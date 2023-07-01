The 6 Best Adjustable Dumbbells of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Our top pick is the FitRx SmartBells Set Quick Select Adjustable Dumbbells

People / Brian Kopinski

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

If you’re looking for at-home workout equipment, one of the best options to consider is adjustable dumbbells. Not only does this dumbbell style allow you to have a range of weight versatility or different workouts, but it also takes up very little space — especially when considering how much room a whole rack of weights takes up — making it a fantastic option for small areas, whether it be an in-home workout room, the garage, or the living room.

“Adjustable dumbbells are a versatile piece of equipment that allows you to adjust and accommodate an extensive weight range,” says Erika Hammond, a celebrity trainer, and CPT based in New York City. “They are a great space-saving piece of equipment for an at-home gym since one pair can replace over 10 dumbbells.” While they can be a bit pricey compared to a single pair of dumbbells, Tami Smith, a CPT and owner of Fit Healthy Momma says that “if you were to price out the cost to purchase a separate pair for every weight selection they can accommodate, you would find that the adjustable dumbbells are most cost-effective.” Additionally, she says they’re a great way to save space since they don’t take up as much room as an entire set of dumbbells.

If you’re looking for a pair of adjustable dumbbells, we researched and PEOPLE tested dozens of options to find the best ones for at-home workouts. We considered quality, durability, material, and size and tested each set at home, doing bench presses, lunges, and squats. We also noted the comfort level of the grip, ease of changing the weight, and overall function of each set.

Keep reading to discover the best adjustable dumbbells that PEOPLE tested.

Best Overall: FitRX SmartBells Set Quick Select Adjustable Dumbbells

Buy at Goto.walmart.com

Pros

Super durable and sturdy

Handles feature circular grooves that help with grip

Design is simple and straightforward, making these dumbbells easy to use

Relatively low price for a weight set

Cons

Since they feature an excellent weight range, they are large and require a lot of space for storage

Our top pick for the best adjustable dumbbells is the FitRx SmartBells Set Quick Select Adjustable Dumbbells, which feature a weight range of 5 to 52.5 lbs. and 2.5 lb. increments. We were most impressed by the overall quality and durability of these dumbbells for home use and all of the minor but noteworthy design details, such as the circular grooves that make gripping super easy. The design is simple and straightforward, and the adjustability feels intuitive, so you don’t have to worry about an over-complicated system when working out at home. These also boast a budget-friendly price tag for adjustable dumbbell weights, especially considering the range and how many different sets of weights you get from one dumbbell.

Since these adjustable dumbbells feature such an excellent weight range, they are a little on the bulky side, so you’ll want to ensure you have enough space to store them on their tray. That said, they are still super convenient and are one of the best dumbbell sets you can find for home workouts.

Story continues

Price at time of publish: $99.99 (orig. $199)

Weight Range: 5-52.5 lbs. | Colors: Black | Increments: 2.5 lbs. | Storage Trays: Yes

Best Budget: Kiss Gold Adjustable Dumbbell Set

Buy at Amazon.com

Pros

Handle features a non-slip material that is easy to grip

Dumbbell weights have flat edges, so they’re easy to rest on the ground between reps.

Most budget-friendly dumbbell set we tested

Cons

Small weight range might not be ideal for everyone

For a simple at-home adjustable dumbbell set, consider the Kiss Gold Adjustable Dumbbell Set from Amazon. These adjustable dumbbells are one of the more budget-friendly options on our list and are constructed from durable and sturdy materials, including a non-slip handle that makes it easy to grip the weights while exercising.

While testing out these dumbbells, we found that one of the most noteworthy features is the shape of the weights, which feature flat edges so you can easily rest them on the ground between reps without worrying about balancing them.

While these have a smaller weight range of 8 to 22 pounds and might not be ideal for everyone, their price and quality make them an excellent choice for beginners looking to invest in their first set of weights.

Price at time of publish: $61.99 (orig. $170)

Weight Range: 8-22 lbs. | Colors: Black | Increments: 1.7 and 2.8 lbs. | Storage Trays: No

Related: The 8 Best Folding Treadmills of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

Best Grip: MXSelect MX55 Rapid Change Adjustable Dumbbells

Buy at Mxfitnesssupply.com

Pros

Feature a comfortable hold with a cushioned grip

You essentially get 10 dumbbell weights in one

They go on sale often (and for nearly half off)

Come with a sturdy storage tray that keeps everything neatly together

Cons

At full price, they are a quite expensive

There’s nothing more frustrating than lifting weights with handles that are uncomfortable and slippery, which is why we recommend the MX55 Rapid Change Adjustable Dumbbells for the best grip category. These dumbbells feature a comfortable hold with a cushioned grip that feels stable and dry no matter how sweaty you get.

