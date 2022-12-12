The 6 Best Gifts To Buy in Bulk at Costco

Alfonso de Tomas / Shutterstock.com

Holiday shopping is fun at first, especially if you have a small number of people to shop for. But if you have a long list of people to give gifts to this year, that fun can quickly turn to tedium-and add up to quite an expensive list, to boot! One solution is to consider buying bulk gifts at Costco that will make multiple people on your to-buy-for list happy. Not only is this a convenient way to shop, but it can also often save you money.

Chocolate

Get your sweet tooth ready! Costco has great deals on a variety of chocolates that make good last-minute gifts for anyone. You can purchase the Rocky Mountain chocolate assortment-1.5 pounds of divine cocoa goodness-for $34.99. Or give the unique chocolate treat that originates in Japan- 10 packages of Pocky-chocolate covered biscuit sticks-for just $9.99.

Gift Cards

There are always people to shop for who just don't know what they want, or can't give you an idea in time for you to shop for them. These are the perfect people to purchase gift cards for. Costco offers physical cards in their warehouse locations and digital ones on their website, usually at discounted prices.

For the holidays, plan to buy a variety of gift cards at Costco, including 4 $25 Xbox cards, good for games, add-ons, devices and more for $89.99, 2 $50 Fandango Movie gift cards for $79, and 5 $20 Peet's Coffee cards for just $74.99.

Gift Baskets

If you've got a family or a couple to shop for and don't quite know what to get them, consider buying one of many gift baskets at Costco. You can buy gourmet foods, chocolates and candies, wine, champagne and spirits, and more. Consider The Fruit Company's Grand 12-box holiday tower, on sale for $99. It includes: Comice pears, opal apples, smoked salmon, chocolates, and more. Or the Holiday Cheer tower of sweets, on sale for $29.99, containing Lindot Lindor Chocolate, Yves Thuries dark chocolate, mini spice cookies, Tutti Frutti flavored hard candies, and more. Or the XL holiday cutting board assortment of meats and cheeses for $79.99, including smoked gouda cheese spread, sesame rounds crackers, Amarettini almond cookies, kettle corn, and more!

Cheese

You can't go wrong with fancy cheese as a great gift idea. Costco keeps plenty of fromage on hand this time of year, which you can buy individually to put into a yummy gift basket of your own making or take advantage of fun pre-packaged gift ideas like this Hickory Farms Mouthwatering Meat and Cheese Gift Tower--complete with crackers, gourmet cheese, sausage, premium cheese blend, roasted nuts, and spicy mustard--for only $59.99. Or for 89.99, you could go a bit bigger with the Hickory Farms Holiday Sausage and Cheese Classics Gift Basket that includes more meat selections and holiday cookies.

Buildable Toys

Check multiple kiddos off your Christmas gift lift by buying toys in bulk at Costco. Costco always has great deals on the toys that kids can build themselves, sure to make kiddos happy this holiday season. Consider the Pokémon Mega Construx Build and Show Bundle, which comes with 800 bricks and pieces, with four Characters- Pikachu, Charmander, Squirtle, and Bulbasaur for $49.99. Or the Thomas the Train & Percy Cargo Race Train Set with 9ft of track, tunnels, and bridges for $64.99.

Wines and Spirits

Stock up on wine and other beverages in bulk to bring along as hostess gifts to any holiday party on your agenda. Costco is known for its affordably priced wine, spirits and cocktail mixers, particularly those under their signature Kirkland brand. According to Eat This Not That, you can get Kirkland signature vodka, comparable to Grey Goose, for $24.99 for 1.75 liters, instead of $49.99 for the brand name stuff. Check out this adorable wine advent calendar, 24 imported half bottles, each 375 ml, for $119.99. Or this 6 Sparkling Nights sparkling wines set, 2 boxes of 6 bottles each, 375 ml for $109.99.

Keep in mind, Costco is currently only shipping wine baskets to California addresses, so you'll have to go in store for this purchase.

Jake Arky and Gabrielle Olya contributed to the reporting for this article.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The 6 Best Gifts To Buy in Bulk at Costco