6 beautiful homes in downtown areas

Minneapolis

This five-bedroom home on Lake Harriet is a short drive from the Walker Art Center and Minneapolis Institute of Art. The 1925 house has the original arched doorways, millwork, fireplaces, and French doors; updated kitchen; library; sunroom; and main suite with marble bath, sitting room, and Juliet balcony.

The lot has trees, a landscaped lawn, a garden patio, and a stone porch with firepit. $1,995,000. Molly Cardinal, Engel & Völkers Minneapolis Downtown, (952) 239-5232.

Newport, Rhode Island

"Conservatory" is close to Newport's 17th-century waterfront and Thames Street. The onetime working stable was converted in 1974 to a three-bedroom home, with the old post-and-beam construction and historic details, new carvings and built-ins, three wood-burning fireplaces, an art studio, and guest quarters with kitchen and separate entrance.

Outside are a deck, an entry court, and the 18th-century houses of Green Street. $1,374,000. Michelle Kirby, Gustave White Sotheby's International Realty, (401) 862-7873.

Philadelphia

This 1874 firehouse turned three-bedroom home stands on four lots near East Passyunk Crossing. Converted in 2019-20, the house has 13-foot ceilings, accent brick walls, and floors of reclaimed pine barn wood; a master suite featuring a Japanese air-bubble soaking tub with bench seating; chef's kitchen; basement with wet bar, lounge, and fully equipped gym; and extensive roof deck.

The property includes a large courtyard and a three-car garage. $2,875,000. Julie Russell, Coldwell Banker Realty, (484) 319-1993.

Charleston, South Carolina

Built in 1938, this three-bedroom traditional brick home is part of the historic South of Broad neighborhood. The house features Brazilian cherry floors, crown molding, French doors and windows, curved wood staircases, formal living and dining rooms, a principal bedroom with dressing room, a second-floor deck with water views, and a screened porch.

The landscaped garden property includes off-street parking; the Ashley River and the Battery are steps away. $1,695,000. Georgia Bell, William Means/Christie's International Real Estate, (843) 568-1601.

San Francisco

This two-bedroom brick-and-timber condominium loft is in a 1917 building in SoMa, the fashionable South of Market neighborhood. The main living area features a 17-foot ceiling; a wall of windows facing the unit's private landscaped patio; a remodeled chef's kitchen; and floating stairs to the upper-level main bedroom, with an en suite bathroom with walk-in shower and double sinks, a laundry closet, and an office nook.

Outside are shops, restaurants, transportation, the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, and Oracle Park, home of the San Francisco Giants. $2,195,000. Lisa Miller, Sotheby's International Realty, (415) 710-02686.

Atlanta

On the border of Summerhill, this two-bedroom bungalow is blocks from Grant Park and Zoo Atlanta. The home has hardwood floors; French windows and doors; an open main area with living room, dining room, and kitchen with island; a main bedroom and bathroom with double vanity and walk-in shower; and a wraparound porch with skyline views and grilling deck.

The lot includes a yard; Phoenix Park offers free tennis, basketball, and athletic fields. $424,900. Ro Preisinger, Coldwell Banker Realty, (770) 378-5924.

