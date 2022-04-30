6 Bad Habits That Hike Up Your Grocery Bill

Cody Bay
·5 min read
kupicoo / iStock.com
kupicoo / iStock.com

$150-$300: That's the average amount of money per month, per person that people are spending on food, according to the budgeting app Mint.com. That estimated target varies by age and location, but whoever and wherever you are, staying within your grocery budget may be causing some furrowed brows lately.

Find Out: 5 Best Foods To Buy in Bulk at Costco This Spring
Good To Know: 10 Dollar Store Items That Aren't Even Worth the Buck

The cost of groceries recently had the largest 12-month increase in over 40 years, with meats, poultry, fish and eggs surging by 13.7% and beef up 16%. Not surprisingly, shopping behaviors are also shifting, with more shoppers hunting for deals and thinking twice about what they buy and where they buy it.

So what are those "bad" habits we can find between the lines of that eye-popping grocery store receipt? GOBankingRates consulted Joel Larsgaard, one half of the "How To Money" podcast, in which two best friends talk about personal finance over a craft beer, to help break down the things we can stop and start doing to feed ourselves for less.

Goran13 / iStock.com
Goran13 / iStock.com

Going To the Wrong Store

"Where you shop makes a big difference. If you're going to the more expensive places, it's worth checking out some of the stores that specialize in discounting," Larsgaard said.

Places like Trader Joe's, Lidl or Aldi are great places to start. Especially for pantry items that are available anywhere, you're probably paying a premium for them at a fancy grocery store when you can get similar items for cheaper elsewhere. "Try these on for size, and you'll be shocked at how much money you can potentially save," he said.

NicolasMcComber / Getty Images/iStockphoto
NicolasMcComber / Getty Images/iStockphoto

No Plans

"Not planning your meals out can lead to aimlessness," Larsgaard said. Aimless shopping leads to buying stuff you don't need, which in turn leads to waste, in terms of both food and money. An estimated 30-40% of the food produced in the United States gets thrown out, according to the USDA, while the average family of four wastes nearly $1,500 worth of food each year.

When formulating a meal plan, include buying ingredients you can stretch across multiple meals in your plan. Think about how you'll repurpose leftovers into lunch or another meal, like turning tonight's extra chicken into tomorrow's tacos.

Larsgaard also suggests letting the local sales guide your menu planning. Apps like Flipp.com allow you to enter your ZIP code to browse and search the current weekly sale ads and circulars for your area.

POLL: How Much Do You Expect Your Tax Refund To Be This Year?

SDI Productions / iStock.com
SDI Productions / iStock.com

You're Still Shopping in the Store?

Curbside pickup may be one of the pandemic habits that will end up sticking around for many consumers, for reasons that go well beyond avoiding shared air space. Not only is it extremely convenient, Larsgaard said, it helps keep your shopping focused.

"When we go into the store, we're more susceptible to the end cap displays or a sale on something, and we end up putting a bunch of other things in our cart that we didn't necessarily go in there to purchase," he said. Shopping online and picking up curbside "is a time saver for one, and it's going to ensure that you're only going to get the stuff on your list."

Even if the store charges a fee for pickup, it's usually minimal and would likely be offset by the money you're saving.

Aja Koska / Getty Images
Aja Koska / Getty Images

Are You Really Going To Eat All That?

"As Americans, we're prone to eating too much in general," Larsgaard said. Being more mindful about portion sizes and shopping only for the amount you want to eat can help save you money upfront. Portion the extra quantities into leftovers in the fridge or freezer right away.

It doesn't help that grocery stores and warehouse retailers like Costco are great at selling us stuff in oversized quantities. But it's only a good deal if it doesn't get wasted, so just make sure that the portions of perishables you're not going to consume right away get divided and saved in the freezer, labeled by name and date.

AMR Image / Getty Images
AMR Image / Getty Images

Going Heavy on Meat and Dairy

While prices are up across food categories, meat and dairy items like bacon, butter and milk have caused significant sticker shock recently, according to the UN Food and Agriculture Organization's Food Price Index. These also tend to be food groups that many Americans habitually plan their meals around.

