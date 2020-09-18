6 Clever Items to Simplify Your Life

animicausa.com
Pasta Servers
Whether you’re serving up a big salad or a bowl of worms (er, pasta), this dishwasher-safe set is sure to amuse everyone at the table.
Neck Gaiter
Wear this moisture-wicking gaiter around your neck to stay cool and dry while exercising. Come winter, you can even use it as a skullcap. In eight designs.
Steel Head Telescopic Adjustable Fan Rake
The handle extends from 34 to 70 inches long, and the sturdy yet flexible business end adjusts from 7½ to 22 inches wide.
3M Claw Drywall Picture Hangers
Don’t bother hunting for a stud. Just press this steel claw into the wall with your thumbs. It will hold a frame or mirror weighing up to 45 pounds.
LED Lantern Speaker
It has the happy-camper vibes of a vintage oil lamp but with 21st-century functionality, thanks to a Bluetooth speaker and dimmable LED.
Silpat Cook N’ Cool Perfect Baking Tray
Top this nonstick aluminum tray with a Silpat mat and bake a dozen cookies. When they’re done, flip the tray over and use it as a cooling rack.