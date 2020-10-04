6 Glossier Boy Brow dupes that shoppers swear by for perfect brows

Looking for more beauty tips, trends and editor-approved tricks and recommendations? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!

Arguably the product that catapulted Glossier from a fun Into the Gloss offshoot to a billion-dollar beauty brand is their Boy Brow grooming pomade.

The award-winning brow product thickens, conditions, and grooms brows naturally, giving its users the ‘90s supermodel bushy brow look of their dreams.

Alongside thousands of Glossier devotees, Boy Brow has become a cult beauty buy among the rich and famous, including Sir John (Beyoncé’s makeup artist), Chrissy Teigen and Reese Witherspoon.

For brow-enthusiasts hesitant about Boy Brow's $20 price tag, we took it upon ourselves to scour the internet's various beauty chat rooms to find the best Boy Brow dupes under $15. From drugstore giants to up-and-coming brands, this is what we found.

For a defined eyebrow look without any added tint, NYX's Control Freak Eyebrow Gel ranks among the internet's affordable favourites. The PETA-certified product has more than 2,800 five-star reviews on Amazon. "It keeps my brows in place without a fuss. They stay tamed all day. And I have a lot of brow. Think Brooke Shields,” wrote a reviewer. “But more."

