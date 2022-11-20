The 6 Best Beach Cities To Retire on $2,600 a Month

Cynthia Measom
·4 min read
Susanne Pommer / Shutterstock.com
Susanne Pommer / Shutterstock.com

If living the beach life is your retirement dream, but you don't want to spend a fortune every month, you'll be glad to know it's still possible to make it happen without leaving the U.S.

Social Security: No Matter Your Age, Do Not Claim Benefits Until You Reach This Milestone
Also: 5 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

To determine the best beach cities to live on a budget, GOBankingRates used Sperling's Best Places to research the cost-of-living index scores for groceries, utilities and healthcare. Next, it used 2020 customer expenditure data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics to find the annual cost for these expenses in any given city, coming in at $2,600 or less.

Average monthly rent for each of the best beach cities was sourced from ApartmentList, whereas livability scores, which had to be 65 or higher, were gathered from AreaVibes. Also, cities had to have a population that included 10% or more over the age of 65, according to the Census Bureau.

A few cities -- such as Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and Savannah, Georgia -- would have made the list, but their livability scores were just below the minimum of 65. Other cities, like San Diego and Virginia Beach, were excluded because their total monthly expenditures exceeded $2,600. Read on to find out more about the best beach cities to retire on $2,600 a month -- most of which are located in one particularly sunny state.

Peeter Viisimaa / Getty Images
Peeter Viisimaa / Getty Images

6. Jacksonville, Florida

  • Total monthly expenditures: $2,393.49

  • Livability score: 69

Monthly groceries and healthcare in Jacksonville are below the national average at $347.53 and $539.55, respectively. However, utilities are 2.8% higher than the national average at $324.08

You'll also pay an average cost of $1,182 to rent a one-bedroom apartment here, which is neither the highest nor lowest in the study.

Take Our Poll: Do You Think You Will Be Able To Retire at Age 65?

RoschetzkyIstockPhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto
RoschetzkyIstockPhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

5. Corpus Christi, Texas

  • Total monthly expenditures: $2,189.11

  • Livability score: 69

You'll get the most bang for your buck in this Gulf Coast city. Its total monthly expenses are the lowest in the study. The average monthly rent for a one-bedroom in Corpus Christi is just $984, which happens to be the lowest rent expense in the study.

The city also has the lowest monthly grocery cost at $325.11, which is about 7% under the national average. Monthly healthcare costs and utilities are neither the highest or lowest at $561.78 and $318.72, respectively. Even so, those costs are only 1.1% above the national average.

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

4. Fort Myers, Florida

  • Total monthly expenditures: $2,591.54

  • Livability score: 72

Fort Myers has the highest total monthly expenditures in the study, coming in right under $2,600. Rent is $1,271, the second-highest in the study, and monthly healthcare costs are 17.3% higher than the national average at $651.80.

However, utilities are the second-lowest in the study at $307.37.

Freer / Shutterstock.com
Freer / Shutterstock.com

3. Clearwater, Florida

  • Total monthly expenditures: $2,577.68

  • Livability score: 74

If you're an older retiree looking to be among your peers, you'll be in good company in this Tampa Bay area city. According to the study, 22.8% of the population in Clearwater is 65 or older.

However, you'll pay a bit more to live here -- total monthly expenditures are the second-highest in the study. The average monthly rent for a one-bedroom apartment is the highest in the study at $1,315, and groceries utilities and healthcare all hover above the national average, though not by much.

Rob Hainer / Shutterstock.com
Rob Hainer / Shutterstock.com

2. Panama City Beach, Florida

  • Total monthly expenditures: $2,329.94

  • Livability score: 76

Panama City Beach has the highest livability score in the study. The average rent for a one bedroom is the second-lowest in the study at $1,099 per month. And monthly healthcare expenses are 3% below the national average at $539.00 per month.

However, the monthly cost for groceries is $358.74, or 2.4% above the national average, and monthly utilities are the highest in the study at $333.53 -- 5.8% above the national average.

Stephen Wood / Shutterstock.com
Stephen Wood / Shutterstock.com

1. Melbourne, Florida

  • Total monthly expenditures: $2,382.80

  • Livability score: 75

Melbourne's livability score is exceptional at 75 -- ranking the second-highest in the study. The average one-bedroom rent is $1,201 and monthly grocery costs are $350.68, which are neither the highest or lowest in the study.

Monthly healthcare costs, however, are 5.6% below the national average at $524.55, and monthly utilities are the lowest in the study at $306.74.

