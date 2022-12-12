The 6 Best Gifts To Buy in Bulk at Costco

Jordan Rosenfeld
·4 min read
Alfonso de Tomas / Shutterstock.com
Alfonso de Tomas / Shutterstock.com

Holiday shopping is fun at first, especially if you have a small number of people to shop for. But if you have a long list of people to give gifts to this year, that fun can quickly turn to tedium-and add up to quite an expensive list, to boot! One solution is to consider buying bulk gifts at Costco that will make multiple people on your to-buy-for list happy. Not only is this a convenient way to shop, but it can also often save you money.

The Future of Finances: Gen Z & How They Relate to Money
Try: 3 Easy Tips To Turn Your Credit Woes Into Wows

Costco
Costco

Chocolate

Get your sweet tooth ready! Costco has great deals on a variety of chocolates that make good last-minute gifts for anyone. You can purchase the Rocky Mountain chocolate assortment-1.5 pounds of divine cocoa goodness-for $34.99. Or give the unique chocolate treat that originates in Japan- 10 packages of Pocky-chocolate covered biscuit sticks-for just $9.99.

Take Our Poll: Do You Think Student Loan Debt Should Be Forgiven?

GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates

Gift Cards

There are always people to shop for who just don't know what they want, or can't give you an idea in time for you to shop for them. These are the perfect people to purchase gift cards for. Costco offers physical cards in their warehouse locations and digital ones on their website, usually at discounted prices.

For the holidays, plan to buy a variety of gift cards at Costco, including 4 $25 Xbox cards, good for games, add-ons, devices and more for $89.99, 2 $50 Fandango Movie gift cards for $79, and 5 $20 Peet's Coffee cards for just $74.99.

nikkytok / Getty Images/iStockphoto
nikkytok / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Gift Baskets

If you've got a family or a couple to shop for and don't quite know what to get them, consider buying one of many gift baskets at Costco. You can buy gourmet foods, chocolates and candies, wine, champagne and spirits, and more. Consider The Fruit Company's Grand 12-box holiday tower, on sale for $99. It includes: Comice pears, opal apples, smoked salmon, chocolates, and more. Or the Holiday Cheer tower of sweets, on sale for $29.99, containing Lindot Lindor Chocolate, Yves Thuries dark chocolate, mini spice cookies, Tutti Frutti flavored hard candies, and more. Or the XL holiday cutting board assortment of meats and cheeses for $79.99, including smoked gouda cheese spread, sesame rounds crackers, Amarettini almond cookies, kettle corn, and more!

lechatnoir / Getty Images
lechatnoir / Getty Images

Cheese

You can't go wrong with fancy cheese as a great gift idea. Costco keeps plenty of fromage on hand this time of year, which you can buy individually to put into a yummy gift basket of your own making or take advantage of fun pre-packaged gift ideas like this Hickory Farms Mouthwatering Meat and Cheese Gift Tower--complete with crackers, gourmet cheese, sausage, premium cheese blend, roasted nuts, and spicy mustard--for only $59.99. Or for 89.99, you could go a bit bigger with the Hickory Farms Holiday Sausage and Cheese Classics Gift Basket that includes more meat selections and holiday cookies.

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

Buildable Toys

Check multiple kiddos off your Christmas gift lift by buying toys in bulk at Costco. Costco always has great deals on the toys that kids can build themselves, sure to make kiddos happy this holiday season. Consider the Pokémon Mega Construx Build and Show Bundle, which comes with 800 bricks and pieces, with four Characters- Pikachu, Charmander, Squirtle, and Bulbasaur for $49.99. Or the Thomas the Train & Percy Cargo Race Train Set with 9ft of track, tunnels, and bridges for $64.99.

Chase Brock / GOBankingRates.com
Chase Brock / GOBankingRates.com

Wines and Spirits

Stock up on wine and other beverages in bulk to bring along as hostess gifts to any holiday party on your agenda. Costco is known for its affordably priced wine, spirits and cocktail mixers, particularly those under their signature Kirkland brand. According to Eat This Not That, you can get Kirkland signature vodka, comparable to Grey Goose, for $24.99 for 1.75 liters, instead of $49.99 for the brand name stuff. Check out this adorable wine advent calendar, 24 imported half bottles, each 375 ml, for $119.99. Or this 6 Sparkling Nights sparkling wines set, 2 boxes of 6 bottles each, 375 ml for $109.99.

Keep in mind, Costco is currently only shipping wine baskets to California addresses, so you'll have to go in store for this purchase.

