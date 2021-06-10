6 cookbooks from Caribbean chefs and cooks that will take your tastebuds abroad

Ari Bines
·3 min read

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

In The Know is proud to celebrate Caribbean American Heritage Month. During this month, our team will highlight a wide range of Caribbean and Caribbean American-owned brands. We encourage you to support today and beyond.

It’s hard to believe the best mofongo or curry goat can come from anyone outside of your parents or grandparents. Caribbean cookbooks do live on the internet though, and you can take a crack at an authentic Caribbean meal from home.

Without a doubt, the Caribbean region is huge, and there’s a ton of overlapping when it comes to varying dishes among countries. Most Popular Caribbean Recipes is one of many Caribbean cookbooks that teaches readers to make authentic dishes like roti and ackee and saltfish. Meanwhile, you can dab into Tony Rican’s The Easy Puerto Rican Cookbook, where dishes like Chicharrón de Cerdo are made for beginners.

If you want blasts of flavor, peep these six Caribbean cookbooks to dive into mouth first.

1. The Easy Puerto Rican Cookbook, $15.99

Credit: Target
Credit: Target

As a first-generation Puerto Rican immigrant, author Tony Rican brings you over 100 recipes that are true to the culture. You can whip up dishes like Chicharrón de Cerdo (fried pork belly), Mojo Criollo (garlic marinade) and Pique, a Puerto Rican hot sauce.

Buy Now

2. The Art of Caribbean Baking Cookbook: A Recipe Collection of Local Caribbean Bread, Cakes, Desserts and More, $23.50

Credit: The Lit Bar/Bookshop.org
Credit: The Lit Bar/Bookshop.org

Delve into something sweet this summer. Caribbean baking might be your new favorite hobby. Freda Henry Gore offers up 140+ recipes where bread, cakes, cookies, pastries, pies and puddings are at the center. The book features classic bread recipes like Antigua Sunday Bread, Jamaican Fruit Buns and Dominican Mastiff Bread. However, there’s no shortage of sweets with Gore’s take on carrot cake with cream cheese frosting as well as Nassau rum cake and pineapple macaroon cookies.

Buy Now

3. I Belize You Can Cookbook: Fifty shades of great Belizean food recipes $8.99/ Cocina Beliceña 50 comidas sabrosas de Belice y del Caribe: Recetas de la gran comida beliceña del corazón del Caribe y América Latina $7.99

Credit: The Lit Bar/Bookshop.org
Credit: The Lit Bar/Bookshop.org

Belize is in the heart of Central America, with Latin and Jamaican influences. Plus, with 50 Belizean recipes highlighted in this book, they’re easy for beginners. Lunchtime can consist of rice and beans and Belizean stewed chicken. Meanwhile, you can prep panadas and tamales for the next day. The book even shows you how to make Pibil, a kind of pork popularized by Yucatan Maya Indians.

Buy I Belize You Can

Compra Cocina Beliceña

4. Caribbean Vegan: Meat-Free, Egg-Free, Dairy-Free Authentic Island Cuisine for Every Occasion, $17.99

Credit: Target
Credit: Target

Vegans don’t have to miss out on the flavor of the Caribbean either. This book from Taymer Mason brings you the influences of Africa, France, Asia and Spain meshed with the significant dishes of Barbados, Saint Lucia, Trinidad and Tobago, Jamaica and more. Find at-home meals for breakfast, including Cassava Pancakes and Herbed Sada Roti. Not to mention, main dishes like Rasta Pasta, Plantain Wellington and Caribbean Sushi are also up for grabs without the worry of meat, eggs and even dairy.

Buy Now

5. Most Popular Caribbean Recipes Quick & Easy!: Essential West Indian Food Recipes from the Caribbean Islands, $6.49

Credit: Amazon
Credit: Amazon

Born and raised in Jamaica, Chef Grace Barrington-Shaw brings aspiring chefs this cookbook full of cuisines from Jamaica, Barbados, Guyana and Trinidad. You can find classic Caribbean dishes to make at home, including jerk chicken, curry goat, stewed fish, rice and peas, roti, ackee and saltfish as well as Caribbean desserts.

Buy Now

6. Cuba: The Cookbook by Madelaine Vázquez Gálvez & Imogene Tondre, $33.49

Credit: Target
Credit: Target

Authors Madelaine Vázquez Gálvez and Imogene Tondre have a vast knowlege of Cuban culture and food from running restaurants and earning degrees in Cuban cuisine. This book takes you through over 350 home-cooked dishes that authentically reflect the color, diversity and blast of flavor that Cuban food is known for.

Buy Now

If you liked this story, you might also enjoy Pisqueya’s Latin and Caribbean-inspired salsa picante to be your new favorite way to spice up any meal.

More from In The Know:

8 Caribbean-founded Instagram fashion accounts to follow

Sacha Cosmetics: The Trinidad-founded makeup brand leading the charge in diversity since 1979

This $30 Bluetooth speaker is better than all the others I’ve tried

You definitely need this giant inflatable movie screen for summer gatherings: ‘This is the best purchase I have ever made’

The post 6 cookbooks from Caribbean chefs and cooks that will take your tastebuds abroad appeared first on In The Know.

Latest Stories

  • Jets fan allegedly assaulted for wearing jersey in Montreal

    After watching his team get swept by the Canadiens in Montreal, 23-year-old Winnipeg Jets fan Alex Wojakowski was allegedly assaulted while walking home.

  • Why Marcus Semien's sterling season is headed for a slowdown

    Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Marcus Semien has been on fire to start the 2021 season but there's reason to suggest he can't keep up his current pace.

  • French Open 2021: Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova advances to final on record 52nd try

    Pavlyuchenkova is the first woman to play more than 50 majors before reaching the finals.

