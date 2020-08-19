6 Amazon products that can help improve the air quality in your home

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

With stay-at-home mandates being enforced across the country, folks have been seeking new ways to make indoor living as safe and germ-free as possible. One of the most common and affordable ways of achieving this is to improve the air quality inside one’s home.

According to the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), “clean air sustains human, animal and plant life on Earth,” meaning air pollution can majorly affect the way we feel and our health. And that’s especially true in closed and compact spaces.

The agency goes on to explain that air pollution, “whether indoors or outdoors,” can play a part in a host of human health ailments, including heart attacks, asthma, bronchitis, hospital and emergency room visits, respiratory symptoms and more.

While some may assume that the quality of air indoors is much cleaner and healthier than air outdoors, the EPA actually says the opposite.

“Americans, on average, spend approximately 90 percent of their time indoors, where the concentration of some pollutants are often two to five times higher than typical outdoor concentrations,” the agency explains. Very young adults, older adults and people with cardiovascular or respiratory problems are the most susceptible to the adverse effects of pollution.

To both improve your indoor air quality and give you peace of mind, the EPA advises that you increase the amount of fresh air brought indoors to help reduce pollutants inside. While some think that simply adding potted plants to their indoor spaces does the trick, two 2019 studies conducted by Drexel University and Newsweek prove that this is, in fact, a myth. The EPA recommends using a humidifier to adjust the humidity in your living space and, in turn, improve your indoor air quality.

“High humidity keeps the air moist and increases the likelihood of mold,” the EPA’s report reads. The agency recommends that indoor humidity should be kept “between 30 and 50 percent,” and advises the use of “a moisture or humidity gauge, available at most hardware stores, to see if the humidity in your home is at a good level.”

To increase the humidity in your home, “use a vaporizer or humidifier,” and to decrease humidity, “open the windows if it is not humid outdoors.” If it is too warm, the EPA suggests turning on the air conditioner or “adjust the humidity setting on the humidifier.”

Below is a list of items, including air purifiers, which the EPA says “can help reduce airborne contaminants,” high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filter products, air quality monitors and more. It should be noted that portable air cleaners are “not enough” to protect people from COVID-19, but rather they effectively clean the indoor air, according to the EPA.

Take a look at these six Amazon products that can help improve indoor air quality.

