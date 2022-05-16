6 cute pairs of women’s summer shorts that aren’t too short

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

During the hot summer months, shorts are a wardrobe must-have. Wear your favorite pair over your swimsuit on vacation, or with a white t-shirt during the day or a strappy tank at night — shorts always feel versatile. But finding shorts that aren’t booty shorts or PJ-level skimpy can be hard.

Luckily, Amazon has a ton of great shorts for women that aren’t too short — and they’re super affordable. Below, shop six stylish pairs of shorts that hit around the mid-thigh and cost $35 or less.

These stylish shorts feature fun pocket detailing and have an adjustable drawstring waist. You can snag this style in sizes S to XXXL and in ten different colors.

These linen shorts can easily be dressed up or down with the right top. They also have side pockets, a trendy paper-bag waist and come in sizes XXS-5X, as well as black and cream.

Finding jean shorts that aren’t cut too short is a challenge — but this affordable style fits the bill. Available now in sizes S-XXL, these shorts have a mid-length cut that’ll keep you comfortable all day.

On the days that are too hot for white jeans, opt for these crisp chinos. Made primarily of cotton, these shorts are machine wash-friendly and are the perfect style in between short-shorts and Bermudas.

These wallet-friendly shorts have a folded hem, two side pockets, a stretchy waist and a wide-leg cut. You can bring these shorts home in eight colors, available now in sizes S to XL.

Available in sizes 24 to 34, these jean shorts from Levi’s have a mid-length cut but a fitted look. These shorts fit true to size, and a few different washes are currently on sale.

