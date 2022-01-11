The 6 best windproof umbrellas that won’t break after a few uses

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Whether you’re out in a drizzle, snowstorm or torrential downpour, a sturdy, windproof umbrella is the one item that can make or break your day. Let’s face it — most commonly used umbrellas notoriously break or rip after just a few uses or get severely damaged by the first strong gust of wind. To keep you from wasting money, we’ve found the six best windproof umbrellas that will stand the test of time.

To make your shopping experience easier, we’ve broken down these picks into six different categories:

Each option was carefully selected based on customers’ recommendations and reviews. From the best-selling Weatherman Stick Umbrella made of industrial-strength fiberglass and fast-drying, water-repellent fabric to the super compact yet sturdy 8-inch option from Time Lover, these are the best of the best.

Check out each pick in more detail below.

1. Best Overall: Weatherman Collapsible Umbrella, $64

Buy Now on Amazon

Buy Now on Weatherman

If you’re looking for something pretty much indestructible and still super compact, the Weatherman Collapsible Umbrella is the perfect pick.

Dubbed as “an ingenious spin on the commuter umbrella,” this one’s made of industrial-strength fiberglass that keeps it from breaking and inverting. It also has water-repellent fabric that keeps you dry and vented canopies that withstand winds up to 55 mph. Best of all, it’s covered by a lifetime warranty.

Story continues

2. Most Commuter-Friendly: Blunt Classic Waterproof Stick Umbrella, $99

Buy Now on Amazon

Buy Now on Blunt Umbrellas

Blunt umbrellas are known for their signature curved edges and elegant design, and the brand’s Classic Waterproof Stick Umbrella is the perfect “full-length weatherproof umbrella.”

This one features the brand’s patented Blunt Tips and easy-grip handle that keeps it from slipping out of your hands. Its intelligent design sets it apart from all other options on this list and beyond. It’s arguably the easiest and one of the most elegant you’ll find.

3. Best Windproof Option: Repel Umbrella Windproof and Wind-Resistant Umbrella, $21.20 (Orig. $31.95)

Credit: Amazon

Buy Now on Amazon

With over 31,000 Amazon reviews, this windproof option from Repel Umbrella is a clear best seller. It’s small, compact and lightweight while remaining strong and sturdy in high-power winds and rains.

It features a strong frame with nine reinforced fiberglass ribs that hold up against the elements. It also boasts an easy one-handed operation that shoppers love. However, shoppers most enjoy that it comes with a lifetime replacement policy. So if anything goes wrong, they’ll simply send you a replacement — no questions asked.

4. Most Affordable: Time Lover Mini Windproof Folding Travel Umbrella, $19.99

Credit: Amazon

Buy Now on Amazon

Time Lover created what’s arguably the most adorable and surprisingly upstanding mini umbrella in recent memory. Available at just $19.99, this windproof mini umbrella measures just 8 inches and comes with a sleek, minimal carrying case.

It boasts eight strong reinforced fiberglass ribs and a metal frame for extra windproof construction and stability. This allows it to withstand 60 mph strong wind gusts without any extra bulk. It also features a layer of UV and a water-blocking coating that dries quickly.

If you’re looking for the perfect gift for a friend or loved one, look no further!

5. Sturdiest Option: Weatherman Stick Umbrella, $69

Credit: Weatherman

Buy Now on Amazon

Buy Now on Weatherman

Much like the Weatherman Collapsible Umbrella, the brand’s Stick Umbrella is one of the most well-engineered and sturdy options you’ll find today.

Described as “a new take on the classic umbrella, reimagined for the modern world,” this umbrella is one you’ll want to be seen using. It’s sleek, elegant and extremely well-made. Crafted with industrial-strength fiberglass, this pick won’t break or bend no matter how often you use it.

It also features fast-drying fabric and the same vented canopies as the collapsible option to withstand the most powerful winds. Plus, it’s covered by a lifetime warranty.

Credit: Amazon

Buy Now on Amazon

Lastly, the SIEPASA Double Layer Inverted Umbrella is a No. 1 best seller on Amazon that shoppers can’t stop buying. At only $24.95, this umbrella is one of the best all-encompassing picks you’ll find online.

It’s waterproof and windproof and has a frosted C-shaped handgrip that makes it easier to hold with your hands or over your arm. This comes in handy if you’re holding a baby, bag or phone while in the rain or snow.

This customer-favorite umbrella features a smooth top with eight steel ribs of frame, allowing it to stand up on its own when closed.

For those who want to match their umbrella with their personality, it comes in 34 different color and pattern combinations!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this 2-in-1 robot vacuum that’s $200 off and is “miles ahead” of the Roomba.

More from In The Know:

This is the ‘best overall’ carry-on that will definitely fit in the overhead compartment

This is the best office chair for those with neck and back pain — and it’s $60 off

Shoppers say this $25 office chair with over 25,000 5-star reviews is ‘5/5 in every category’

This $50 space heater is a winter must-have for any small room or space

The post The 6 best windproof umbrellas that won’t break after a few uses appeared first on In The Know.