The 6 Best Gaming Mice For Precision and Control

Photo credit: Staff

From Popular Mechanics

For PC gamers, a great gaming mouse can mean the difference between a winning streak and sudden death (and in worse cases, carpal tunnel). Aside from knowing whether they want a wired or wireless mouse, many people accustomed to regular mice may not know what they need in a gaming version to amplify their comfort and performance. Compared to a standard controller, a mouse may feel more precise and responsive for some online games. And if gaming at your best is important to you, you’ll want to invest in a good mouse that will contribute to, rather than cut short, your win streak.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Check out quick reviews below of the top five gaming mice then scroll deeper for more helpful buying info and full reviews of those models plus other high-ranking options.

Wired vs. Wireless

The gaming mouse has entered the world of wireless tech. Many higher-end gaming mice remain wired because it’s a tried and true technology, but wireless mice have been steadily upping their game, and many can perform just as well as their wired counterparts. When choosing a mouse, there are three means of connection to consider: USB (the standard wired mouse), USB dongle (technically wireless, but the dongle can still get in the way), and Bluetooth. Some wireless mice with rechargeable batteries allow you to plug them in to charge while continuing to use like a wired mouse. If you do end up getting a cabled mouse, just be sure that the wire is long enough for your gaming setup—you don’t want to inadvertently yank it out of the port every time you play.



More Features to Consider

Clicks Per Inch (CPI): Also known as Dots Per Inch, CPI indicates the speed at which you will be able to move the mouse across the screen. The higher the number, the faster and more controlled movement you will be able to make. You will want at least 10,000 CPI, but some models will go up to 20,000. Low CPIs may cause slow, lagging movements that make it difficult to track your cursor.

Story continues

Sensor: There are two types of sensors: optical and laser. Optical sensors are most common in cheaper models but that isn’t to say that they aren’t up to snuff. They tend to have a good tracking ability, and are able to map well on different surfaces. Lasers are generally more expensive, and also tend to map well, except on rough surfaces. Ultimately the decision comes down to personal preference, since either will work well for the average gamer.

Customization: Most gaming mice will come with customization options both inside and out. Some will have extra pieces that you can literally change out to fit the mouse to your hand better. Some will also have a software that will allow you to set specific profiles for the mouse for individual games, changing the functions of buttons, and the lighting of the mouse.

How We Selected and Rated Them

We researched 10 expert sources such as PCgamer, Tech Radar , and PC Mag , as well as 6,300 consumer reviews to select the top seven gaming mice of the year. Our Consumer Score represents the percentage of customers who rated the product at least four out of five stars on retail and review sites like Amazon, Walmart , and manufacturers’ websites.

—FOR THE AVERAGE GAMER—

Razer DeathAdder Elite

Total Expert Score: 80/100 | Consumer Score: 83% gave it 4 stars or more

Score comfort and precision for a great value.



CPI: 16,000 | Sensor: Optical | Interface: USB | Ergonomic: Right-handed | Weight: 105g





This mouse is a great choice for hobby and elite gamers alike. For a reasonable price, it provides one of the best sensors on the market, making sure that your movements are speedy and direct. “The Elite Razer chose a sensor based on the PMW-3389 developed by sensor company Pixart in collaboration with Logitech, which is easily one of the best mouse sensors available with 99.4% resolution accuracy and 450 inches per second,” described PCgamer . “Razer’s implementation should deliver flawless tracking, even if you move the mouse as fast as you can.” The design of the mouse also makes it ergonomically exceptional, fitting a wide variety of hand sizes comfortably, which is especially important for long hours of playing.

—FOR LARGE HANDS—

Corsair Ironclaw RGB

Total Expert Score: 91/100 | Consumer Score: 64% gave it 4 stars or more

Its substantial size won’t leave you feeling cramped.



CPI: 18,000 | Sensor: Optical | Interface: USB | Ergonomic: Right-handed | Weight: 105g





Players with larger hands can sometimes have a hard time finding a mouse, and playing on a too-small surface can cause cramping and hand issues. This mouse was designed with that player in mind, and they didn’t just make it bigger, they made it better. The surface is covered in an array of materials from grippy rubber to a waxy scroll wheel, giving it a satisfying and comfortable texture. They also refined its dome shape to better fit in the palm of the player’s hand. While it does err a bit on the heavy side, it feels substantial rather than cumbersome.

—WIRELESS—

Razer Basilisk Ultimate HyperSpeed

Total Expert Score: 89/100 | Consumer Score: 87% gave it 4 stars or more

An incredible sensor in a wireless package.



CPI: 16,000 | Sensor: Optical | Interface: Bluetooth | Ergonomic: Right-handed | Weight: 108g





Quite possibly one of the best wireless gamers on the market, the Basilisk can take on your most aggressive games—and remain comfortable for long sessions. Though it is definitely on the pricier side, you are paying for a premium wireless product. It has a strong sensor and includes a charging dock, which is cool, but does not allow you to continue playing as options with a charging cord do—however, it has up to 450 hours of battery life, so don't worry about it dying mid-game.

—MOST CUSTOMIZABLE—

Mad Catz The Authentic R.A.T. 8+

Total Expert Score: 84/100 | Consumer Score: 79% gave it 4 stars or more

Customize the Mad Catz both inside and out.



CPI: 16,000 | Sensor: Optical | Interface: USB | Ergonomic: Right-handed | Weight: 145g





This mouse isn’t just customizable from the inside, but you can give it a whole new makeover on the outside as well. The pinky rest and palm rest are interchangeable with three included versions of each, and the thumb rest is adjustable as well, which makes it ideal for any hand size and shape. Along with all of this customization however, you get an interesting, somewhat retro look that may not be everyone’s preference. Reviewers also noted that it was a bit expensive, particularly for being wired.

—BEST BUDGET—

Logitech G203 Prodigy RGB

Total Expert Score: 82/100 | Consumer Score: 91% gave it 4 stars or more

Its subtle design and low price disguises a superior sensor.



CPI: 8,000 | Sensor: Optical | Interface: USB | Ergonomic: Right-handed | Weight: 85g





Expert reviewers and customers alike are stoked about this budget gaming mouse. The Logitech G203 Prodigy has a typical mouse shape that many find comfortable for most hands. While it does not have Logitech’s high-end sensor, its budget sensor is so speedy and precise that it doesn’t matter much. It also doesn’t have the highest CPI, but it works fine for the average gamer and didn’t have any glaring issues according to PCgamer’s testing.

—FOR LEFTIES AND RIGHTIES—

SteelSeries Sensei Ten

Total Expert Score: 85/100 | Consumer Score: 83% gave it 4 stars or more

A classic look for work and play.



CPI: 18,000 | Sensor: Optical | Interface: USB | Ergonomic: Ambidextrous | Weight: 130g







This SteelSeries mouse has a classic and sleek design, but that’s nothing compared to what it’s got inside. With a CPI of 18,000, this mouse is in tune with your most minute movements, giving you some serious control. The Sensei Ten is also super lightweight, which gives it a nice, speedy, underhand feel. Its unassuming design also makes it ideal for work and play. Because of its symmetrical design, it is also suited for left- and right-hand players. Amazon reviewers with all different hand sizes, grip types, and dominant hands praised the mouse for its comfort.

You Might Also Like