More From GOBankingRates

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates found the best beach cities by looking at Travel + Leisure, Thrillist, and U.S.News and World Report, to find the best beach cities to retire on a budget of $2,600 dollars or less. GOBankingRates used ApartmentList June 2022 data to find each beach cities (1) average 2022 monthly rent for a 1 bedroom apartment. GOBankingRates then used Sperling's Best to find the cost of living index for every city on the list, looking at (2) grocery, (3) utilities and (4) healthcare index scores. Next, GOBankingRates used data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics' 2020 Consumer Expenditure Survey to find the annual expenditure amount for both grocery ("food at home") and healthcare costs for people aged 65 and older in order to find how much a person 65 and over would spend on groceries and healthcare in each city on a monthly basis. GOBankingRates then added monthly housing, grocery and healthcare costs together to find where a person 65 and older could survive on $2,600 or less. In order for a city to be qualified for the study, it had to have a livabilty score of 65 or higher as sourced from AreaVibes and its population had to be 10% or more over the age of 65 according to the Census Bureau's 2020 American Community Survey. For final rankings all qualified cities were ranked by (5) total monthly expenditures, (6) % of population over 65 and (7) livability with the lowest score being best. Factor (7) was weighted 1.5x. All data was collected on and up to date as of July 18, 2022.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The 6 Best Beach Cities To Retire on $2,600 a Month

Latest Stories

  • 10 Best Small Towns To Retire on $2,300 a Month

    Retirement is a time of frugality for many, since other than Social Security and pension payments, many folks don't have much money coming in. If you're not rooted to a specific location, you are free...

  • 7 Places To Retire Near the Mountains on a Budget

    Plenty of outdoor recreational opportunities, higher altitudes, cooler temperatures and majestic beauty are just some of the perks you can gain when you retire near the mountains. However, you'll...

  • Argos quarterback Bethel-Thompson looks to cap breakout season with Grey Cup win

    REGINA — McLeod Bethel-Thompson has had a meandering journey through professional football, but he’s not about to get caught up what a Grey Cup championship would mean to his career. The 34-year-old Toronto Argonauts quarterback joined the professional ranks in 2011, playing in the Arena Football League with the San Jose Saber Cats and the United Football League with the Sacramento Mountain Lions before bouncing around the NFL on the practice rosters of the San Francisco 49ers (three times), Mia

  • Eberle scores in OT, Kraken beat Kings 3-2 for 7th win in 9

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jordan Eberle scored at 2:23 of overtime to lift the Seattle Kraken to a 3-2 win over the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday night. Jared McCann and Daniel Sprong also scored for Seattle, which has played in three straight overtime games —winning the last two. Martin Jones had 27 saves to help the Kraken improve to 7-1-1 in their last nine games. Phillip Danault and Trevor Moore scored for the Kings, and Cal Peterson stopped 25 shots. Midway through the extra period, Eberle led a 2-on-

  • Irving rejoins Nets, apologizes for hurt his actions caused

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving returned to the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday and apologized to anyone who felt threatened or hurt when he posted a link to a documentary with antisemitic material. Irving was suspended by the team on Nov. 3, hours after he refused to say he had no antisemitic beliefs when meeting with reporters at the Nets' practice facility. Back at the building for the team's morning shootaround, Irving said he should have handled that interview differently. “I don’t stand for anything

  • How Fred VanVleet helped propel 21-0 Raptors run vs. Heat

    =On the latest episode of "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles", Amit Mann and C.J. Miles look at how Fred VanVleet helped the Raptors make their late third-quarter surge vs. Miami and how player movement can help the Raptors' halfcourt offence. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube channel.

  • Andersson, Flames top Tkachuk, Panthers in shootout 5-4

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Rasmus Andersson scored in the fifth round of the shootout to lead the Calgary Flames over the Florida Panthers 5-4 Saturday night in a matchup of teams that made a major trade last summer. Adam Ruzicka had two goals and an assist for Calgary. Nikita Zadorov and Blake Coleman also scored. Florida got goals from Colin White, Sam Reinhart, Eetu Luostarinen and Matthew Tkachuk. “It was a good game,’’ Calgary coach Darryl Sutter said. “We fought back through a lot of adversity d

  • Makar, MacKinnon score, short-handed Avalanche beat Capitals

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon scored, Alexandar Georgiev made 32 saves and the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche beat the Washington Capitals 4-0 on Saturday night for their second consecutive victory. MacKinnon also had two assists for the Avalanche. They have won six of seven games despite missing several injured regulars, including captain Gabriel Landeskog, winger Valeri Nichushkin and defensemen Samuel Girard and Bowen Byram. MacKinnon made the highlight

