The 6 best deals at Sur La Table’s Black Friday sale

The wait is over; the best Black Friday sales are live now. If you're shopping for someone who loves to cook, then you need to head over to Sur La Table. The retailer just unveiled its Black Friday deals, and prices are legit up to 60% off. And the biggest price drops aren't on random items you'll never need or use; you can get major discounts on quality, useful products from Breville, Staub, ZWILLING and more.

Need help finding the absolute best deals at the Sur La Table Black Friday sale? Start with the six top picks below.

1. Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro, $319.96 (Orig. $749.95)

$319.97 $749.95 at Sur La Table

I own this Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro, and it really is amazing. It has a bunch of different cooking functions, heats up quickly and looks gorgeous on the counter. I use mine every single day; that's how useful it is.

2. Staub Round Cocotte, 7 Qt., $299.96 (Orig. $571)

$299.96 $571 at Sur La Table

Folks who are cooking for a crowd or love leftovers should grab this oversized Staub Round Cocotte while it's more than $250 off. It comes in five different colors so you can pick your fave.

3. Sur La Table Electric Salt & Pepper Mill Set, $19.96 (Orig. $79.95)

$19.96 $79.95 at Sur La Table

This deal is unreal! This Sur La Table Electric Salt & Pepper Mill Set really is on sale for less than $20, down from almost $80. Buy one set for yourself and another as a gift while the price is low.

4. Viking Pasta Pot And Steamer, 8 Qt., $199.96 (Orig. $600)

$199.96 $600 at Sur La Table

Straining pasta is easier than ever with this Viking Pasta Pot And Steamer. It really is $400 off right now, so add it to your cart and check out before it's gone.

5. Sur La Table Doppio Double-Wall Double Espresso Glasses, Set Of 2, $8.76 (Orig. $22)

$8.76 $22 at Sur La Table

Sure, these Sur La Table Doppio Double-Wall Double Espresso Glasses are designed for coffee, but you can use them for hot and cold drinks alike. They get bonus points because they're so Insta-worthy.

6. ZWILLING Enfinigy Glass Tea Kettle, $99.96 (Orig. $175)

$99.97 $175 at Sur La Table

Boil water with ease in this ZWILLING Enfinigy Glass Tea Kettle that comes in silver and black to match lots of different kitchens.