The dumbbells also feature an open design that makes it easier to keep wrists straight while lifting. As far as adjustability goes, we thought these were super easy to adjust and were impressed by the overall weight range of 10 to 55 lbs, essentially giving you 10 dumbbell weights in one.

Despite being adjustable, we found they were super sturdy and durable and felt more like single-weight dumbbells versus adjustable dumbbells. The included storage tray is sturdy and keeps the weights neat and organized.

Price at time of publish: $399 (orig. $699)

Weight Range: 10-55 lbs. | Colors: Black | Increments: 5 lbs. | Storage Trays: Yes

Best for Small Spaces: ETHOS 50 lb. Selectable Dumbbell

Buy at Dicks-sporting-goods.pxf.io

Pros

Compact, making them excellent for small spaces

Storage rack is made from heavy-duty plastic that won't easily break

Cons

They don't have as wide of a weight range compared to other options we tested

If you want a wide range of weights, adjustable dumbbells can save you quite a bit of space. However, many options are still bulky and not equipped for small spaces. With its compact design, the Ethos 50-lb. Selectable Dumbbell is our solution to this woe. The entire weights set take up about as much space as a small chair and features 10 different weight options ranging from 5 to 50 lbs.

Featuring a durable storage rack made from heavy-duty plastic to keep everything in place, these adjustable dumbbells make it easy to transform your small space into an at-home gym without taking up a ton of room. They have a slightly less weight range than most others on this list, but the compact design and convenient storage make them worth it.

Price at time of publish: $299.99 (orig. $350)

Weight Range: 5-50 lbs. | Colors: Black | Increments: 5 lbs. | Storage Trays: Yes

Related: The 8 Best Under-Desk Ellipticals

Most Customizable: Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells

Buy at Amazon.com

Buy at Dicks-sporting-goods.pxf.io

Pros

Feature a fantastic weight range that increases by 2.5 lbs. so you can easily customize them based on your needs

You can lock the weight adjustment settings with just one hand

Handles have rubber padding that makes them easy to grip

Cons

Due to their weight range and adjustability, they take up quite a bit of space

If you’re looking for the best weight range, we found it in the Bowflex SelectTech 552 Dumbbells. While they don’t go as high as the SMRTFT Nüobell 80-Pound Adjustable Dumbbell, these feature a weight range of 5 to 52.5 lbs. and have a 2.5 lb. increase, which makes them even more customizable. The weight adjustment settings are also super easy and intuitive to figure out, and you can lock them in place with just one hand for quick and convenient adjustments.

Additionally, these weights feature comfortable rubber padding on the handles, which makes them really easy to grip and provides comfort throughout at-home workouts, no matter how strenuous they might be. And although they take up a bit of space, their incremental weight range makes them well worth it.

Price at time of publish: $429 (orig. $549)

Weight Range: 5-52.5 lbs. | Colors: Black | Increments: 2.5 lbs. | Storage Trays: Yes



Related: The 8 Best Yoga Mats of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

Easiest to Adjust: SMRTFT Nüobell Adjustable Dumbbell

Buy at Amazon.com

Buy at Roguefitness.com

Pros

Feature a wide weight range of 5 to 80 lbs.

Come in three different colors so you can match your home gym decor

Feature a sleeker and more stylish design compared to other dumbbells we tested

Cons

Most expensive option on our list

When using adjustable dumbbells, you want them to be easy to adjust. Our top pick for this category is the SMRTFT Nüobell 80-Pound Adjustable Dumbbells. These are not only super easy to adjust with one hand, but they also feature the best weight range on our list with the option to workout with anywhere from 5 to 80 lb. weights. Once adjusted, the weights are super sturdy and secure and are comfortable to use across a variety of at-home workouts.

We also love these dumbbells for their storage. While most adjustable dumbbells are space-saving in theory, they can still take up quite a bit of space. We found that the sleek and stylish design of these dumbbells, plus their storage tray ensure that they take up as little space as possible and make storing an entire set of 5 to 80 lb. weights a total breeze.

They’re also available in three different colors: black, green, and white, to coordinate with your home gym decor. These nice design features come at a higher price tag, but we think this set is worth it.

Price at time of publish: $745

Weight Range: 5-80 lbs. | Colors: Black, green, white | Increments: 5 lbs. | Storage Trays: Yes

Related: The 6 Best Workout Mirrors of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

Things to Consider Before Buying Adjustable Dumbbells

Weight Range

The first thing to consider when shopping for dumbbells is the weight range. For the most part, adjustable dumbbells tend to range between 5 and 50 lbs., although there are some with smaller weight ranges — like the Kiss Gold Adjustable Dumbbell Set, which ranges from 8 to 22 lbs. — and also some more heavy-duty options, including the SMRTFT Nüobell 80-Pound Adjustable Dumbbell set, which can reach up to 80 lbs.

