The 6 Best New TV Shows Our Critic Watched in January 2022

Judy Berman
·7 min read
JANELLE JAMES, QUINTA BRUNSON
JANELLE JAMES, QUINTA BRUNSON

Janelle James, left, and Quinta Brunson in 'Abbott Elementary' Credit - ABC/Gilles Mingasson

The year is off to a promising start, at least when it comes to television. Along with a Yellowjackets finale I can’t stop thinking about and the never-ending flood of new streaming stuff, January has brought first-rate entertainment from sources as surprising as Syfy (a.k.a. the Sharknado channel) and even that relic, network prime-time. So bountiful were TV’s offerings this month that I just couldn’t limit myself to five highlights. From a serious and sometimes painful examination of Bill Cosby’s legacy to a murder comedy that’s pure pleasure, here are the six new series I couldn’t stop watching. For more recommendations, check out my 10 favorite shows of 2021.

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

It’s been a surprisingly decent midseason for broadcast networks—especially where sitcoms are concerned. After a depressing dearth of comedies last fall, January has brought a handful of auspicious debuts, with relatively original premises and better-than-average writing, from Fox’s Pivoting to NBC’s American Auto and Grand Crew. But the clear standout is Abbott Elementary, a workplace mockumentary that arrived with a stellar pilot and has only improved since.

Creator Quinta Brunson (A Black Lady Sketch Show) stars as Janine Teagues, an idealistic but frustrated young teacher at an extremely under-resourced Philadelphia elementary school. Among her colleagues are an overqualified substitute who trained to be an administrator (Tyler James Williams), a flamboyantly sketchy faculty fixture (Lisa Ann Walter) and a crusading history teacher (Chris Perfetti)—each frustrated for their own reasons, and all of whom look up to Barbara Howard (Sheryl Lee Ralph), a veteran kindergarten teacher who can keep her classes happy and disciplined without breaking a sweat. Their foil, and the show’s funniest character, is the narcissistic, incompetent principal (Janelle James), whose greatest asset seems to be her knack for making emotionally manipulative Instagram videos. Abbott Elementary strikes a tough balance, wringing humor out of the sad state of public education in disadvantaged communities while still celebrating all that committed educators manage to achieve within a broken system.

The Afterparty (Apple TV+)

There’s nothing original about the show’s setup. It’s Agatha Christie via the Clue movie—an old murder-mystery format that got its latest A-list makeover in Rian Johnson’s Knives Out. (The Afterparty also calls to mind last year’s Hulu hit Only Murders in the Building, a quieter but similarly lighthearted streaming crime comedy built around charismatic leads.) Miller, who’s known for collaborating with Phil Lord on innovative franchise fare like The LEGO Movie and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, also leans hard on his cast of comic actors. From John Early and Ike Barinholtz to Ben Schwartz, Ilana Glazer, and Jamie Demetriou, these are some of the funniest people on TV, and it’s a treat just to watch them play off one another. As the cop whose investigation gives the show its structure, Tiffany Haddish strikes a balance between eccentricity and insight. [Read the full review.]

Astrid & Lilly Save the World (Syfy)

Relative newcomers Samantha Aucoin and Jana Morrison play the eponymous best friends—two witty teens thrown together by the cruel calculus that so often relegates big girls to the sidelines of social life. Timid, sweet, and self-conscious, Aucoin’s Lilly takes refuge in a bedroom plastered with posters of her pop-culture faves. Astrid (Morrison) is the bold, confident one, with a hyper-critical mom and a white-hot crush on gothy fellow outcast Sparrow (Spencer Macpherson).

Together, the girls undertake nightly spy missions, prowling their suburban hellscape by car to keep tabs on their peers. So when they finally end up at a cool house party and resident jerky jock Tate (Kolton Stewart) declares them the “Pudge Patrol,” they retreat to do what any teen weirdo worth their Doc Martens would do in their place: ritually burn various items associated with him while howling at the moon. They think they’re just blowing off steam, but then Tate doesn’t show up to school the next day and a hunky stranger named Brutus (Olivier Renaud) materializes to inform them that their spell, such as it was, opened a portal to another dimension. [Read the full review.]

