6 Best Hydrating Hair Oils for Dull and Dry Hair

Incorporating a hydrating hair oil in your haircare routine and using them on wash days can make your tresses become more manageable, lustrous and well-conditioned. Whether you have fine hair, thick hair, damaged hair or curly and coily textures, there are many hair oil options on the market to suit different needs.

No matter your hair texture or hair type, a little hair oil goes a long way in keeping your hair nourished and in its best shape. The most sought-after hair oils are the ones that add shine, softness and protection. Here, we round up six of the best hair oils for healthy and shiny hair.

BREAD Hair Oil - $24 USD at BREAD







BREAD's superfruit-powered formula promises to deliver on both gloss and hydration. The lightweight oil will revive parched ends and smooth out hair without leaving strands feeling too slick or heavy.

Briogeo Don't Despair, Repair Strengthening Treatment Hair Oil - $30 USD at Sephora







Formulated with key ingredients such as macadamia nut and rose oil extract, Briogeo's hair oil repairs hair damage, split ends and breakage. The Don't Despair, Repair Strengthening Treatment Oil will leave your hair hydrated and full of shine.

Gisou Honey Infused Hair Oil - $87 USD at Gisou







One of Gisou's best-selling products, the Honey Infused Hair Oil is created based on a homemade recipe by founder Negin Mirsalehi's mother. After applying a few drops on your hair, it'll be left feeling shiny, sleek, non-frizzy and incredibly yummy-smelling.

Olaplex No.7 Bonding Oil - $28 USD at Olaplex







Olaplex's No.7 Bonding Oil is formulated to penetrate so deeply into strands that it can repair damage caused by straighteners, rough brushing and that time you bleached your own hair at home.

Verb Ghost Weightless Hair Oil - $18 USD at Ulta Beauty







With moringa seed oil and hydrolyzed soy protein, Verb's Weightless Ghost Hair Oil will revitalize your tresses from roots to ends, providing a beautiful shine.

PATTERN Argan Oil - $25 USD at PATTERN







PATTERN's Argan Oil is great for promoting hair strength and health by keeping strands elastic and moisturized. Also featuring sweet almond oil, the formula will keep your tresses soft, smooth and protected against moisture-loss.