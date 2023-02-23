6.8 magnitude earthquake shakes Tajikistan near China border

BEIJING (AP) — A 6.8 magnitude earthquake shook part of Tajikistan early Thursday near China’s far western Xinjiang region.

It was 67 kilometers (41 miles) west of Murghob, Tajikistan and 20 kilometers (12 miles) deep, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The area is remote and lightly populated.

China Earthquake Networks Center said the quake was 7.2 magnitude and 10 kilometers (6 miles) deep. Preliminary seismic measurements by different agencies often differ.

Further information was not immediately available.

The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Florida's Great Displacement has already begun

    Florida is the canary in the coal mine of climate change. Long-time residents are already fleeing, and it's a scary omen for the rest of the US.

  • Los Angeles gets rare blizzard warning as historic winter storm shuts down parts of Midwest

    Public officials warned people to keep off the roads due to extremely dangerous whiteout conditions in parts of the Midwest and northern plains

  • Snow hits parts of B.C. Tuesday, cold expected to remain through the week

    A quickly descending Pacific frontal system brought frigid temperatures and snow to British Columbia Tuesday evening, with cold weather expected to remain until Friday. In the Lower Mainland, Coquitlam, Burnaby Mountain and parts of the Fraser Valley have already seen some snow overnight on Tuesday. "For Vancouver, that will mean afternoon highs that stay around the freezing mark and overnight lows that could get down below –6 C," said CBC meteorologist Johanna Wagstaffe. Temperatures across B.C

  • 56-year-old hiker dies in the Grand Canyon during trek to Colorado River and back

    The Wisconsin man was doing a day hike when he died, officials said.

  • Heavy overnight snowfall blankets Calgary

    Calgary drivers had a slippery Tuesday morning commute after the city, along with much of southern Alberta, was hit with a major snowfall overnight. Southern sections of Calgary received upwards of 30 centimetres of snow and smaller totals were observed in the north, according to Environment Canada. "Snow will taper off from north to south today," the agency said on its website. Calgary Transit tweeted Tuesday morning that CTrains were running about 10 minutes behind schedule because of the snow

  • Snowmaker storm of epic proportions moving into SoCal: 'We're getting the full brunt'

    "It's got the cold air, it's got the moisture, it's got strong winds," one forecaster said. "It's an ideal situation for a big weather maker with huge impacts."

  • Snow to bring hazardous travel to B.C. coast, even more on the way

    Snow will make its way to the British Columbia coast Wednesday, making for slippery and hazardous travel with little respite as more snow is on the way for the weekend.

  • Potent storm puts Quebec on alert for a significant winter wallop

    Plan ahead: The combination of cold air and an incoming Colorado low could spell heavy snow totals over parts of southern Quebec this week.

  • Miami’s hidden high ground: What sea rise risk means for some prime real estate

    Miami isn’t known for its majestic mountains. The tallest peaks in the South Florida landscape, in fact, are a series of landfills. The highest point south of Lake Okeechobee is the dump at Monarch Hill Renewable Energy Park, better known as Mount Trashmore, which towers 225 smelly feet above northern Broward County.

  • Packing for Spring Break 2023? Shop Free People's new swim collection today

    Spring Break 2023 is coming up and Free People launched a new FP Beach Swim collection just in time. Shop new FP bathing suits and swimwear today.

  • Florida divers who freed sharks, destroyed fisherman's gear avoid harshest penalties

    Two Florida divers freed sharks from a fishing line and destroyed the gear. Now they owe thousands of dollars to the fisherman it belonged to.

  • Major overhaul of downtown Moncton poised to start this summer

    Federal and provincial funding announced Wednesday sets the stage for a major overhaul of the eastern section of downtown Moncton starting this summer. Federal, provincial and city governments are planning to spend a combined $36.3 million to build a new street, raise some streets to reduce flood risks, replace underground infrastructure and move or bury power lines. It's work that has long been planned for the area south of Main Street, largely covered by surface parking lots, to allow it to be

  • Calgary, southern Alberta under extreme cold warning

    Environment Canada has issued an extreme cold warning for Calgary, along with the rest of the province. The weather agency issued the warning Wednesday afternoon, saying temperatures are expected to feel like -40 C with the wind chill in Calgary and southern Alberta over the next three days. The wind chill index is an approximate measure of how cold it feels during chilly, windy weather. The figures are based on the effects of wind velocity and low temperature on skin. "The wind chill may modera

  • New Zealand cyclone missing now in single digits in Hawke's Bay - search and rescue

    The number of people missing in New Zealand's Hawke's Bay following Cyclone Gabrielle is now in single figures, search and rescue officials said on Thursday, 10 days after the worst storm to hit the country in decades tore through the region. Gabrielle killed at least 11 people and caused widespread damage across the North Island, hitting the farming, wine- and fruit-growing Hawke's Bay on the east coast particularly hard. Hawke's Bay Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) team leader Ken Cooper told TVNZ's Breakfast show that search and rescue conditions were arduous.

  • Turkey earthquake: Deadly new tremor traps people under rubble

    At least six people die in new tremors, weeks after massive quakes devastated the same region.

  • More than 20 million Americans under winter storm warnings as blizzards barrel across Midwest, West

    A winter storm stretching 2,600 miles is forecast to to hit states from the West to the East Coast on Wednesday.

  • Scuba Divers Rescue Banjo Shark Caught on Metal Post

    Scuba divers swimming off the coast of Victoria, Australia, rescued a Banjo shark caught on a metal post, with footage of the sea creature shared to Instagram on February 22.Jules Casey, who frequently posts underwater footage to her OneBreathDiver Instagram account, shared video of the rescue, which occurred while diving at Rye Pier.“On our way back from the artificial reefs known as Elsa’s Reef we found a Banjo Shark needing our help,” Casey said.The Ray had been “trying to eat the bait from a fisherman’s hook” when it “became trapped on one of the metal posts marking the way to the Reef.”“It would appear the fisherman was not attending to his rod because he wasn’t trying to pull on his line, which made the rescue much easier for us,” Casey continued.“One very large hook had pierced her lip but as soon as I was able to remove it she was free to go”. Credit: Jules Casey via Storyful

  • Highly Intelligent and Possibly Invincible Super Pigs Are Invading America

    A special breed of highly intelligent super pigs from Canada have started to travel south into the northern United States. Here's what we know.

  • Powerful winds batter California; nearly 200,000 PG&E customers lose power

    The windstorm has brought gusts of more than 60 mph to some areas of Northern and Central California and is expected to continue overnight.

  • Arizona power outage tracker: Nearly 10,000 homes and businesses without power amid winter storm

    Close to 10,000 power outages were reported in Arizona Wednesday as a winter storm passed through the state.