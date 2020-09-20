6 conclusions from the 2020 Giro Rosa

The 2020 Giro Rosa concluded on Saturday after nine days of racing with Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans) securing the overall victory for a third time in her career.

The race marks the only women's Grand Tour on the calendar, which was rescheduled this year from it's usual July spot to September 11-19 as part of the revised season calendar due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It wasn't thought to be as challenging as previous editions, but its punchy terrain and long stages through Tuscany, Umbria, Lazio, Campania and Puglia offered gripping performances all the way into finale in Motta Montecorvino.

Cyclingnews looks at some of the biggest takeaways from the 2020 Giro Rosa.

Giro Rosa: A demand for live TV

The Giro Rosa is the biggest and most prestigious women’s race in the world, but it is also the most challenging for cycling fans to follow and the sport’s media to cover because it is not shown live on television.

Organisers faced criticism for not offering live television of the race, which effectively put this year’s nine-day edition behind closed doors. It was also a decision that went against the requirements to be part of the Women’s WorldTour.

The UCI announced last year that organisers which wished to be part of the Women's WorldTour must provide 45 minutes of live television. It was intended to help raise the level of viewership and professionalism of the races and to meet the fast-growing demands of fans interested in watching top-tier women's cycling on live platforms.

Pulse Media Group (PMG Sport) reached an agreement with Athletic Sports Group (ASG) for the media rights to the Giro Rosa in what seemed a boon of women’s cycling, however, when it became clear that there would be no live pictures of this year’s race during the opening team time trial, cycling fans, teams, riders and members of the press expressed their frustration.

Organisers hit back at the complaints, explaining that there wasn’t space for the Giro Rosa on the live TV schedules and that, on a whole, COVID-19, which forced the race to move from July to September, had affected their initial plans for live broadcast.

Fans of the sport might have given the organisers a break for not offering live television in light of this year’s pandemic, however, the race has historically been tough to follow, and they expect more from the organisers of the calendar’s only women’s Grand Tour.

Despite frustration at the lack of live television coverage, cycling fans tuned in to text play-by-plays offered on social media channels and post-race broadcasts on Flobikes, SBS, Eurosport and GCN.

Cyclingnews reached out to the UCI to find out if the Giro Rosa organisers are at risk of losing their WorldTour status or face a fine or penalty after breaking registration requirements, however, we did not receive a response before the publishing of this story.

Van Vleuten: It’s a cruel sport

Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) has won seven races since securing the rainbow jersey in a dramatic solo victory in Yorkshire last year. She went into the Giro Rosa as the favourite to win the overall title for a third consecutive season, and looked to have sewn up that title after a dominant stage 2 victory where she took the maglia rosa. She maintained a nearly two-minute lead through the subsequent stages, and it was supposed to be smooth sailing all the way to the finale stage 9.