  • Mayfield has urgency to perform well in return for Panthers

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Baker Mayfield is running out of time to make a good impression as the Carolina Panthers' quarterback. The No. 1 overall pick in 2018 needs to stack some quality performances together to offset his poor play earlier this season before becoming an unrestricted free agent in March. Mayfield returns to the starting lineup Sunday against an old nemesis, the Baltimore Ravens. Acquired in a trade with Cleveland, Mayfield began the season as the Panthers' starter, but Carolina st

  • Rizzo, Yankees agree to $40M, 2-year contract

    NEW YORK (AP) — Anthony Rizzo is staying with the New York Yankees, agreeing Tuesday to a $40 million, two-year contract. Rizzo gets $17 million in each of the next two seasons, and the deal for the first baseman includes a $20 million team option for 2025 with a $6 million buyout. Rizzo had opted out of his previous contract with New York, giving up a $16 million salary for 2023. Since joining the Yankees at the 2021 trade deadline, Rizzo had provided needed left-handed power for New York and h

  • Gauthier, Shesterkin lead Rangers to 2-1 win over Sharks

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Julien Gauthier broke a scoreless tie late in the third period and the New York Rangers beat the San Jose Sharks 2-1 Saturday night. Adam Fox also scored and Igor Shesterkin had 21 saves to help the Rangers win for the third time in five games (3-1-1). “Obviously it was an important goal today,” Gauthier said. “It was nice to get it going. ... We’re building some good chemistry and it was just nice to get rewarded.” Logan Couture scored for San Jose with 17 seconds left t

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This Saturday, the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Buffalo Sabres (7 p.m. ET), followed by the Vegas Golden Knights vs. Edmonton Oilers (10 p.m. ET). Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the

  • Celtics hit 20 3s, beat Pelicans 117-109 in 9th straight win

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jaylen Brown had 27 points and 10 rebounds, Derrick White highlighted a 26-point performance with six 3-pointers, and the Boston Celtics beat the New Orleans Pelicans 117-109 on Friday night for their ninth straight win. Jayson Tatum had 19 points and 10 assists for the Celtics, who combined to make 20 3s and shot 48.2% (41 of 85) overall. Al Horford was 4 of 5 from deep and scored 18 for Boston, which led by double digits for much of the game and by as many as 19. Brandon Ing

  • O.G. Anunoby finding his rhythm on offence

    On the latest episode of "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles", Amit Mann and C.J. Miles look at what's changed for O.G. Anunoby after his inconsistent offensibe start to the season. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube channel

  • International ski race kicks off at Mount Sima in Whitehorse

    An international ski race kicks off Friday at Whitehorse's Mount Sima. The Coaches Cup Race is sanctioned by International Ski Federation, abbreviated in all languages as FIS. The organization is the highest governing body for international winter sports, and its responsibilities include setting international competition rules. It's the first time Mount Sima will play host to this competition. For the organizers, this has been a dream come true. Over the next two days, the ski hill will showcase

  • Young hits Griffin for OT buzzer-beater, Hawks top Raptors

    ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young threw a long pass to hit A.J. Griffin for a wide-open layup at the overtime buzzer and the Atlanta Hawks, after rallying late in regulation, beat the undermanned Toronto Raptors 124-122 on Saturday night. Young had 29 points and 10 assists, De’Andre Hunter added 21 points and Clint Capela had 18 points and 13 rebounds for the Hawks. Young hit a pair of free throws with 59 seconds to go in regulation, giving the Hawks their first lead since midway through the third quart

  • Nets beat Trail Blazers 109-107 on O'Neale's late tip-in

    PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Royce O’Neale scored on a tip-in with 0.7 seconds left to complete a triple-double and give the Brooklyn Nets a 109-107 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday night. Kevin Durant led the Nets with 35 points, and O’Neale had 11 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists. Yuta Watanabe added 20 points off the bench and Ben Simmons scored a season-high 15 points before fouling out with 24 seconds left. Damian Lillard had 25 points and 11 assists for Portland. With 3:28 le

  • Browns QB Watson practices for 1st time during suspension

    BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Deshaun Watson whipped a short pass, pulled down on the face mask of his helmet and ducked his head before running across the field while trailing starter Jacoby Brissett and Cleveland's other quarterbacks. He is catching up. Still suspended, Watson is back on the field. More than two months after he began serving an 11-game NFL suspension for sexual misconduct allegations, Watson practiced Wednesday in what he and the Browns hope is the next step in him taking over as their f

  • Scottie Barnes' struggles are part of his maturation

    Imman Adan and Asad Alvi look at the ways Scottie Barnes is struggling and explain why fans shouldn't be too concerned. Listen to the full episode on our 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast or watch on our YouTube.

  • Kyle Lowry hates playing against Fred VanVleet

    Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry discusses watching the growth of former Raptors teammates from afar and why he dislikes playing against Fred VanVleet.