"I think there's a problem with too much meat in our diets in general," said Larsgaard, who admits to being a meat lover himself. "Can we have one meatless meal a week? How about skipping the bacon?"

What's more, the greenhouse gas emissions caused by animal food production are twice as much as that of plant-based foods, according to a recent study. So in addition to being better for our health and our wallets, cutting down on these items is also a good habit for the planet.

pisaphotography / Shutterstock.com
pisaphotography / Shutterstock.com

The Name-Brand Reflex

A big mistake people make, Larsgaard said, is automatically reaching for the name-brand items at the grocery store. "Advertising sticks in our brain and we're prone to buying name brands. If your gut reaction is to go for a name brand, pause and give it a second thought," he said.

He points out that there's been a proliferation of store brands that offer equal or better quality than name brands, including organic options, and that you can save as much as 20%-40% on the price.

Plus, many stores have money-back guarantees if you don't like them, so it doesn't hurt to give them a try if you're not sure.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 6 Bad Habits That Hike Up Your Grocery Bill

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Springer hits game-tying homer in ninth, Tapia has RBI in 10th as Jays rally for win

    TORONTO — All smiles after a wild 6-5 walkoff victory, Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo wanted to punctuate his post-game comments with some spice after his team delivered the dramatics on Tuesday night. "I feel like dropping F-bombs because it's pretty cool what happened," Montoyo said with a laugh. George Springer hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning to tie the game and Raimel Tapia hit a game-winning sacrifice fly in the 10th as the Blue Jays (12-6) beat the reeling Boston Red Sox for the

  • Kaprizov scores in OT, Wild beat Flames 3-2

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov scored a power play goal 44 seconds into overtime on Thursday to give the Minnesota Wild a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames. With the victory, the Wild take over sole possession of second place in the Central Division. Minnesota leads St. Louis by two points with each team having one game remaining on Friday. If the Wild pick up any points in their game against Colorado or if the Blues lose at home to Vegas, Minnesota will have home-ice advantage in its

  • 2022 NHL playoffs: First-round schedule, previews, where to watch

    Some electric matchups highlight the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, including Leafs vs. Lightning, Penguins vs. Rangers, and Avalanche vs. Predators.

  • Gary Trent Jr. on Scottie Barnes, Raptors' locker room mood down 3-0

    Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. discusses his offensive game against the 76ers, what the mood was like in the Raptors locker room when they were down 3-0 in their series vs. the 76ers, and Scottie Barnes.

  • Drake Batherson's two goals lead Senators to 5-4 overtime win vs. Devils

    OTTAWA — Drake Batherson scored his second of the night in overtime to lead the Ottawa Senators to a 5-4 win over the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday. Tim Stutzle, with a pair of goals, and Thomas Chabot also scored for Ottawa (32-41-7). Brady Tkachuk chipped in three assists, while Anton Forsberg made 37 saves. It was a rough night for Chabot and “D” partner Travis Hamonic as they were on the ice for all four of New Jersey's goals. Nolan Foote had a pair of goals for the Devils (27-44-9), who have

  • NHL playoff picture: Lots at stake on final night of regular season

    Only two playoff matchups have been locked in heading into the final night of the NHL regular season.

  • Dynasties are cool but it's time for a new Stanley Cup story

    On the latest episode of Zone Time, Julian explains why he doesn't want too see one last run for the Penguins, Sam says she doesn't have the stomach for a Tampa three-peat, and Omar makes the case against defensive Dallas.

  • How the Raptors jumped on 76ers from opening tip

    The Toronto Raptors led for almost the entirety of Game 5 against the 76ers and it started with relentless activity on both ends in the first quarter. Listen to the full recap and preview of Game 6 on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Madrid clinches record-extending 35th Spanish league title

    MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid clinched a record-extending 35th Spanish league title after its reserve squad comfortably defeated Espanyol 4-0 on Saturday. Rodrygo scored twice and Marco Asensio and substitute Karim Benzema added a goal each to give Madrid its second league title in three seasons, and third in six years. The victory gave Madrid an insurmountable lead with four rounds to go. It was 17 points in front of Sevilla, which drew with Cádiz 1-1 on Friday, and 18 points ahead of Barcelona, wh

  • NHL playoffs preview: Capitals walk through gates of hell to meet Panthers

    Florida has been the most prolific and attack-minded team in the NHL this season. Will that style translate versus the Capitals?

