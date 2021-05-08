6 new Coronation Street spoilers for death aftermath

Coronation Street spoilers follow.

Coronation Street aired heartbreaking scenes last night (May 7) as Seb Franklin passed away, after being attacked by Corey Brent and a gang of other thugs.

Seb and his girlfriend Nina Lucas had been targeted by Corey and his friends earlier in the week, who mocked Nina for her alternative identity.

This week, Digital Spy attended a press conference to hear about the aftermath of the devastating storyline. Here are six huge, new spoilers we've learned:

1. The police investigation to spark a class issue

It's not just Seb and Nina's loved ones who'll be left reeling from their devastating attack, as Corrie boss Iain MacLeod has confirmed that the story will impact everyone on the Cobbles differently.

"It draws in lots of different families," he said. "In the best tradition of Coronation Street storytelling, it pits neighbour against neighbour and in some case husband against spouse, all of those interesting areas of conflict.

"It becomes partly about class going forward. I can't say too much about that but in terms of how the criminal investigation unfolds, it becomes about class and background and privilege. There are interesting elements that we draw into the story as it unfolds.

"At its core we wanted it to be a story about showing horrific intolerance that can face people purely on the basis of what they look like, or what music they might listen to or what subculture they might identify with and that is the core of the story until the finish line.

"It is a story about intolerance and the reaction to that of all of the protagonists is the texture of the story and the substance of the plot going forward."



2. Abi will blame Nina

Seb's death will understandably kick off a dark time for Abi as she faces life without her son.

Abi's initial focus is to try and bring the culprits to justice, but struggles to get the answers she needs when Nina doesn't remember anything.

By the end of next week, an officer explains to Abi someone has been charged in relation to the act and it appears that the incident was triggered by Nina's appearance.

Sally Carman – who plays Abi – said: "She 100 percent blames Nina at one point. She has got all this anger, grief and heartbreak and she needs somewhere to channel it. She initially thinks if she finds out who has done it, that will help but it doesn't.

"She wants to know why it happened but obviously there is no real answer to that. She is told it's because of the way Nina looks as they were attacked as part of a crime due to what Nina was wearing. Abi is impulsive and decides to blame Nina – she thinks if Nina didn't dress that way then Seb would be alive. Nina really gets it in the neck. Abi really goes for her."

3. Abi vows revenge on Corey

As Abi reflects on the news about Seb's death, she feels her anger rising over the senseless attack.

Wanting to channel her grief through action, Abi vows to take matters into her own hands, and when Corey's role in the attack starts to come to light, he becomes her sole focus as she goes gunning for revenge.

"She isn't going to rest," Sally said. "The impulsive, emotional creature that she is – there isn't emotional maturity going on there. It is not good. There are a few days where she tries to take matters into her own hands but luckily she is talked down.

"She is really trying to hook onto something the only way she knows how. Her heart has been ripped open and there is a lot of guilt there as she wasn't there when Seb was growing up. There is so much she has to deal with and she hasn't got a clue. She is reeling and Corey very nearly becomes a culprit of this a couple of times."

"I think her focus will go from Seb to Nina," Sally explained. "I'd love it if she transferred that love onto Nina as she is a bit of a lost soul."

4. Nina strips back her identity

While Nina initially struggles with memory loss in next week's scenes, she is left feeling like she's to blame when the police eventually piece together what happened. Devastatingly, this leaves Nina feeling like she should strip back her alternative identity.

Mollie Gallagher, who plays Nina, explained: "I think it's powerful to see such a strong character and what it does to her identity. I think that is a very powerful message and shows how much this can impact somebody.

"The thing about Corrie is that it feels so real. What has happened is so awful but it does show the effects."

5. No drugs relapse planned for Abi

Despite the dark times that lie ahead for her alter-ego Sally has confirmed that there are no current plans for Abi, who is a recovering addict, to have a drugs relapse.

"Just from what I have filmed already, it seems unlikely that it's going to happen," the actress explained. "Kev and Sal are particularly worried that she might go back onto drugs and there are times where she says that it's something she thinks about constantly but it's not what Seb would have wanted, so she's not going to do that. I absolutely believe she won't.

"I think her focus will go from Seb to Nina eventually. I'd love it if she transferred that love onto Nina as she is a bit of a lost soul."

6. Kevin and Abi to come out stronger than ever

Their wedding week ended in tragedy but Abi will still have the unwavering support of her partner Kevin – who is set to stand by her throughout.

Instead of being torn apart by Abi's tragedy, it seems that the couple will ultimately come through it stronger than ever, with Sally promising some "gorgeous" scenes.

"I think they will come through it," Sally confirmed. "I've had such a glorious time filming with Mike, he is such a dreamboat. The scenes we have been doing are brilliant and it has brought out such a gentle side to Kevin.

"Obviously, Abi is all over the place – furious one minute, crying the next – she is pinging off all the walls and he is just there taking slap after slap and saying that he loves her and that he's got her. It's just gorgeous."

Coronation Street continues on Monday, May 11 at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Anyone who has witnessed or experienced a hate crime is urged to call the police on 101, Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit the True Vision website. In an emergency, always dial 999.

Coronation Street has worked on the current storyline alongside The Sophie Lancaster Foundation, which was set up to challenge prejudices and intolerance towards people from alternative subcultures, and extend UK hate crime legislation, following the murder of Sophie Lancaster in 2007.





