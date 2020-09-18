6 Clever Items to Simplify Your Life

animicausa.com

Pasta Servers

Whether you’re serving up a big salad or a bowl of worms (er, pasta), this dishwasher-safe set is sure to amuse everyone at the table.

$20, animicausa.com

View photos

Neck Gaiter

Wear this moisture-wicking gaiter around your neck to stay cool and dry while exercising. Come winter, you can even use it as a skullcap. In eight designs.

$19, cutawayusa.com

View photos

Steel Head Telescopic Adjustable Fan Rake

The handle extends from 34 to 70 inches long, and the sturdy yet flexible business end adjusts from 7½ to 22 inches wide.

$23, homedepot.com

View photos

3M Claw Drywall Picture Hangers

Don’t bother hunting for a stud. Just press this steel claw into the wall with your thumbs. It will hold a frame or mirror weighing up to 45 pounds.

$10 for 3, target.com

View photos

LED Lantern Speaker

It has the happy-camper vibes of a vintage oil lamp but with 21st-century functionality, thanks to a Bluetooth speaker and dimmable LED.

$110, store.moma.org

View photos

Story continues