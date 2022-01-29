6 bold bathroom trends taking over our homes in 2022

Rachel Edwards
·5 min read
Photo credit: L: Rachel Whiting | Country Living, R: Annie Sloan
Photo credit: L: Rachel Whiting | Country Living, R: Annie Sloan

It feels like we are endlessly referencing the pandemic and its impact on interior design (and everything else,) but in truth it has shifted the needle on home trends, and shaped our design choices indelibly, and bathroom trends are no exception. In fact, bathrooms will be bigger than ever in 2022.

This according to the design experts, who are predicting a renewed focus on our bathrooms as sanctuary spaces within the home, alongside the rise of the 'spathroom,' or spa-inspired bathroom, a proliferation of botanical wallpaper, and a trend for period meets modern styling.

Below, the design authorities at Sanctuary Bathrooms, Crosswater, Homebase, Villeroy and Boch, Merlyn Showers, BC Designs, and Ca’ Pietra weigh in on the biggest bathroom design trends of 2022...

1. Bring the outdoors in

Photo credit: L: Annie Sloan, R: Rachel Whiting | Country Living
Photo credit: L: Annie Sloan, R: Rachel Whiting | Country Living

Bringing the outdoors in is a design trend we've seen grow exponentially since the start of the pandemic, as we aim to introduce the refreshing and revitalising aspects of nature indoors.

"With more time spent outdoors, we’ve realised what we’ve been missing indoors - an abundance of nature," says Richard Ticehurst, Brand Expert at Crosswater. "Think potted plants, natural materials, and flamboyant botanical wallpapers." A great example of this is the new Annie Sloan decoupage papers that feature wonderful bird illustrations from the Royal Horticultural Society archives.

Green will continue to be a popular colour for bathrooms in 2022. David Garner, Retail & E-Commerce Manager at Villeroy and Boch, says: "Green evokes a natural sense of harmony and peace so no wonder it is beginning to grow within designs as the bathroom is that one room of escape for many family members."

2. Japandi

Photo credit: L: GROHE, R: Carpetright
Photo credit: L: GROHE, R: Carpetright

Japanese minimalism meets Scandinavian functionality in the popular 'Japandi' home trend, that will make its way into our bathrooms in 2022.

"Japandi - a contemporary bathroom idea that embraces richer colour palettes, sleek styling, and incredible functionality for newfound comfort and a sense of hygge in the home," says Richard.

"Some key features of Japandi design are neutral main colour palettes, accented with black fixtures and brassware. Japandi style also leans heavily on the use of wood, and the connection to nature, while also having functionality at the core," says Katie Fitzpatrick Digital Marketing Manager at Merlyn Showers.

3. Be bold with colour

Photo credit: L: Burlington, R: Farrow &amp; Ball
Photo credit: L: Burlington, R: Farrow & Ball

The polar opposite of Japandi. Bold colours are a more general trend for the home as we begin to embrace braver and bolder design choices - evidenced by the fact that Google searches for 'maximalist interior design' have increased 5,000 per cent over the past 12 months.

"The speed at which colour has been adopted in bathrooms has amazed me. It has shown how playful we are as a nation towards our homes and how bathroom design has now become as prominent as other rooms in the home," says Darren Allison, Managing Director at BC Designs. "How we achieve the colour is growing too, from painted baths through to coloured ceramics, brassware and our love of different tiles has certainly evolved and will continue to do so into 2022 and beyond."

David at Villeroy and Boch says: "Coloured ceramic is one trend I see returning with a vengeance… maybe not avocado green or whisper pink which were so popular in the 80’s and 90’s but we are already starting to see a large demand for statement coloured ceramic basins and even WC’s."

4. Patterned tiles

Photo credit: Homebase
Photo credit: Homebase

Another way to carry off colour in the bathroom is with tiles. In 2022 we will see tiled feature walls become more popular in the bathroom, used in shower cubicles or behind sinks.

Ian Penney, Business Unit Director for Room Solutions at Homebase says: "If you're looking for a simple refresh, tiling is a great way to go. We've launched a brand-new tiling range with everything from fun patterns and brights shades to darker and bolder colours in all shapes and sizes. Tiling is a great way to inject character into a bathroom."

'Kit Kat' tiles too are predicted to have a big impact on bathroom design in 2022. "Stick-like mosaic tiles, or ‘kit kat’ tiles as many people refer to them as, have generated huge interest in the home interiors market this year and their popularity continues well into 2022 and beyond," says Grazzie Wilson, Creative Lead at Ca’ Pietra. "They add depth and texture to a bathroom and they don’t compete with other patterns or prints."

5. Period meets modern

Photo credit: L: Paint &amp; Paper Library, R: Baked Tiles
Photo credit: L: Paint & Paper Library, R: Baked Tiles

Old meets new in this interesting 2022 bathroom trend that deftly combines different design periods.

"We’re predicting that modern/period will be a big one for bathrooms going into 2022. This trend is about how you successfully combine the two styles," says Darren at BC Designs. "The secret to making it work is in the mix. Just remember, opposites attract! Traditional bath with modern and sleek faucet. Period faucets with a modern shaped sink."

"Our top product for making it work is a painted boat bath. The classic shape adds the traditional element, while painting it can bring on-trend colours like inky blue that are popular in the 21st century into your bathroom."

6. The spathroom

Photo credit: L: Carpetright, R: Britton
Photo credit: L: Carpetright, R: Britton

A growing interest in 'spathrooms,' the spa-inspired bathroom, will inform our design decisions in 2022, as we look more towards creating a luxurious home sanctuary.

"More people are choosing to go for walk-in showers and wetrooms over baths, while also moving away from smaller cubicles to much bigger and larger enclosures," says Paul. Showroom Manager & 3D Bathroom Designer at Sanctuary Bathrooms.

"With more time being spent at home than ever before, the spa-inspired bathroom trend is growing rapidly," says Richard. "The key to creating an indulgent spa-inspired bathroom is minimalist design, low lighting, luxurious baths, and high-performance showers. As the home spa trend focuses heavily on mood, neutral colours, clean lines, and natural materials are also essential."

