The 6 best, quietest places in Griffith Park

Griffith Park is one of the largest city parks in the country, so there’s no need to crowd into the same handful of spots. I’ve been hiking here for 17 years, since long before writing the first guidebook to all 4,310 acres. As the trails fill up with Angelenos stir-crazy from quarantine, here are some less-traveled areas worth checking out. Remember to wear a mask and go early — the better to enjoy cooler temperatures and avoid the foot traffic.
Fern Dell
Beacon Hill
The easternmost peak of the Santa Monica Mountains is approachable by several routes, and on clear days it affords some of the park’s finest views. It’s also a great place to imagine Griffith's former life as an aerospace hot spot: The peak was named for an actual beacon that guided early aviators to the Griffith Park Airport (sometimes called the Griffith Aviation Park or Griffith Aerodrome) to the north.
The Bird Sanctuary
2007 Griffith Park FireFriends of Griffith Park
The Bette Davis Picnic Area
Just north of the Los Angeles River, this broad, open spot is one of the least crowded in the park — a perfect place for socially distanced hellos with friends you haven’t seen in a while. There are tall sycamore trees for shade, and you’re likely to see plenty of horseback riders too. I do wish we could get a sound wall to mitigate the noise from the 134 freeway, but you could always close your eyes and pretend it’s the ocean, right?
Toyon Canyon Restoration Area
The Skyline Trail
Running along a ridge from Travel Town to the L.A. Zoo, it’s popular with runners and equestrians but hikers tend to overlook it. Their loss: The trail has some of the best views of the Verdugo and San Gabriel Mountains to the north. The view toward Glendale from the eastern end is one of my favorites in the park — the Los Angeles River, the 134 and 5 interchange, and the sprawl of L.A. hemmed in by the San Gabriels.
Schreiner is the author of "Discovering Griffith Park: A Local's Guide" and the founder of ModernHiker.com.