6 Delicious Pale Rosé Wine R29 Loves

Summer 2020 is ostensibly the time for
rosé wine. From our first cautious outings to the park mid-lockdown, to our socially distanced pub visits now, everywhere you look, people are drinking it. If you thought rosé wine might be 'over' after the popularity it's experienced in recent summers, we are happy to inform you that you were wrong. Even Kylie Minogue's launched rosé wine number two (it's from Provence and it's delicious by the way). But let's be real here: a lot of rosé is straight-up not very nice at all. It's alcoholic strawberry squash in disguise. It's sticky, it's sweet, it leaves you with furry teeth and a sugar-induced headache after just one glass. It's disappointing from first sip to last. So how to make sure your rosé is good before you buy? I've been burned far too many times to attempt to purchase any old bottle in the supermarket. I thought, for instance, you could rely on a pale or more expensive rosé to be delicious but have since found out the hard way that's not always the case. What you want to check, rather than colour, is how dry it is. Rosés from the French Côtes de Provence region are usually a good bet – they tend to be crisp and dry. It's 'new world' wines that tend to be sweeter. Californian zinfandel, for instance. Australian grenache. If, like me, sweet is not your thing, these are the ones to avoid. With this in mind, I decided to ask team R29 and their highly sophisticated palates and penchant for a good bargain which wines they've been getting through this summer. Click through our slideshow to find the one that whets your whistle and stock up – this good weather ain't gonna last forever. Tesco Finest Malbec Rosé
"I never knew Malbecs could be rosé!" exclaims Gillian, head of content, with joy and delight. The rest of the team are suspicious. "I'm not confident," says Jaz, entertainment editor, while Meg, junior art editor, takes a wary sniff. "It
smells
like rosé," she says.
The results are mixed. "Ooh a lovely taste," says Jess, lifestyle director. Elsewhere people are confused: "The colour is strong but the taste is not sweet?" This has thrown the whole "paler rosé is less sweet and therefore better" thing into turmoil.
"It's too strong for me," says Georgia, junior fashion editor.
"I like the second sip more than the first," says Jaz cautiously. "It's syrupy, one might say."
Katy, sub editor, is not a fan though. "Tesco Finest or Tesco Value?" she remarks cuttingly.
Buy if:
You're a red wine drinker and not a fan of the dry and crisp whites and rosés. Also, if you want to spend less than a tenner.
Tesco Finest
Argentinian Malbec Rose, $, available at
Tesco More Château Gassier 'Esprit Gassier' Côtes de Provence Rosé
Our crack team of wine testers are fully behind the design of this bottle; the floral illustrations are one rose away from a Liberty print. According to the tasting notes, this wine is "round, full and elegant, with lovely juicy pear on the mid-palate and a vivacious finish."
Although Nina, PR director, initially isn't into the smell, an air of sophistication comes into the atmosphere as the testers sip this one. "Well I do feel grown-up," says Georgia. "Lovely."
"We've moved from Blossom Hill to Blossom Mountain," comments Meg. "It's a 'can't complain' kind of rosé," says Nina.
"Close your eyes and you're in Provence," muses Katy. "We can hear the sea and feel the sun and we are drinking this. I'm drinking straight out of the bottle."
Buy if:
You're after a perfectly fine wine, but mainly for the beautiful bottle.
Château Gassier
'Esprit Gassier' Côtes de Provence Rosé, $, available at
Great Western Wine More Tesco Finest Provence Rosé
"There's not much bite," says Esther, editorial intern, before admitting: "I don't know what bite means but it sounds like I know what I'm doing."
"I would happily drink this with a lasagne my stepmum made on a warm June evening," says Nina. "It tastes a bit like fruit salad sweets."
Despite everyone denouncing rosés on the sweeter side mere minutes earlier, this wine appears to be a winner. "I'm into this," says Jess. "It tastes like sweet chilli kettle chips!" says Meg, which, coming from her, is a compliment of the highest order. "I like this a lot!" concurs Rose, PR assistant.
Buy if:
You want to spend under a tenner, and have a taste for slightly sweeter things.
Tesco Finest
Provence Rosé, $, available at
Tesco More Chateau Minuty M de Minuty Limited Edition Ruby Taylor Rosé 2018
"This is a strong bottle design," says Esther, "10/10 would Instagram." Jess agrees. "I would keep it afterwards and stick a candle in it or something."
