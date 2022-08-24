6 closet essentials under $50 to buy at Nordstrom right now — you’ll wear them over and over, all year long

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

As much as we'd all like to add new pieces to our wardrobe whenever the mood strikes, that's not really practical if you have a monthly budget. That's especially true right now, when inflation is real and the cost of so many daily essentials you can't live without is increasing.

Luckily, when you do have the cash to spruce up your closet, Nordstrom has you covered. Not only does the retailer have a bunch of timeless styles that you can wear for multiple seasons, but they also have lots to choose from under $50. Whether you need jeans you can wear anywhere or a dress that's nice enough for a wedding or weekend errands, check out the six closet essentials below that are worth adding to your wardrobe right away.

1. BP. Stretch Skinny Jeans, $16.97 (Orig. $45)

Despite what people on TikTok are saying, skinny jeans will never go out of style. They may not be the trend du jour, but these BP. Stretch Skinny Jeans will always look good. The wash is the perfect medium tone, so you can wear them during any season.

2. Loveappella Roll Top Maxi Skirt, $49

If you don't already own a maxi skirt, you need to change that. This Loveappella Roll Top Maxi Skirt is amazingly comfortable, but it also looks so stylish and chic when you wear it. Pair it with sandals when the weather is warm, then with ankle booties when it gets cooler.

3. Madewell Northside Vintage Tee, $18.50

It doesn't get more perfect than Madewell's Northside Vintage Tee. It's available in a bunch of neutral, wear-with-anything colors, and it gets softer and more comfy over time.

4. Open Edit Sleeveless Reversible Maxi Dress, $29.40 (Orig. $49)

Maxi dresses are flattering on everyone, and this Open Edit Sleeveless Reversible Maxi Dress is extra special because it's reversible. Wear it one way and there's a V-neckline in front; wear it the other way to have the V-neckline in the back.

5. TOMS Parker Platform Slip-On Sneaker, $29.97-$47.96 (Orig. $59.95)

Whether with jeans or a midi skirt, these TOMS Parker Platform Slip-On Sneaker are a classic style that you can comfortably wear every day of the week.

6. MANGO Oversize Cotton Shirt, $49.99

Whether for work or pleasure, everyone should own a white button-down shirt. This one MANGO has a bit of flair in that it's oversized, so keep that in mind when ordering your size. If you want a more fitted look, consider ordering a size or two down.

