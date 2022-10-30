6 comfortable homes with beautiful fall foliage

Peterborough, New Hampshire

House

Courtesy image

This three-bedroom home comes with 183 acres of woods and fields with views of Mount Monadnock. There are two main dwellings, a renovated 1780 Cape with one bedroom, great room with fireplace, eat-in kitchen with woodstove, and new office wing, and a relocated heated barn with kitchen, bath, two bedrooms, and patio with hot tub.

House

Courtesy image

The property adjoins other conserved parcels, including the Wapack National Wildlife Refuge. $1,150,000. Kristin Claire, LandVest/Christie's International Real Estate, (603) 494-9448.

Basalt, Colorado

House

Jeremy Swanson

The Sopris Mountain Ranch development lies in Roaring Fork Valley; this 35-acre parcel is anchored by a four-bedroom contemporary mountain home. The house features 20-foot ceilings, oversize windows with mountain views, a great room with two-sided stone-clad fireplace; an open chef's kitchen with breakfast bar; and a walk-out basement with two bedrooms, living room, and billiards.

House

Courtesy image

The property includes a covered deck and patio, landscaped grounds, and a two-car garage. $4,950,000. Michael Latousek, Douglas Elliman, (970) 618-7768.

Westwood, Massachusetts

House

Courtesy image

This 1910 French Manor-style home stands on 3.1 landscaped acres with Blue Hills views. The seven-bedroom house has original details such as wide-plank floors and carved fireplace surrounds; upgraded systems; chef's kitchen; dining room with period ceiling mural; 10 bathrooms; and lower level with sauna, hot tub, and lap pool.

House

Courtesy image

Outside are lawns, gardens, mature trees, a stone courtyard, a greenhouse, and a four-bay carriage house with apartments. $2,625,000. Michael Carucci, Gibson Sotheby's International Realty, (617) 901-7600.

Boulder, Colorado

House

Courtesy image

The landmarked 1968 Wilson-Haertling House is in the leafy Flagstaff neighborhood. The four-bedroom clover-shaped home features nautilus-topped beams and other organic forms throughout; abundant windows; and a circular great room with vaulted wood ceiling, fireplace, open kitchen, and access to a deck with treetop views.

Story continues

House

Courtesy image

On the lot are mature trees, garden landscaping, and a stone patio overlooking a terraced yard; Pearl Street and downtown Boulder are nearby. $1,995,000. Zach Zeldner, Compass, (720) 480-7650

Stowe, Vermont

House

Courtesy image

Panorama stands on a wooded hill with Green Mountain views. Built in 1999, the traditional cedar-shingled four-bedroom home has crown molding, wall paneling, cherry floors, five fireplaces, an eat-in gourmet kitchen, and a living room with fireplace, oversize windows, and sliding doors to the wraparound deck.

House

Courtesy image

The 16.7-acre property includes perennial gardens, a wildflower meadow, and access to hiking trails and swimming holes; Stowe Village is minutes away. $5,790,000. Meg Kauffman, Land​Vest/Christie's International Real Estate, (802) 318-6034.

Carrabassett Valley, Maine

House

Courtesy image

This 2012 modern farmhouse cottage sits on a 1.1-acre wooded lot less than 15 minutes from Sugarloaf Mountain. The three-bedroom home features vaulted wood-clad ceilings, polished, radiant-heated concrete floors, oversize windows including a picture window, a laundry hookup, a mudroom entry, a full kitchen opening to a dining-living area with woodstove, a first-floor primary bedroom, and a spiral staircase to the upper rooms.

House

Courtesy image

Outside are a covered porch, a backyard firepit, and a woodshed. $445,000. Deborah Pierce, Mountainside Real Estate, (207) 237-2100.

This article was first published in the latest issue of The Week magazine. If you want to read more like it, you can try six risk-free issues of the magazine here.

You may also like

Nancy Pelosi's husband 'violently assaulted' at home in California

Obama heading to battleground states as midterms approach

Biden predicts student debt payments will go out 'in the next 2 weeks', despite pending lawsuits