6 dead after business jet crashes while approaching California airport amid low visibility: NTSB

Six people were killed when a business jet traveling from Las Vegas to southern California crashed into a field while approaching an airport and then became engulfed in flames, authorities said.

The crash occurred around 4:15 a.m. PT Saturday in Murrieta in Riverside County, according to the National Transportation Safety Board.

The Cessna C550 business jet had departed from Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas at about 3:15 a.m. PT and "crashed short of French Valley Airport during its second approach," the NTSB said based on preliminary information.

PHOTO: The scene of a deadly plane crash in French Valley, California, July 8, 2023. (KABC)

The marine layer began to envelop the area with low ceilings and visibilities shortly before landing, according to NTSB investigator Elliott Simpson.

"The pilot reported to air traffic control that he was going to perform a missed approach, which generally happens when a pilot can't see the runway environment," Simpson told reporters during a press briefing Saturday.

Air traffic control cleared the pilot to perform the public missed approach and then cleared the plane to return for landing again, he said. The aircraft crashed about 500 feet short of what investigators believe was the original intended landing runway, Simpson said.

Deputies responding to the crash "located an aircraft fully engulfed in flames in a field," the Riverside County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

All six occupants aboard the plane were located and pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff's office said. All were adults, Simpson said.

Most of the airplane was consumed by the fire, Simpson said. The blaze from the crash burned approximately one acre of vegetation and was contained by 5:35 a.m. PT, fire officials said.

The debris field is about 200 feet long, according to Simpson.

PHOTO: The scene of a deadly plane crash in French Valley, California, July 8, 2023. (KABC)

Aircraft Emergency:rpt@4:16 a.m. Auld Road X Briggs Road in French Valley. Cessna aircraft down in a field, fully involved in fire. The fire burned approximately one acre of vegetation, was contained at 5:35 a.m. and the incident has been turned over to RSO and the FAA. Please… pic.twitter.com/szG5HLH4n7 — CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) July 8, 2023

The NTSB and Federal Aviation Administration are investigating. Investigators with NTSB, which is leading the investigation, responded to the crash site to document the scene and examine the aircraft.

Radar data, weather information, plane maintenance records and the pilot’s medical records will be requested as part of the investigation, the NTSB said.

PHOTO: The scene of a deadly plane crash in French Valley, California, July 8, 2023. (KABC)

A preliminary report is expected to be published in 15 days.

The French Valley Airport is closed at this time amid the investigation into the crash, Riverside County Airport Manager Angela Jamison confirmed to ABC News.

The FAA has issued a temporary flight restriction in the area "to protect the integrity of the crime scene and the safety of any incoming aircraft," the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office said. The restriction is tentatively set through 1 p.m. Sunday, though that is subject to change, the sheriff's office said.

This is the second crash this week near the French Valley Airport. On Tuesday, another small plane crashed shortly after takeoff, killing one and injuring three others, according to the FAA.

It's too early to make any judgment on whether the two incidents are related, Simpson said.

ABC News' Amanda Maile, Nicholas Kerr and Amanda Morris contributed to this report.