The Minuty promises to be "bursting with notes of blood orange peel, wild strawberry, redcurrant and pink grapefruit."
"I expected it to be mega crisp," says Jaz, thoughtfully. "It's not, but it is very smooth."
Georgia maintains there's a "sharpness" to it, but is swiftly talked down by everyone else who decide that it is actually very light in taste. "I'm not getting a sharpness mate..." Jaz says, taking another big swig.
"I would slurp this all night long," says Nina.
"It's a bit of a naughty one," Jaz says, worrying that it's so delicious she could accidentally drink too much. "Like it'll lure you into a cave, and then you'll wake up hungover."
"It looks and tastes like the kind of thing that would impress someone on Instagram," says Rose.
Buy if:
You've just been paid, want to show off to your friends, and would like a nice picture for Instagram.
Chateau Minuty
M de Minuty Limited Edition Ruby Taylor Rosé 2018, $, available at
Harvey Nichols More La Terrasse Rosé Pays d'Oc
This wine really divides the group in two. Except for the bottle – everyone likes the bottle with its pretty label and glass cork (which is handy, as it is around this time that our very expensive wine corkscrew breaks beyond all repair).
"Very gentle," says Georgia, thoughtfully. "Warm." "It is sweet..." says Jess cautiously. "It's not bad," says Meg. "I'm still drinking," says Nina, going in for another swig.
Jaz is less forgiving: "It tastes like the fit guy you thought was fit until you woke up the next day."
Buy if:
You like your rosé sweet, under a tenner, and would love a nice bottle afterwards to hold olive oil (or even homemade garlic or chilli oil, if you're a whizz in the kitchen).
La Terrasse
Rosé Pays d'Oc, $, available at
Sainsbury's More Story continues Giffords Hall Rosé
This wine is from England, which is cool. Apparently the UK is quite good at wine these days. Which is good news for when Brexit finally goes through and we're stuck living on an isolated island with nothing to eat but Yorkshire puddings; at least there will be wine. Most notably this "fine fruited rosé wine from Suffolk".
Nina is a huge fan and immediately starts singing "Jerusalem" in an unprompted display of patriotism.
"It smells like jackfruit," Rose notes. Meg thinks it tastes "posh" and "tangy". "I like this, but I can feel myself getting a headache," she explains, noting that it feels heavier than the others.
"Give me the whole bottle," Nina says, when the verse finally ends.
Buy if:
You're after a distinctly safe pair of hands. Like a heritage brand – think Barbour, Mulberry, Liberty.
Giffords Hall
English Rosé Wine, $, available at
Waitrose More Corbières Rosé 2018
Produced using the "vin gris" method, this wine is the palest of the bunch and, according to the tasting notes, is "graced with subtle, engaging notes of dried flora, red fruit and mixed herbs."
This is definitely the team's favourite. "I really like this, it goes down verrrry smoothly. Tastes like Tom Jones' voice," says Meg. "I feel like it could be a white?" adds Nina. "But that probably reveals my wine ignorance. My 'wignorance'."
"I could drink this in the sun for approximately seven hours," says Rose. Nina agrees. "I'd take this to the park and make vague plans to play tennis but I'd get drunk instead."
A quick guesstimate on price reveals it also costs far less than we would have suspected, being from Harvey Nichols and all.
"This... is
yes
," says Meg simply.
Buy if:
You like your rosé lighter than light, pale, delicate and delicious. And if you want your friends to think you've spent more money than you have.
Harvey Nichols
Corbières Rosé 2018, $, available at
Harvey Nichols More Sainsbury's Taste the Difference Morador Malbec Brut Sparkling Wine
A fizzy one eh? "This looks like 'call your ex-boyfriend' material," says Jaz suspiciously. "It is very millennial pink," Jess agrees, warily.
Upon tasting however, the tone changes.
"I like!" says Nina. "I would not feel bad gifting this one," says Jaz. "Even to someone I didn't hate."
"A sparkling Malbec..." Jess muses, tasting the wine again. "Gorgeous."
"I will be finishing my glass, and maybe having some more," says Meg.
Buy if:
You have a celebration-heavy summer and can't bear the thought of any more prosecco.
