6 books to read while planning your LGBTQIA+ family
In the world of family planning, everyone is different. As one might imagine, there aren’t a ton of parenting and pregnancy books written by queer, trans and gender non-conforming people. However, there are some books that can help give you insight into questions and concerns you may have before starting your own LGBTQIA+ family. Check out these six reads for queer and expecting parents to help you prepare for the journey.
1. Shop: If These Ovaries Could Talk: The Things We’ve Learned About Making an LGBTQ Family, $18.95+
Written by Jamie Kelton and Robin Hopkins who have a podcast of the same name, If These Ovaries Could Talk features interviews with other LGBTQIA+ families. The book addresses a lot of questions you may or may not have even thought of. From”is it important to have a child with your genetics?” to “how will you talk to your children about where they came from?,” the book addresses a plethora of topics about life before and after pregnancy.
2. Shop: Where’s the Mother?: Stories from a Transgender Dad, $9.99+
Where’s the Mother? Stories from a Transgender Dad explores the story of Trevor McDonald. Trevor and his partner address questions all parents have like “breastfeeding or formula?” The two also address experiencing gender dysphoria through childbirth and breastfeeding, where to find a milk donor and discussions on breastfeeding after having top surgery.
3. Shop: The Natural Mother of the Child: A Memoir of Nonbinary Parenthood, $13.99+
Queer parenting isn’t only about how to raise your kid, but also about how you feel while raising one. Krys Malcolm Belc discusses how parenthood and gender intertwine as a nonbinary transmasculine person in his book, The Natural Mother of the Child: A Memoir of Nonbinary Parenthood. The book discusses what it means to have a body, and how it influences the ways in which family is viewed.
4. Shop: Lesbian Conception 101: An Easy-to-Follow, How-To Get Started Guide for Lesbians Thinking About Getting Pregnant Tomorrow or In a Couple of Years, $4.99 – $9.99
Donors, costs and insemination options are just a few of the topics highlighted in this book by Kathy Borkoski, which is a great how-to guide on lesbian family planning. Plus, it also offers up real stories and testimonials from other lesbian moms on their parenting journeys.
5. Shop: The Ultimate Guide to Pregnancy for Lesbians: How to Stay Sane and Care for Yourself from Pre-Conception Through Birth,
Rachel Peppers’ book not only dives into pre-pregnancy planning for couples, but also for single lesbian mothers. This read can help you make the big decisions from choosing donors and tracking fertility to actual life with a newborn.
6. Shop: The Ultimate Guide for Gay Dads: Everything You Need to Know About LGBTQ Parenting But Are (Mostly) Afraid to As
A lot of parenting books are geared toward mothers, but not this one. This book is a relatable guide for gay dads. It includes everything from searching for LGBTQIA+ friendly pediatricians and schools to childproofing in a stylish way.
