says, taking another big swig.



"I would slurp this all night long," says Nina.



"It's a bit of a naughty one," Jaz says, worrying that it's so delicious she could accidentally drink too much. "Like it'll lure you into a cave, and then you'll wake up hungover."



"It looks and tastes like the kind of thing that would impress someone on Instagram," says Rose.



Buy if: You've just been paid, want to show off to your friends, and would like a nice picture for Instagram.



Chateau Minuty M de Minuty Limited Edition Ruby Taylor Rosé 2018, $, available at































La Terrasse Rosé Pays d'Oc



This wine really divides the group in two. Except for the bottle – everyone likes the bottle with its pretty label and glass cork (which is handy, as it is around this time that our very expensive wine corkscrew breaks beyond all repair).



"Very gentle," says Georgia, thoughtfully. "Warm." "It is sweet..." says Jess cautiously. "It's not bad," says Meg. "I'm still drinking," says Nina, going in for another swig.



Jaz is less forgiving: "It tastes like the fit guy you thought was fit until you woke up the next day."



Buy if: You like your rosé sweet, under a tenner, and would love a nice bottle afterwards to hold olive oil (or even homemade garlic or chilli oil, if you're a whizz in the kitchen).



La Terrasse Rosé Pays d'Oc, $, available at