Handle

One of the most important things to look at is the handle. “A dumbbell’s handles can be either straight like those on a barbell or curved for a more comfortable grip,” says Corey Lewis, CPT, and co-founder of 1AND1. According to Lewis, this spec often comes down to personal preference as one isn’t better than the other, they just provide a different experience.

Adjustability

Another thing to consider when shopping for adjustable dumbbells is the adjustability of the dumbbells. “This is a big one,” says Smith. “Some adjustable dumbbells allow for seamless adjustment between weight plats with just the twist of a knob, while others require you to perform multiple clunky steps to adjust your selection."

Design

In addition to ease of adjustability, Smith also says to look at the overall design of an adjustable dumbbell as “some are clunky and clinky when you pick them up to use them.” When this occurs, the weight plates can actually slide all over and be dangerous. “Find an adjustable dumbbell set that’s tight, cohesive, and near silent when you pick them up off the rack and use them,” she explains.

How We Tested

To find the best adjustable dumbbells, we researched dozens of options and then conducted real-world testing to find our winners. While testing the dumbbells, we looked at everything from quality, durability, material, and size to how well they held up in a variety of at-home workouts, including forward lunges, bench presses, and front squats. We also made note of the overall grip and how easily the dumbbells adjust their weight for a better idea of overall function.

After the testing period concluded, we compiled our notes and rated each set of adjustable dumbbells on a scale of 1 to 5 (5 being the best) against the following attributes: ease of setup, adjustability, ease of use, grip, durability, storage, and value. The sets with the highest average rating ultimately earned a spot on this PEOPLE Tested list.



Frequently Asked Questions

What are the best adjustable dumbbells?

Our top pick for the best adjustable dumbbell overall is FitRx SmartBells Set Quick Select Adjustable Dumbbells, which feature handles with circular grooves for a nice and sturdy grip and a fantastic price tag. For a more space-saving option, consider the Ethos 50 lb. Selectable Dumbbell which features a sleek design that doesn’t take up too much space while still providing you with an excellent range of weights for at-home workouts.

Are adjustable dumbbells worth it?

“For many people, yes, adjustable dumbbells are worth it simply because they’ll have access to a wide range of weight options which will help them to get stronger and perform home workouts effectively,” says Smith. Additionally, those who choose to invest in adjustable dumbbells won’t have to worry about finding space for a whole set of dumbbells since these take up far less space than their traditional counterparts.





Another reason why dumbbells are worth it is that, while they might come with a high price upfront, they will save you money in the long run. “That’s because you are, in effect, replacing a whole rack of dumbbells, which could cost thousands of dollars with a single pair of adjustable dumbbells,” says Lewis.

What is the weight range for adjustable dumbbells?

Just like traditional dumbbells, adjustable options come in a range of weights. “Most adjustable dumbbells have a weight range between 5 and 50 lbs., however, a few companies also offer heavy-duty adjustable dumbbells that range between 10 and 90 lbs.,” says Lewis. When shopping for adjustable dumbbells by weight range, Smith encourages thinking about future needs. “You might not be able to pick up a 70- or 80-lb. dumbbell right now, but if your goal is to get stronger, you will eventually,” she explains.

Why Trust PEOPLE?

Jessie Quinn is a contributing commerce writer for PEOPLE and has written for publications such as Byrdie, InStyle, The Spruce, NYLON, and more. When covering the best adjustable dumbbells, Jessie thoroughly reviewed the PEOPLE Tested team’s insights to learn more about their experiences with the at-home workout equipment and which ones were most noteworthy.

Additionally, she reached out to top fitness experts Corey Lewis, Tami Smith, and Erika Hammond to learn more about what makes an adjustable dumbbell the best of the best and what to consider when shopping for a high-quality set. As a result, she put together this list of the best adjustable dumbbells for at-home workouts.

What Is PEOPLE Tested?

We created the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval to help you find the very best products for your life. We use our unique methodology to test products in three labs across the country and with our network of home testers to determine their effectiveness, durability, ease of use, and so much more. Based on the results, we rate and recommend products so you can find the right one for your needs.

But we don’t stop there: We also regularly re-review the categories in which we’ve awarded the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval — because the best product of today might not be the best of tomorrow. And by the way, companies can never buy our recommendation: Their products must earn it, fair and square.

In short, PEOPLE Tested provides recommendations you can trust — every day, every purchase.

Up Next: The 9 Best Indoor Cycling Bikes of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.