As We See It (Amazon)

After decades of ignoring the autistic community, pop culture is making strides toward inclusion. But as affirmed by controversies surrounding shows like Atypical and movies like Music, mere representation isn’t enough. It’s still rare to find a story that resonates with autistic viewers rather than mining their differences for material that neurotypical audiences will find funny or moving.

For Jason Katims, the father of an autistic son, the drive to do better is personal. He built Parenthood around a family like his own. And his new sitcom As We See It follows a trio of 20-something autistic roommates—played by actors who identify as being on the spectrum—and their devoted caretaker (Sosie Bacon). Jack (Rick Glassman) is a cynical programmer. Violet (Sue Anne Pien) flips burgers and schemes to get laid. For Harrison (Albert Rutecki), just going outside is a challenge.

In taking such care to avoid offense, the show can err toward blandness or slip into the sentimentality that is Katims’ default mode. But by spotlighting three distinct characters, and in hiring many neurodiverse crew members, this humane comedy succeeds at framing autistic identity as more than a punch line or a sob story.

Somebody Somewhere (HBO)

In New York’s alt-cabaret stratosphere, there is no brighter star than Bridget Everett, whose sultry alto offsets raunchy, hands-on humor. Although she’s also popped up onscreen—in Netflix’s Unbelievable and various Amy Schumer projects—Everett has yet to fully cross over. Until, maybe, now. HBO’s Somebody Somewhere casts the larger-than-life performer as directionless, middle-aged Sam, a Kansan mourning her beloved sister’s death. Amid family tensions, she connects with an old high school classmate (Jeff Hiller, also great) who remembers Sam as the local teen singing sensation she was in their youth. What follows is a slow, tender, beautifully acted meditation on finding connection and meaning decades into adulthood. Plus, Everett sings, which is reason enough to watch.

We Need to Talk About Cosby (Showtime)

Perhaps, like me, your immediate response to the title of this docuseries is: do we really? Have we not spent the better part of a decade listening to nauseating reports from dozens of women who say he drugged and raped them? Have we not sighed with relief at his conviction, only to see it overturned and Cosby released from prison just a few years later? What could possibly be left to say about this guy? And, in a broader sense, haven’t we pretty much exhausted the “separating the art from the artist” debate since #MeToo swept through the entertainment industry in 2017?

As it turns out, what makes comedian, producer and TV host W. Kamau Bell’s four-part reconsideration of Cosby’s legacy worthwhile is the deftness with which it juxtaposes art and artist. Featuring interviews with journalists, scholars, and a handful of the subject’s co-stars (but, tellingly, few other famous comedians), Cosby takes the form of a detailed biography, tracing his career from early, boundary-breaking appearances on late-night shows that rarely hosted Black comedians through The Cosby Show and into his post-incarceration present. Such scrupulous accounting means allowing Cosby credit for his positive impact on Hollywood; if you only know him as “America’s Dad,” you’ll probably be surprised to learn that his insistence on hiring Black stunt doubles changed that field forever. But instead of relegating the accusations against Cosby to a final episode on his downfall, Bell incorporates the accounts of survivors, several of whom he sensitively interviews, into the same timeline. And he doesn’t exclude the voices of those who still refuse to turn their backs on their friend or idol. Viewers have no easy option to either disregard what Cosby meant to his fans, especially within the Black community, or dismiss his accusers as an unfortunate postscript to a distinguished life. [Read W. Kamau Bell’s essay on why he made We Need to Talk About Cosby.]

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • ECHL suspends Jacob Panetta for remainder of season due to racial gesture

    Jacob Panetta's 2021-22 ECHL season is over.