Sainsbury's Taste The Difference
Morador Malbec Brut Sparkling Wine, $, available at
Sainsbury's More Whispering Angel
I managed to salvage the whispering angel, hallelujah praise the gods of wine
Its very dry and crisp
And smells like strawberries
I feel fancy just drinking it
Super light and perfect for sitting outside in the summer
God bless my dad and his diy skills for getting that cork out - it took 30 mins
Whispering Angel
Whispering Angel Rosé 2018, $, available at
Majestic Wine More Tesco Rose Vin De Pays De Loire
, £7.50, available at
Tesco
Three separate people wander past the tasting to let us know that "the way to pick a good rosé is to go for the palest one." Well, this wine is the one that proves them wrong. Despite being a darker pink, this Tesco offering with "flavours of raspberry and summer fruits" is the opposite of sickly sweet.
"SOUR," says Sadhbh. "Was not expecting that. Definitely don't hate it though."
"It's bold," says Picture Intern Liv. "Quite tart. But not in a bad way," adds Natasha.
Katy and I are huge fans. "Strong and stable," Katy hoots. "Giddy up horsey!"
Verdict:
An excellent cheaper purchase for those who really don't like sweet wines.
Photographed by Anna Jay. More Mirabeau Cotes de Provence Rosé
, £7.99, available at
Waitrose
One of Waitrose's most popular offerings, the Mirabeau is said to be "bright, elegant and seriously refreshing."
I concur. But the team are unsure about the fragrance. "This is going to be a whirlwind," says Georgia, taking a sniff. "Potent!"
One thing's for sure, it's certainly not sweet. "It's dry in a musty way," says Nina. "It's a bit like 'off' water."
"I'm sure if I ordered it at dinner I'd think it was amazing," adds Rose.
Buy if: you're a big fan of super duper dry wines. Don't buy it if you're Nina.
Photographed by Anna Jay. More
Confession: I don’t usually like the taste of rosé. Like a magpie to something shiny, I’m often drawn in by the dreamy blush pink hue but it falls short of my expectations. Not this one, though. Most rosé can be quite tart but Amie panders to my sweet tooth. It’s really fresh but the syrupy red berry flavours make it moreish. It’s an easy-to-drink rosé that’s good for beginners – and the pretty label is made for Instagram.
–Jacqueline Kilikita, Beauty Editor
Amie
Amie Rosé - Case of 4, $, available at
Amie More
You can’t go far wrong with a rosé from Provence and this one is up there with my favourites. It’s super fresh and crisp, very similar to Whispering Angel but at a lower price and it comes in a chic, tall bottle.
–Anna Jay, Art Director
Peyrassol
Peyrassol, Réserve des Templiers Rosé 2019, Côtes de Provence, $, available at
Majestic Wine More
I am terrible at wines. However, since I visited Mendoza in Argentina a few years ago, I kind of go with the rule that any Malbec produced there is legit? Rosé Malbec seemed like a suitable summer substitute for red and I was not disappointed. Reasonably priced, super light and refreshing: Santa Julia FTW.
–Jess Commons, Lifestyle Director
Santa Julia
Santa Julia Malbec Rose, $, available at
Sainsbury's More
This rosé from Portugal rivals the light and dry wines from Provence but at a snip of the price. A little more fruity but still dry, this rosé is super drinkable and always part of my online wine (the best kind of online shopping) orders.
–Anna Jay, Art Director
LB7
LB7 Rosé 2019, Lisboa, $, available at
Majestic Wine More
Like all great things in life, I bought this because it was 1/3 off. And surprisingly it was also delicious. It’s crisp and pale and makes me feel like I’m on a beautiful sunny holiday in France, not crouched over on my sofa as I eat my gourmet dinner of vegan chicken nuggets and oven chips.
–Sadhbh O'Sullivan, Health & Living Writer
Esprit
Esprit de Buganay Côtes de Provence Rosé, $, available at
Waitrose More
Whispering Angel hails from one of the greatest wine cellars in France, Château d’Esclans. This Côtes de Provence rosé has been my best friend throughout the summer thanks to its refreshing flavour of grapefruit and citrus. It’s a fruity, dry and crisp wine that is perfectly paired with chicken or fish on a balmy summer’s evening. Not a day goes by when I don’t have my cupboards stocked full of it!
–Jessica Morgan, Staff Writer
Waitrose
Whispering Angel, $, available at
