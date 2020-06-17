The 6 Best Cheap Gaming Chairs To Keep You Comfortable

Photo credit: Staff

Much like with an office chair, picking the right seat to settle into when playing video games is important. If you’re going to be hunched over, staring at a screen for hours on end, you want one that will provide comfort and support so you’re not left with an aching back at the end. Many dedicated gaming chairs look like automotive racing seats, even if they don’t have astronomical price tags to match the high-end aesthetics. With that in mind, here are some of the best budget gaming chairs.



Check out quick reviews below of the top five budget gaming chairs, then scroll deeper for more helpful buying info and full reviews of those models, plus other high-ranking options.





Features to Look For

When considering a gaming chair, you’ll want to pay attention to three key aspects— cushioning and support, adjustability, and material. If you’re a serious gamer who spends a good deal of time sitting (or also want a gaming chair that you can work from home in), you need one with enough support to maintain a healthy posture, which may mean some kind of lumbar and head padding, as well as firmer (rather than softer) cushioning.

Most of these chairs are adjustable, too, with customizable seat heights and the ability to recline up to 150 degrees. Less common but still available in some budget models: adjustable arm rests and internal lumbar support. And while the chair’s material may not affect your posture, it can majorly affect your overall comfort. If you tend to run hot, you may run into issues with leather or faux leather coverings, as they’re not breathable and can get sweaty quickly. Mesh is a better alternative—particularly on the back—to keep you cool, though you may not feel quite as padded and supported.

How We Selected and Rated

We researched 10 expert sources such as Digital Trends, Tech Guided, and PC Gamer, as well as 23,000 consumer reviews to select the top affordable gaming chairs. Our Consumer Score represents the percentage of people who bought these chairs and rated them at least four out of five stars on retail and review sites like Amazon, Walmart, and the manufacturers’ webpages.

—HIGHLY SUPPORTIVE—

GTRacing Gaming Chair

Consumer Score: 81% gave it 4 stars or more

Its adjustability and cushioning help you maintain a healthy posture.



While this seat is definitely on the flashier side, it has the ergonomics to back up the looks. The GTRacing chair reclines up to 170 degrees, supports 300 pounds, and features adjustable head and lumbar pillows. Keep in mind that the synthetic leather doesn’t breathe well, so it can easily become sweaty. In addition to the red and black style, it also comes in bright blue, gray, and classic black options, so you can coordinate with your current gaming or office vibe.

—COOLING—

Respawn 200

Consumer Score: 77% gave it 4 stars or more

Style, support, and venting in an affordable package.



Respawn’s 200 chair isn’t as customizable as some more expensive options, but it provides a fair amount of adjustability. In addition to reclining up to 130 degrees, it comes with a moveable head pillow. The synthetic leather seat can get a bit warm, but the back is made of mesh to help keep you cool. And Respawn backs the chair with a lifetime warranty.

—IMMERSIVE—

X Rocker Pro Series H3

Consumer Score: 90% gave it 4 stars or more

The souped-up version of your childhood gaming chair.



If you’re looking for one chair to use for both work and play, this isn’t it. Because it sits on the floor, it’s more suitable to gaming consoles than for operating a PC at a desk, though it provides more support than the couch. This chair’s design is comfortably curved to your spine and allows you to rock back and forth with your legs, instead of reclining as you would in a rolling chair. It also features built-in wireless speakers—good if you didn’t want to buy separate audio tech or headphones. Since the speakers are closer to you, they help provide a more immersive experience. The Pro Series H3 also vibrates in reaction to whatever’s happening in your game, for a little 4D effect.

—BEST VALUE—

OFM Essentials Collection

Consumer Score: 79% gave it 4 stars or more

Style and comfort for work or play.



With a less aggressive look and requiring the smallest hit to your bank account, the OFM appears a bit more like a brightly colored office chair. And it’s made of synthetic leather and has a springy, cushioned feel. The one big downside is that it lacks adjustable lumbar support and head supports, and it doesn’t recline. However, it does have movable armrests. Plus, it comes in seven different color options, almost guaranteeing you’ll find one you like.

—WELL REVIEWED—

Homall Gaming Chair

Consumer Score: 82% gave it 4 stars or more

A chair with many die-hard fans.



Homall’s gaming chair has garnered some of the most glowing customer reviews we’ve seen. And it makes sense. For around $150, this chair delivers comfort, adjustability, and the gamer aesthetic that are often limited to more-expensive models. It comes in seven dual-color options—including our favorites, magenta and aqua. Adjustable head and lumbar pillows, as well as the ability to recline 150 degrees, add to its value. The polyurethane leather material can get sweaty, but overall, customers were pleased. “I enjoyed how easy it was to put it together and how comfortable it was,” wrote one on Amazon. “Total build time was about 30 minutes, it was simple enough, and everything you need is included.”

—FOR KIDS—

Big Joe Dorm Bean Bag

Consumer Score: 73% gave it 4 stars or more

Bean bags will never go out of style.



Sometimes you just want to be comfy and save money, and this bean bag chair is here to remind you that’s okay. It could be a suitable option if you or your kid is a hobby gamer who doesn’t spend hours a day slumped in front of a computer or console. While the Dorm Bean Bag is lacking in the support department, it is comfortable and inexpensive. It even features large side pockets to store your phone, headphones, or, most importantly, snacks. And the easy-to-clean material makes it simple to wipe away Cheeto-covered fingerprints.