  • McKeever, Arendz highlight Canada's 12-person Para nordic squad for Beijing

    Led by a pair of former flag-bearers in Brian McKeever and Mark Arendz, Canada's Para nordic team for the 2022 Beijing Paralympics was announced on Wednesday. The 12-person team includes 10 Paralympic veterans and two rookies. The team set a national record with 16 medals at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games. "This is an experienced group of athletes who have won medals under the most intense pressure at major international competitions including multiple times at the Paralympic Games," said Kate Boyd,

  • Matthews produces shootout winner as Maple Leafs edge Ducks 4-3

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs mixed up their line combinations in the hopes of harvesting a more balanced attack. Still, the familiarity of their top players performing together on the power play produced a shootout win Wednesday. The Maple Leafs still needed shootout goals from Jason Spezza and Auston Matthews to score a 4-3 victory over the pesky Anaheim Ducks, who overcame a two-goal deficit in the second period to send the game into overtime before an empty Scotiabank Arena because of pr

  • Clippers rally for 2nd straight night to top Magic, 111-102

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Luke Kennard scored 17 points, Amir Coffey added 15 and the Clippers rallied to defeat the Orlando Magic 111-102 on Wednesday night, one day after Los Angeles matched the second-largest comeback in NBA history. The Clippers were down by maximum of 14 points on Wednesday, and trailed by two to start the fourth quarter, in which they outscored the Magic 35-24. While it wasn't as impressive as the 35-point deficit LA rallied from against the Washington Wizards on Tuesday, it wa

  • Maple Leafs' power play thriving despite apparent flaw

    The Leafs' power play is going to be a fascinating thing to track over the second half of the season.

  • Cleveland Guardians sign lease agreement through 2036

    CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians have reached an agreement to extend their lease at its downtown ballpark through at least 2036 while making improvements to the facility, team owner and CEO Paul Dolan announced Thursday. Team officials said they've obtained financing to renovate Progressive Field, a ballpark that opened for play in 1994. The cost of the improvements has been estimated at just over $200 million. Renovation work is expected to begin after the 2022 season. “We are confident

  • Landeskog, Avalanche beat Blackhawks for 9th straight win

    CHICAGO (AP) — Gabriel Landeskog scored two power-play goals, and the Colorado Avalanche topped the Chicago Blackhawks 6-4 on Friday night for their ninth straight win. Western Conference-leading Colorado extended its point streak to 15 games (14-0-1), surviving a wild finish. J.T. Compher and Alex Newhook also scored, and Nazem Kadri and Cale Makar added empty-netters. Pavel Francouz made 39 saves. The Avalanche played without center Nathan MacKinnon, who missed the first of at least three game

  • 'Underrated' Raptors star Fred VanVleet praised by Blazers coach Chauncey Billups

    Chauncey Billups is a big Fred VanVleet fan.

  • Saints GM Loomis: Allen among candidates to replace Payton

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Even as Saints general manager Mickey Loomis spoke highly of defensive coordinator Dennis Allen on Friday as a candidate to replace retired coach Sean Payton, he also emphasized his desire to thoroughly consider candidates from outside the club. Allen is “qualified. He has experience. He understands our culture here. We just know a lot about him. He’s an excellent candidate," Loomis said. The Saints GM did not mention other coaches he intends to consider, but under NFL rules,

  • Calgary Stampeders re-sign five-time all-star kicker Rene Paredes

    CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have re-signed five-time CFL all-star kicker Rene Paredes. Paredes was set to become a free agent next month, but instead is returning to the team he has spent 10 seasons and won two Grey Cups with. “Rene has consistently proven himself to be one of the most dependable kickers in the CFL and we’re pleased to have him back for another season,” said Stampeders president and general manager John Hufnagel in a press release. Paderes had a league-leading 155 points ov

  • Kings guard Terence Davis out indefinitely with wrist injury

    ATLANTA (AP) — Sacramento Kings guard Terence Davis will be out indefinitely after injuring his right wrist in Tuesday night's loss to the Boston Celtics. Kings interim coach Alvin Gentry said before Wednesday night's game at the Atlanta Hawks the team's medical staff was “in the process of exploring all kind of treatment” for Davis. Davis took a hard fall in the 128-75 loss at Boston. The wrist injury was announced after the game. The Kings say tests on Wednesday revealed damage to tendons in t

  • Graham, Valanciunas push Pelicans past Pacers, 117-113

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Devonte Graham scored 25 points, Josh Hart had 22 points and 10 rebounds, and the New Orleans Pelicans defeated the Indiana Pacers 117-113 on Monday night. Graham, who was questionable before the game because of a sore left ankle, started and went 5 of 9 from 3-point range on a night when the rest of his team missed 20 of 21 from deep. Hart, who briefly left the game in the third quarter after turning his left ankle, returned in the fourth quarter and immediately hit the Pelic

  • Evander Kane on past disruptions, future with Oilers: 'I view myself as a leader'

    Evander Kane fell short of taking ownership for past transgressions when speaking to reporters after officially joining the Oilers on Friday.

