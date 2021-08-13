$6.9 Billion Worldwide Carbon Capture and Sequestration Industry to 2027 - U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.9 Billion
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Carbon Capture and Sequestration estimated at US$6.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$15.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Capture, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 13.4% CAGR and reach US$7.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Transport segment is readjusted to a revised 11.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 16.1% CAGR
The Carbon Capture and Sequestration market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 16.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.6% and 10.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.7% CAGR.
Sequestration Segment to Record 10.7% CAGR
In the global Sequestration segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 10% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.3 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 12.2% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 34 Featured):
ADNOC Group
Aker Solutions
BP
Carbon Engineering Ltd
Chevron
China National Petroleum Corporation
Dakota Gasification Company
Equinor
Exxonmobil Corporation
Fluor Corporation
General Electric
Halliburton
Hitachi, Ltd.
Honeywell International Inc.
Linde AG
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.
NRG Energy
Schlumberger Limited
Shell Global
Siemens AG
Total
