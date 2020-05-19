The 6 Best Window Air Conditioners to Cool Your Home, According to Reviews

If your home or apartment doesn’t have central air conditioning, a window air conditioner is often a necessity during the summer. Unlike portable air conditioners and tower fans, these air conditioners don’t take up any floor space since they are mounted into your window. They’ll help keep you and your home at a comfortable temperature so you sweat less while indoors.

When shopping for AC units, one of the most important things to consider is the size of the space you need it for. You’ll see a number called a BTU (aka, British thermal unit) that corresponds with how big of a room each appliance can effectively cool. Small rooms require fewer BTUs, while large rooms will need more, according to the U.S. Department of Energy. Most websites list how many square feet each air conditioner is capable of cooling, so it’s also helpful to know the dimensions of the room you’re installing it in. Picking a unit that is too small for your space will be inefficient at lowering the temperature, but on the other hand, picking one that has too many BTUs for your room means you’ll end up paying for more electricity than you really need.

RELATED: The 9 Best Tower Fans for Cooling Every Room in Your Home, According to Reviewers

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Since there are so many different options out there, we scoured thousands of customer reviews to find the best window air conditioners for every budget and room size. And if you’re wondering where to buy window air conditioners online, retailers like Wayfair, Target, and Home Depot all still have options in stock.

Here are the six best window air conditioners for 2020:

You’ll also want to keep an eye out for certain features that make using your air conditioner easier and more convenient. For example, if you want to be able to turn your appliance on or off and change the settings without getting up—especially if you’re putting the AC in your bedroom—look for a unit that comes with a remote control. Some of these air conditioners even have special settings that come in handy for different needs, like energy-efficient power-saving modes, or sleep functions that raise the temperature a few degrees in the middle of the night once you’re already asleep.

Story continues

RELATED: Cooling Bed Sheets Are the Secret to a Sweat-Free Night—Here Are the 10 Best Sets

For even more convenience, you might want to opt for one with extra technology features. Many customers love their “smart” window air conditioners, like Frigidaire’s Cool Connect model (which has a super modern appearance) and LG's 14,000 BTU unit (which is perfect for large areas). These savvy units have WiFi capabilities, so they can be completely controlled from your smartphone through the brands’ designated apps. And if you have an Amazon Echo or Google Home, you can often use it to easily change your air conditioner’s settings.

Keep reading to learn more about the best window air conditioners you can buy online in 2020.

Best Overall: Frigidaire 10,000 BTU Energy Star Window Air Conditioner

With an impressive 4.5-star rating across over 750 Wayfair reviews, Frigidaire’s top-rated window air conditioner is clearly a customer favorite. It has a built-in timer, sleep mode, and three different fan speeds—plus, the unit comes with a remote control so you can easily change the settings from your bed or couch. “I live in a small but adequate 700-square-foot one-bedroom cottage and wanted a unit that would cool the entire cottage but not break my budget,” wrote one shopper. “It's affordable, easy to install, looks nice, reasonably quiet, and cools the entire cottage easily without the use of fans to help circulate the air.”

To buy: $350 (was $380); wayfair.com.

Best Value: Perfect Aire 5,000 BTU Window Air Conditioner

This affordable window air conditioner from Perfect Aire is a great option if you need a no-frills unit to cool small rooms up to 150 square feet. The temperature can be set anywhere from 62 to 86 degrees Fahrenheit, and there are three different fan speeds—all of which can be controlled by using the dials on the front of the appliance. Despite its low price, this Perfect Aire unit still comes with mounting hardware and side panels to make installation easier. Shoppers say setting it up was a breeze, especially since the appliance is so compact and lightweight. “This AC unit works perfectly for the room we have it in,” wrote one shopper. “It cools the room down quite nicely.”

To buy: $170; wayfair.com.

Best Splurge: LG 12,000 BTU 230V Window-Mounted Air Conditioner

If you’re willing to spend a bit more on your next window AC, it’s worth investing in this LG unit that also functions as a heater. Perfect for that in-between weather as the seasons change, this two-in-one unit can be used as an additional source of heat (as long as the outdoor temperature is no colder than 45 degrees Fahrenheit). It’s designed for rooms between 500 and 800 square feet, and customers say that it keeps their homes at comfortable, consistent temperatures. “Works like a charm in both heat and cool modes!” wrote one shopper, while another added: “I was surprised at how quickly the unit cools the room off. I turn on the unit and usually within five minutes the entire room is nice and cool.” Just note that this air conditioner requires a 230-volt electrical outlet instead of the standard 115-volt outlets.

To buy: $650; target.com

Most Stylish: Frigidaire Cool Connect 10,000 BTU Window Air Conditioner

With this sleek option from Frigidaire, you don’t have to worry about your window air conditioner looking like an eyesore. This modern-looking unit can cool rooms up to 450 square feet in size, and it’s equipped with three different fan speeds and a sleep mode. Not only will it blend in nicely with any room’s decor, but it can also be controlled remotely over Wi-Fi with the Frigidaire app, Amazon Alexa, and Google Assistant. The app will send you important notifications (like an alert when it’s time to change the filter) so you’re always in the know about any important updates. You can even create a custom schedule that will automatically turn your AC on and off at specified times throughout the day.

To buy: $460; houzz.com

Best with Energy-Saving Settings: LG 8,000 BTU Energy Star Window Air Conditioner

This popular LG air conditioner has over 1,200 five-star reviews, and Home Depot customers rave about how effective it is at cooling their homes without making too much noise. Designed for rooms up to 340 square feet, it has a bunch of built-in features (and a remote control) that make it easy to adjust the settings. It even comes with three cooling and fan speeds, an energy-saving mode that uses less power, and a programmable timer. One customer says that the energy-saving mode “keeps the room cool and at a constant 70 degrees” without running all day long. “[It] cools the room very quickly and does so quietly, unlike my old portable unit,” another shopper added. Customers also like that the mesh filter is easy to clean and that the appliance will remind you when it’s time to wash the filter.

To buy: $279; homedepot.com.

Best for Large Rooms: LG 14,000 BTU 115-Volt Smart Window Air Conditioner

If you need to quickly cool down a large room or a small home, this best-selling LG unit is perfect because it’s designed for spaces up to 1,000 square feet. Shoppers love its appearance (“This thing looks sharp! Not like an old fashioned AC unit”) and its Wi-Fi capabilities, which make it easy to change the settings through LG’s SmartThinQ app. “It easily cools our whole first floor and we have really enjoyed the add-ons of a remote and having app control,” wrote one customer. Another added: “I can turn it on when I am heading back to my office and enjoy a nice cool space when I arrive.” You’ll also be relieved by how little noise it makes. “It's quieter than any other window air conditioner I've ever owned,” wrote another customer.

To buy: $549; homedepot.com.