  • Coyotes rally to beat Predators 5-4 in final Glendale game

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Shayne Gostisbehere scored two goals and the Arizona Coyotes rallied from a four-goal deficit to beat the Nashville Predators 5-4 Friday night in their final game at Gila River Arena. Nashville scored three goals in the opening three minutes and went up 4-0 midway through the first period, appearing as if it would spoil Arizona's final game after 19 seasons in Glendale. The Coyotes turned the music back on, setting off roars from more than 15,000 fans with five straight go

  • Stricker shares the lead and looks like he was never away

    THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Steve Stricker played his first round in 201 days and it seemed as though he was healthy as ever, opening with a 5-under 67 on Friday to share the lead in the Insperity Invitational on the PGA Tour Champions. Stricker dropped only one shot on a windy day at The Woodlands and was tied with Steven Alker and Ernie Els, who drove into a hazard and took bogey on the final hole. Stricker, captain of the winning U.S. Ryder Cup team at Whistling Straits last year, went throug

  • Thad Young says Raptors are ‘feeding off the energy’ of their tenacious defense

    Following a massive Game 5 win over the Sixers on Monday, Raptors forward Thaddeus Young credited the team’s game-planning, pace, ball distribution and defensive execution, among other things, for pulling Toronto back into the series. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Are the Raptors wearing down Joel Embiid?

    The Toronto Raptors have changed the momentum of their series vs. 76ers and are only getting healthier. Meanwhile, Joel Embiid is seemingly in a lot of pain with his thumb injury and showed off some poor body language in their Game 5 loss to Toronto.

  • Toronto Raptors' all-star guard VanVleet ruled out of Game 5 in Philadelphia

    PHILADELPHIA — Fred VanVleet says his body has "tapped out." The Toronto Raptors' all-star guard, who suffered a strained left hip flexor, was ruled out of Monday's do-or-die Game 5 of their opening-round playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers. The 28-year-old, who's also been battling a bruised knee the past few months, limped off the court in the second quarter of Saturday's Game 4, ripping his jersey in frustration. "I knew I wasn't coming back," he said of his reaction. "To be in this

  • Fred VanVleet on injuries, Raptors reaching new levels, extension talks

    Raptors guard Fred VanVleet speaks candidly about injuries, why the time is now for Toronto to hit a championship level and whether he is interested in contract extension talks with Raptors.

  • Russia removed as host of 2023 worlds in men's ice hockey

    ZURICH (AP) — Russia was removed Tuesday as host of the 2023 world championship in men’s ice hockey that was to be played in Vladimir Putin’s home city St. Petersburg. Citing “concern for the safety and well-being of all participating players, officials, media, and fans,” the International Ice Hockey Federation announced the decision after its ruling council met. The latest blow to Russia in its favored winter sports follows one day after its signature annual international figure skating competi

  • Nick Nurse on Pascal Siakam, staying focused heading into Game 6

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse discusses his team weathering each storm, Pascal Siakam's impressive game, Scottie Barnes' health and remaining focused heading back to Toronto.

  • NHL's future stars finally get their chance to shine at U18 men's worlds

    Meet the teenage phenoms who will be the talk of the '23 and '24 NHL Drafts.

  • Stars take final playoff spot with 4-3 OT loss to Coyotes

    DALLAS (AP) — Jani Hakanpaa scored on the first shot of the game for Dallas, Joe Pavelski had two assists to reach a career high in points at age 37 and the Stars wrapped up the Western Conference's final playoff spot in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday night. After a seven-round shootout victory at home over Vegas on Tuesday night, the Stars needed only one point to join Nashville in the two wild-card spots. The Stars got that point by getting to overtime, though they ble