More From GOBankingRates

Jake Arky and Gabrielle Olya contributed to the reporting for this article.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The 6 Best Gifts To Buy in Bulk at Costco

Latest Stories

  • 7 Affordable Winter Items Available at Costco Now

    Our shopping needs change a little in the winter. Whether it's buying more food items for soups and stews or warmer clothes and household goods that will keep us feeling cozy, Costco never fails to...

  • The 15 Best Holiday Deals From Costco’s December Coupon Book

    Whether you're shopping for holiday decor, hosting supplies, gifts or other seasonal needs, you can find it all at Costco. And from now through Dec. 24, Costco is offering incredible deals on items to...

  • Rougeau scores to help lead Team Harvey's to 3-1 win at PWHPA all-star weekend

    OTTAWA — Canada's Lauriane Rougeau scored one goal to help Team Harvey's defeat Team Scotiabank 3-1 on Saturday at the Professional Women's Hockey Players' Association all-star weekend. Rougeau gave her side a 3-0 lead 3:05 into the second period. Bailey Larson and Hayley Scamurra also scored, giving Team Harvey's a 2-0 lead in the first. Megan Keller netted Team Scotiabank's lone goal with only 6:05 remaining in the contest. Earlier in the day, Canadian star Sarah Nurse helped lead Team Adidas

  • Team Harvey's defeats Team Scotiabank at PWHPA all-star weekend in Ottawa for eighth straight win

    Team Harvey's picked up their eighth straight win of the season on Saturday at the Professional Women's Hockey Players' Association's Dream Gap Tour all-star weekend event in Ottawa. Goaltender Geneviève Lacasse was named player of the game, while Lauriane Rougeau, Bailey Larson and Hayley Scamurra scored goals to give Team Harvey's a 3-1 victory over Team Scotiabank at the Canadian Tire Centre. Megan Keller scored the lone goal for Team Scotiabank (2-7) with just over six minutes left in the th

  • Russia is 'modernizing and expanding its nuclear arsenal,' US defense secretary says: Ukraine updates

    Nuclear concerns continue amid Ukraine war; U.S. will send an additional $275 million in military aid to Ukraine; Live updates.

  • 21 Items That Are Always Cheaper at Costco

    Costco is known as a low-price leader, but as the big-box and warehouse store landscape becomes more and more competitive, it's getting harder to find unbeatable deals. Despite this, Costco still has...

  • ‘TÁR,’ ‘Everything Everywhere,’ and ‘EO’ Dominate 2022 LA Film Critics Awards (Complete Winners List)

    The Los Angeles film critics named their picks for the best films of 2022 today.

  • U.S. bars Russian diplomats from Soviet graves on Alaska base - TASS

    U.S. officials barred Russian diplomats from visiting the graves of Soviet servicemen at a cemetery on a military base in Alaska, Russian state agency TASS said on Sunday. Russia's embassy in Washington said on the Telegram messaging app late on Saturday that a group of Russian diplomats had visited Anchorage on Friday and Saturday. "Unfortunately, the local American authorities, without explanation, did not allow embassy diplomats to visit the Fort Richardson National Cemetery and kneel before the graves of Soviet pilots and sailors who died in Alaska in 1942-1945," TASS cited Russian diplomat Nadezhda Shumova as saying.

  • ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ and ‘Tár’ Tie for Best Film from Los Angeles Film Critics

    The four acting winners were Cate Blanchett, Bill Nighy, Dolly de Leon and Ke Huy Quan

  • Courteney Cox Demonstrates How to Eat Pizza ‘Like a New Yorker’ and Joey Tribbiani Would Not Approve

    For years, Courteney Cox, 58, played a New Yorker (and a talented chef) on the hit sitcom Friends, and now, she's turned to Instagram to show her followers how a “true New Yorker” eats their pizza. “A lot of people that are not from New York come into the city and they can't wait to have New York-style pizza,” she says at the beginning of her video. “And they don't know how to eat it.” Cox then (jokingly) gives a few demonstrations on how to not look like a tourist when you hit a pizza joint in

  • P.E.I. puts on final touches ahead of Canada Winter Games

    With only two months left to go, Prince Edward Island is putting on the final touches ahead of the highly anticipated 2023 Canada Winter Games. Few are as excited as staff and volunteers, as they've been counting down the sleeps for years — and soon there won't be many left to count. "It's getting very intense, it's getting real for a lot of people," said Brian McFeely, CEO of the 2023 Canada Winter Games. "Every day is a day less, so the planning is moving forward at a feverishly [fast] pace."

