6 Glossier Boy Brow dupes that shoppers swear by for perfect brows

Arguably the product that catapulted Glossier from a fun Into the Gloss offshoot to a billion-dollar beauty brand is their Boy Brow grooming pomade.
The award-winning brow product thickens, conditions, and grooms brows naturally, giving its users the ‘90s supermodel bushy brow look of their dreams.
Glossier Boy Brow
SHOP IT: Glossier, $20
Alongside thousands of Glossier devotees, Boy Brow has become a cult beauty buy among the rich and famous, including Sir John (Beyoncé’s makeup artist), Chrissy Teigen and Reese Witherspoon.
For brow-enthusiasts hesitant about Boy Brow's $20 price tag, we took it upon ourselves to scour the internet's various beauty chat rooms to find the best Boy Brow dupes under $15. From drugstore giants to up-and-coming brands, this is what we found.
NYX Control Freak Eyebrow Gel
For a defined eyebrow look without any added tint, NYX's Control Freak Eyebrow Gel ranks among the internet's affordable favourites. The PETA-certified product has more than 2,800 five-star reviews on Amazon. "It keeps my brows in place without a fuss. They stay tamed all day. And I have a lot of brow. Think Brooke Shields,” wrote a reviewer. “But more."
SHOP IT: Amazon, $8
Essence Make Me Brow Eyebrow Gel Mascara
Essence's ultra-affordable tinted brow gel fills in gaps to create fuller, more defined eyebrows. Earning an average of 4.6 out of 5 stars, 95% of users would recommend the brow product to a friend. "SO GOOD. I wasn't expecting it to be worth it, but once I tried it, I FELL IN LOVE," wrote one reviewer, who gave a five-star rating. "The texture is very smooth, gives you the coverage you need, and it's a great product for those just getting in to makeup, also, very inexpensive."
SHOP IT: Shoppers Drug Mart, $3
Kaja Brow Blowout Fiber Gel Brow Definer
Kaja's tinted brow gel creates a full, feathery eyebrow look. It's formulated with vitamin-E-and fruit-extract to nourish brow hair and is made without parabens or sulphates. "It’s better than Boy Brow because it’s easier to apply and the product doesn’t dry out or clump up, but just like boy brow you have to wipe the wand on the container before using," wrote one reviewer.
SHOP IT: Sephora Canada, $11
e.l.f. Wow Brow Gel
Get full, voluminous-looking brows with e.l.f. Cosmetic's buildable brow gel. For less than $5, the tinted brow gel is a "new holy grail" product, according to Amazon reviews. "INCREDIBLE. I’ve tried a ton of volumizing fibre brow gels - Benefit Gimme Brow, Glossier Boy Brow, etc.” said a customer. “And this one beats them all."
SHOP IT: Amazon, $5
Anastasia Beverly Hills DIPBROW Gel Mini
Anastasia Beverly Hills’s brow products have developed somewhat of a cult following in beauty circles. Famous for their brow-definer pencil, Anastasia's DIPBROW gel brush is next on the docket for must-have brow products. The highly pigmented eyebrow gel has earned reviews like, "This brow gel is awesome!” raved a reviewer. “Goes on smooth, totally covers my silver and blonde eyebrow hairs and stays put all day. So happy I discovered this product!"
SHOP IT: Amazon, $12
Rimmel London Brow This Way Eyebrow Gel
Get long-lasting sculpted, defined eyebrows with Rimmel London's Brow This Way gel. Its tapered brush makes for uniform application, and the Rimmel London product has an affordable price tag to boot. "I love this stuff. My eyebrows are a bit wild, so I need something to colour and take them," said a reviewer. "Nothing else has worked as well as this.”
SHOP IT: Amazon, $10