  • Bill Belichick says Cam Newton's hand injury is 'nothing serious,' but still won't practice

    It doesn't appear that Belichick is concerned about Newton's hand.

  • Nuggets' spiral leads to Michael Malone's harsh public criticism: 'I felt we quit'

    Michael Malone believed his team would play a much different game on Wednesday. They did, but it was much worse.

  • Rudy Gobert wins 3rd Defensive Player of the Year award in a landslide

    Another DPOY for the Jazz big man.

  • Redblacks suspend Chris Larsen amid assault investigation

    Larsen was allegedly among a group of men who shouted homophobic slurs before violently attacking a gay man and rendering him unconscious.

  • UEFA tells Ukraine to remove 'political' slogan from Euro 2020 jersey after Russia complains

    A Russian official even called for Ukraine's ban from the tournament after the country's jersey was unveiled.

  • Canadiens were 30-to-1 to make Stanley Cup Final, and bettor put $5K on them

    One bettor placed a smart wager on the Canadiens just at the start of their playoff run.

  • Imagine doubting the Tampa Bay Lightning

    The knee-jerk reaction is to assume it can't be done again. But the Lightning are no ordinary team.

  • Report: P.K. Subban to join ESPN as NHL analyst for Stanley Cup playoffs

    The NHL's lucrative new TV deal with ESPN doesn't kick in until next season, but Subban is reportedly making his SportsCenter debut on Wednesday.

  • 2021 Stanley Cup playoffs: Round 2 matchups, schedule, TV channels

    Here's what you need to know about the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

  • Oilers' McDavid, Leafs' Matthews, Avs' MacKinnon named Hart Trophy finalists

    NEW YORK — Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid, Toronto Maple Leafs centre Auston Matthews and Colorado Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon have been named the finalists for the 2021 Hart Trophy. The award is given out annually by the NHL to "the player adjudged to be the most valuable to his team." McDavid, considered by many to be the front-runner for the award, dominated the 2020-21 scoring race with 105 points (33 goals, 72 assists) in 56 games — 21 more points than runner-up and Oilers te

  • Canadian-based karate athlete Derafshipour named to Refugee Team for Tokyo Games

    Hamoon Derafshipour's Olympic dreams began in Iran, then blossomed in Canada. Now, the karate star will compete as a member of the Olympic Refugee Team at the Tokyo Games. And if he climbs the medal podium, Derafshipour says it will be bittersweet to see the Olympic flag go up for him. "Of course, I'm so sad about it," Derafshipour said of not competing for Iran. "But I have a goal, and right now Canada is my country." The 28-year-old and his wife Samira Malekipour, who's also his coach, left Ir

  • Former NFL star Warrick Dunn tackles housing inequalities

    Former NFL star Warrick Dunn is hosting a conversation centered on diversity and inclusion as part of his charity’s Juneteenth celebration. Dunn, a three-time Pro Bowl running back with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons, will sit down with NFL Network host Steve Wyche on Thursday evening for a virtual chat featuring guest appearances from various players past and present. “It’s important to have a conversation just about diversity and inclusion,” Dunn said. “We want to be able to educ

  • Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime advances to Stuttgart quarterfinals

    STUTTGART, Germany — Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime is heading to the quarterfinals of the Stuttgart Open. The third-seeded Auger-Aliassime, from Montreal, beat South Africa's Lloyd Harris 6-3, 7-6 (4) in a second-round match on Thursday at the ATP Tour 250 grass-court event. Auger-Aliassime won 81 per cent of his points when he got his first serve in and saved nine of 10 break points against the 54th-ranked Harris. The Canadian, who got a bye in the first round, is playing his first grass event

  • CEBL receives green light from 4 provinces to hold 2021 season

    The Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) has announced Thursday it will officially start its third season June 24, as the league has received approval from public health stakeholders in all four provinces it plays in. The league's return-to-play plan has been approved by public health officials in Alberta, B.C., Ontario and Saskatchewan. The CEBL delayed the start of its season back in April, from June 5 to June 24, due to challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. "CEBL athletes, offici

  • Trio of Canadians will chase US$300,000 top prize at Bassmaster Classic competition

    Jeff Gustafson will take a different mindset and approach into the biggest event on the Bassmasters Elite Series. Gustafson, of Kenora, Ont., will be in the 54-angler field that opens the US$1-million Bassmaster Classic on Friday at Lake Ray Roberts in Fort Worth, Texas. The winner will receive $300,000. While the Classic is the circuit's top event, it doesn't count toward the '21 standings so anglers can be aggressive and take more risks. "And you're going to see that," Gustafson said. "It's ou

  • Sweden calls up 6 players as cover after coronavirus cases

    GOTHENBURG, Sweden (AP) — Sweden called up six reserve players on Thursday to train in their own bubble as potential cover for any more positive cases for the coronavirus ahead of the European Championship. Two players in Sweden’s Euro 2020 squad, Dejan Kulusevski and Mattias Svanberg, are isolating after testing positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. Isaac Kiese Thelin, Jesper Karlsson, Joakim Nilsson, Jacob Rinne, Mattias Johansson and Niclas Hult will train alongside the 24 players in the main squ

  • Virus threat, Europe's divisions hang over rescheduled Euros

    A tournament intended to unify a continent could underscore divisions and uncertainties gripping Europe. The ambitious plan to spread European Championship games like never before has handed organizer UEFA even greater logistical challenges. Coronavirus curbs remain in place across the 11 cities being used for the 51 games, restricting crowds and movements as European soccer stages the biggest sporting event since the pandemic began 15 months ago. Not only will stadiums be far from full but the