  • Stars win in OT again, 3-2 over Detroit on Lundkvist winner

    DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Stars got another late overtime goal, this one from rookie defenseman Nils Lundkvist to beat the Detroit Red Wings. After losing their first five games this season that went past regulation, the Stars have won in the final half-minute of overtime in back-to-back games that were played in less than 48 hours. Lundkvist scored with 30.6 seconds left Saturday for a 3-2 win. “We lost the opening draw and didn’t touch the puck for the first three minutes again. But I just thin

  • AP source: Jansen, Red Sox reach $32M, 2-year deal

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Veteran closer Kenley Jansen and the Boston Red Sox have agreed to a $32 million, two-year deal, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on Wednesday on condition of anonymity because the agreement was pending a physical. The 35-year-old Jansen went 5-2 with a 3.38 ERA in 64 innings for Atlanta this year. The three-time All-Star led the National League with 41 saves, helping the Braves win the NL East title. Boston is looking to boun

  • Drake Batherson's goal and assist put Ottawa Senators over Predators 3-2

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Drake Batherson scored a goal and assisted on another to lead the Ottawa Senators to a 3-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Saturday. Claude Giroux and Alex DeBrincat also scored, Shane Pinto had a pair of assists and Cam Talbot made 27 saves for the Senators, who snapped a two-game losing streak. Yakov Trenin and Nino Niederreiter scored and Juuse Saros made 30 saves for Nashville, losers of two straight. Batherson and Niederreiter scored goals a minute apart in t

  • Vikings put Akayleb Evans on IR after latest concussion

    EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings placed cornerback Akayleb Evans on injured reserve Wednesday after his most recent concussion, meaning the rookie must sit out at least the next four games. The roster move was made to make room for cornerback Cameron Dantzler, who was designated for return from injured reserve following a four-game absence because of an ankle injury. Evans started two of the four games that Dantzler missed. He was sidelined by a concussion for the other two, before a re

  • Williamson scores 35 again, Pelicans top Suns 129-124 in OT

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson scored 35 points and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the short-handed Phoenix Suns 129-124 in overtime Sunday for their seventh straight victory. CJ McCollum added 29 for the Pelicans, who beat the Suns — playing without star guard Devin Booker because of tightness in his left hamstring — for the second time in three days and won for the 12th time in their last 14 games as they've surged to the Western Conference lead. Deandre Ayton had 28 points and 12 rebounds

  • Canada's Mikaël Kingsbury wins dual moguls gold in Sweden

    Canada's Mikaël Kingsbury won the dual moguls final at a World Cup event in Idre Fjäll, Sweden, on Sunday, a day after taking silver in moguls. The 30-year-old from Deux-Montagnes, Que., captured the gold medal by scoring 19.00 in the final, beating Swedish freestyler Filip Gravenfors, who posted a score of 16.00. The Swede beat Kingsbury to the finish line, but the judges awarded the Canadian more points. "[Gravenfors is] really fast. Filip really challenged me. I did well in the middle section

  • Drake Batherson's goal and assist put Ottawa Senators over Predators 3-2

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Drake Batherson scored a goal and assisted on another to lead the Ottawa Senators to a 3-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Saturday. Claude Giroux and Alex DeBrincat also scored, Shane Pinto had a pair of assists and Cam Talbot made 27 saves for the Senators, who snapped a two-game losing streak. Yakov Trenin and Nino Niederreiter scored and Juuse Saros made 30 saves for Nashville, losers of two straight. Batherson and Niederreiter scored goals a minute apart in t

  • Carter scores on OT power play, Penguins beat Sabres 4-3

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jeff Carter got payback for the Pittsburgh Penguins and teammate Jake Guentzel after Buffalo Sabres forward Jeff Skinner lost his cool. Carter scored a power-play goal 1:36 into overtime and the Penguins took advantage of a match penalty issued to Skinner to beat Buffalo 4-3 on Friday night. Skinner was ejected for cross-checking Jake Guentzel across the face with 22 seconds remaining in the opener of the teams' two-game set. Skinner went after Guentzel at the boards in comi

  • Thompson scores 34, Warriors beat Celtics in Finals rematch

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Klay Thompson scored 34 points, Splash Brother Stephen Curry added 32 with six 3-pointers and Golden State beat the Boston Celtics 123-107 on Saturday night in a rematch of this year’s NBA Finals won by the Warriors in six games. Jordan Poole had 20 points starting in place of injured Andrew Wiggins despite shooting 1 for 9 from long range. Thompson scored 12 of his points in the opening quarter shooting 5 of 9 and had 24 by halftime. Curry shot 12 for 21 and had seven assis