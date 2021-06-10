6 cookbooks from Caribbean chefs and cooks that will take your tastebuds abroad

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

In The Know is proud to celebrate Caribbean American Heritage Month. During this month, our team will highlight a wide range of Caribbean and Caribbean American-owned brands. We encourage you to support today and beyond.

It’s hard to believe the best mofongo or curry goat can come from anyone outside of your parents or grandparents. Caribbean cookbooks do live on the internet though, and you can take a crack at an authentic Caribbean meal from home.

Without a doubt, the Caribbean region is huge, and there’s a ton of overlapping when it comes to varying dishes among countries. Most Popular Caribbean Recipes is one of many Caribbean cookbooks that teaches readers to make authentic dishes like roti and ackee and saltfish. Meanwhile, you can dab into Tony Rican’s The Easy Puerto Rican Cookbook, where dishes like Chicharrón de Cerdo are made for beginners.

If you want blasts of flavor, peep these six Caribbean cookbooks to dive into mouth first.

As a first-generation Puerto Rican immigrant, author Tony Rican brings you over 100 recipes that are true to the culture. You can whip up dishes like Chicharrón de Cerdo (fried pork belly), Mojo Criollo (garlic marinade) and Pique, a Puerto Rican hot sauce.

Delve into something sweet this summer. Caribbean baking might be your new favorite hobby. Freda Henry Gore offers up 140+ recipes where bread, cakes, cookies, pastries, pies and puddings are at the center. The book features classic bread recipes like Antigua Sunday Bread, Jamaican Fruit Buns and Dominican Mastiff Bread. However, there’s no shortage of sweets with Gore’s take on carrot cake with cream cheese frosting as well as Nassau rum cake and pineapple macaroon cookies.

Belize is in the heart of Central America, with Latin and Jamaican influences. Plus, with 50 Belizean recipes highlighted in this book, they’re easy for beginners. Lunchtime can consist of rice and beans and Belizean stewed chicken. Meanwhile, you can prep panadas and tamales for the next day. The book even shows you how to make Pibil, a kind of pork popularized by Yucatan Maya Indians.

Vegans don’t have to miss out on the flavor of the Caribbean either. This book from Taymer Mason brings you the influences of Africa, France, Asia and Spain meshed with the significant dishes of Barbados, Saint Lucia, Trinidad and Tobago, Jamaica and more. Find at-home meals for breakfast, including Cassava Pancakes and Herbed Sada Roti. Not to mention, main dishes like Rasta Pasta, Plantain Wellington and Caribbean Sushi are also up for grabs without the worry of meat, eggs and even dairy.

Born and raised in Jamaica, Chef Grace Barrington-Shaw brings aspiring chefs this cookbook full of cuisines from Jamaica, Barbados, Guyana and Trinidad. You can find classic Caribbean dishes to make at home, including jerk chicken, curry goat, stewed fish, rice and peas, roti, ackee and saltfish as well as Caribbean desserts.

Authors Madelaine Vázquez Gálvez and Imogene Tondre have a vast knowlege of Cuban culture and food from running restaurants and earning degrees in Cuban cuisine. This book takes you through over 350 home-cooked dishes that authentically reflect the color, diversity and blast of flavor that Cuban food is known for.