  • With no VanVleet, Siakam narrowly misses triple-double in win over Charlotte

    TORONTO — Pascal Siakam narrowly missed a triple-double in his stint at point guard, Toronto got off to a hot start and the short-handed Raptors beat the Charlotte Hornets 125-113 on Tuesday. With Fred VanVleet sitting out with a sore right knee, Siakam started at point guard. He had 24 points, 12 assists and nine rebounds, while Gary Trent Jr. poured in a season-high 32 points. Anunoby had 24 points, while Chris Boucher had 12 points, Malachi Flynn chipped in with 11, and rookie Dalano Banton h

  • Bruins win 17th straight over Coyotes 2-1

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Linus Ullmark stopped 30 shots, David Pastrnak had two assists and the Boston Bruins stretched their winning streak over the Arizona Coyotes to 17 straight games with a 2-1 win Friday night. Erik Haula and Charlie McAvoy each had goals to help Boston bounce back from blowing a two-goal lead in a loss to Colorado. Nick Schmaltz scored and Scott Wedgewood had 36 saves for the Coyotes, who haven't beaten Boston since 2010 in the Czech Republic. Arizona has lost four straight.

  • Vancouver Canucks name former agent Emilie Castonguay assistant GM

    VANCOUVER — Emilie Castonguay never let being a woman get in the way as she blazed a trail through the hockey world — and she doesn't expect gender to be an issue as she continues her journey. On Monday she became the first female assistant general manager in Vancouver Canucks history. “I never really thought about gender when I was going through my journey. I had a very non-binary approach to it in the sense that I wanted to do something in hockey and I wanted it to mean something to me. I neve

  • Senators captain Tkachuk to replace injured teammate Batherson at all-star weekend

    Ottawa Senators forward Brady Tkachuk has been added to the Atlantic Division's roster for the upcoming NHL all-star weekend. Tkachuk replaces Drake Batherson, who was injured in Ottawa's 5-0 win over visiting Buffalo on Tuesday night when he was shoved into the boards by Sabres goalie Aaron Dell. It's the second all-star nod for Tkachuk, who replaced injured Toronto centre Auston Matthews in 2020. Tkachuk has 27 points (12 goals, 15 assists) in 33 games this season, his fourth since being selec

  • Capitals beat Stars, former teammate Holtby 5-0

    DALLAS (AP) — Nicklas Backstrom had a goal and two assists and Vitek Vanecek had 30 saves for his second shutout of the season as the Washington Capitals beat former teammate Braden Holtby and the Dallas Stars 5-0 on Friday night. Trevor van Riemsdyk, Tom Wilson, John Carlson and Connor McMichael also scored for the Capitals, who won in regulation for the first time since Jan. 15. Evgeny Kuznetsov also had two assists. Holtby allowed all five goals and stopped 22 shots before being replaced afte

  • Bridges, Hornets hold off short-handed Lakers, 117-114

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Miles Bridges had 26 points, Ish Smith provided a huge boost off the bench with 22 points on 10-of-12 shooting and the Charlotte Hornets held off the short-handed Los Angeles Lakers 117-114 on Friday night. Russell Westbrook scored 35 points for the Lakers, but missed a potential winning 3-pointer with 0.7 seconds left. LeBron James missed his second straight game because of left knee soreness, and Anthony Davis did not play due to right wrist soreness. Lakers coach Frank

  • Giovinco back training with Toronto FC but future with club still up in the air

    Former MLS MVP Sebastian Giovinco wants to end his career with Toronto FC, taking the first step on a possible return Thursday at the MLS club's pre-season camp in California. Giovinco, who turned 35 on Wednesday, trained with the team for the first time since leaving in January 2019 over a salary dispute. Without a contract for the present, it's now about seeing if Giovinco and Bob Bradley, TFC's new coach and sporting director, think it's a good fit. "I have a lot of respect for Sebastian in t