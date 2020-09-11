6 Calgary men charged with kidnapping, assault with weapon in Victoria

Six Calgary men have been arrested by Victoria police after a kidnapping and assault with a weapon on Monday night in Victoria, B.C.

According to a release, patrol officers from the Victoria Police Department were called to a suite in a multi-unit residential building for a report of a loud domestic disturbance shortly before 11 p.m. on Sept. 7.

Upon arrival, officers learned a man had been assaulted with a weapon and kidnapped from the suite by six suspects.

Police said the six men then transported the victim outside of Victoria in a vehicle, continuing to assault the victim with weapons.

The victim was eventually able to escape to a safe location after the suspects stopped the vehicle outside of Victoria.

After he contacted police, the victim was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said they believe this to be a targeted incident and not a wider risk to public safety.

Three suspects were arrested in relation to this incident on Sept. 8, and the three other men were arrested on Sept. 9.

The six men alleged to have involved in the incident were charged with numerous offences: