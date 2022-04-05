6 cute bucket hats to wear this summer — all under $50

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

For the last two or three years, the hat of the summer has undeniably been the bucket hat. Remember when every cool girl had this Lack of Color bucket hat? Well, this year, it’s the same story — but you have a lot more options to choose from.

Bucket hats this season come in every color and material under the sun. From terrycloth options to crochet styles, if you can dream up a bucket hat, you can probably buy it. Luckily, there are a ton of cute bucket hats that are also wallet-friendly. Keep scrolling to shop six cute bucket hats that are perfect for the beach, pool and every summer occasion in between. Did we mention that they’re all under $50?

This floral bucket hat from Billabong is made of 100 percent cotton and is perfect for long days in the sun. You can also snag similar bucket hats from the brand in a ton of other designs including leopard print and reversible styles.

Easily block out the sun with this wide-brimmed, floppy bucket hat. This denim-colored style even has ties to keep the hat on your head on extra windy days.

The Jax Bucket Hat from Frankie’s Bikinis is an established Instagram favorite, but this raffia style still feels fresh for this year. You can also snag this flattering silhouette in five colorful prints.

This embroidered hat from Urban Outfitters is definitely a statement piece. With little flowers, clouds and plants all over, this hat is also a steal at just $25.

Great with any outfit, this neutral bucket hat from Abercrombie is a summer must-have. While you can also buy it in a floral print, you really can’t go wrong when adding a versatile white hat to your collection.

This straw style is the perfect balance between a fabric bucket hat and your traditional straw sun hat. You can also bring it home in a pretty pink shade.

