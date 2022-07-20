With 6.71% CAGR, Aircraft Antenna Market Size Worth USD 631.1 Million by 2029 | Fortune Business Insights™

Fortune Business Insights
·7 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

According to Fortune Business Insights, the Aircraft Antenna Market Size Worth USD 631.1 Million by 2029, at CAGR of 6.71% during forecast period 2022-2029 | North America to Provide Compelling Opportunities with Bullish Presence of Aircraft Fleet

Pune, India, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global aircraft antenna market size was pegged at USD 389.5 million in 2021. The market is anticipated to surge from USD 400.7 million in 2022 to USD 631.1 million by 2029 at 6.71% CAGR during the forecast period. Fortune Business Insights™ has deep-dived these inputs in its latest research report, titled, Aircraft Antenna Market, 2022-2029.

According to the study, OEMs and aftermarkets will exhibit strong demand for aircraft antennas to boost navigation and communication. A host of antennas, such as loop antennas, communication antennas, and GPS antennas, have gained traction to provide real-time information for surveillance, communication, and navigation. Meanwhile, the business outlook could be reshaped amidst the Ukraine-Russia war.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/aircraft-antennas-market-102533

Aircraft Antenna Market Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Attribute

Details

Market size value in 2022

USD 400.7 Million

Revenue forecast in 2029

USD 631.1 Million

Growth Rate

CAGR of almost 6.71% 2022-2029

Base Year

2021

Historic Years

2018 - 2020

Forecast Years

2022 - 2029

Segments Covered

By Platform, By Frequency, By End user

Forecast Units

Value (USD Million), and Volume (Units)

Quantitative Units

Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2029

Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World

Countries Covered

U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others

Number of Companies Covered

Top Companies in Aircraft Antennas Market are Antcom Corporation, Azimut Benetti S.p.A., The Boeing Company, Cobham plcHarris Corporation, Honeywell International Inc, McMurdo Limited, TECOM Investment FZ‐LLC and others.

Report Coverage

Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

Customization Scope

Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.

Fortune Business Insights™ lists out all the Aircraft Antenna Market companies that are presently striving to reduce the impact of Covid-19 pandemic on the market:

  • Antcom Corporation (U.S.)

  • Smiths Interconnect (U.S.)

  • Boeing (U.S.)

  • Cobham Limited (U.K.)

  • Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.)

  • L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (U.S.)

  • Maxtena Inc. (U.S.)

  • Harxon Corporation (China)

  • Chelton Limited (U.K.)

  • Sensor Systems (U.S.)

Russia-Ukraine War Impact

Exponential Demand for Anti-Jamming Antennas to Disrupt Industry Growth

At a time when the aviation industry is gearing to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic, the Russia-Ukraine war has disrupted the market forecast. Notably, the demand for anti-detection systems and GPS gained an uptick. So much so that European countries exhibited profound demand for secure transmission systems. Industry players have witnessed strong demand for multi-platform anti-jamming antennas being used to prevent detection and intrusion from enemies. The conflict had an indirect impact on air traffic and the raw material supply chain.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/aircraft-antennas-market-102533

Segments

Fixed-Wing Platform Gain Ground with Rising Demand for Air Travel

In terms of platform, the market is segmented into rotary-wing and fixed-wing. The fixed-wing segment will account for a notable share of the global market on account of the rising number of aircraft deliveries and air travelers. For instance, Boeing delivered 340 aircraft in 2021, nearly double the total aircraft delivered in the preceding year.

Ka/Ku/K Band to Remain Dominant with Increasing Adoption of 5G

With respect to frequency band, the market is fragmented into Ka/Ku/K band, VHF & UHF band, C band, X band, HF band, and others. The Ka/Ku/K band segment will witness a significant CAGR during the forecast period, largely due to the trend for 5G in the aviation sector.

OEMs to Exhibit Profound Demand with Rising Presence of Antenna Providers

On the basis of end-user, the market is fragmented into aftermarket and OEM. The OEM segment will contribute notably toward the market share due to the presence of a large number of aviation antenna providers. End-users will continue to invest in surveillance, navigation, and communication systems for real-time data.

Navigation & Surveillance to Gain Uptick from Installation of Next-Gen GPS Antennas

From the application perspective, the market includes navigation & surveillance and commercial segments. The navigation & surveillance segment could expand at the highest CAGR, owing to strong demand for next-gen navigational antennas, including emergency locator transmitting antennas and GPS antennas.

From the regional ground, the market is segmented into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Report Coverage

The report offers a comprehensive perspective of the market size, share, revenue, and volume. It has also delved into Porters’ Five Force analysis and SWOT analysis. Quantitative and qualitative assessments have provided a holistic view of the market. The primary interviews validate assumptions, findings, and the prevailing business scenarios. The report also includes secondary resources such as annual reports, press releases, white papers, and journals.

Drivers and Restraints

Prevalence of State-of-the-art Infrastructure to Expedite Investments

The rising footfall of technologically advanced air traffic management aircraft could foster the aircraft antenna market share. Major stakeholders are likely to invest in innovation and modernization to boost efficiency in the aviation sector. For instance, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration-led modernization of the U.S. air transportation systems added fillip to the industry growth. Furthermore, industry participants have upped investments in aircraft upgradation amidst a surge in military UAV demand. Soaring demand for unmanned systems could encourage leading companies to invest in aircraft antennas.

However, rigorous government regulations and a surging number of aircraft backlogs could mar the industry growth.

Regional Insights

North America to Provide Compelling Opportunities with Bullish Presence of Aircraft Fleet

Stakeholders are well-poised to inject funds into the U.S. and Canada in the wake of the presence of a soaring number of aircraft fleets. North America market size logged USD 163.9 million in 2021 and will witness an upward trajectory due to investments in modernized aircraft antennas. The U.S. will continue to invest in advanced antennas to foster navigation and surveillance portfolios.

Europe could emerge as a favorable investment hub against the backdrop of aircraft deliveries during the assessment period. The regional outlook is mainly attributed to the application of reconfigurable liquid antennas and air traffic. End-users will continue to inject funds across France, Italy, Germany, and the U.K. to expand their footfall.

Robust demand for commercial aircraft across China, India, and Australia could bolster the Asia Pacific aircraft antenna market growth. Emerging economies and advanced countries have augmented defense budgets, prompting companies to procure military helicopters and aircraft. Moreover, a surge in air travel will also provide impetus to regional growth.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/aircraft-antennas-market-102533

Detailed Table of Content:

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

  • Key Insights

    • Recent/ Key Developments in the Aircraft Antenna Market

    • Latest Market Trends

    • Porters Five Forces Analysis

    • Supply Chain Analysis

  • Quantitative Insights- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Aircraft Antenna Market

    • Impact of COVID-19 on Global Aircraft Antenna Market

    • Steps Taken by Industry/Companies/Governments to Overcome the Impact

    • Potential Opportunities Due to COVID-19 Outbreak

  • Global Aircraft Antenna Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029

    • Segmental Definitions

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Platform

      • Fixed-Wing

        • Commercial Aircraft

        • Business Aircraft

        • Regional Jets

        • General Aviation

        • Military Aircraft

        • Fixed Wing UAVs

      • Rotary-Wing

        • Military Helicopter

        • Civil Helicopter

        • Rotary Wing UAVs

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Frequency Band

      • VHF & UHF Band

      • Ka /Ku/K Band

      • HF Band

      • X Band

      • C Band

      • Others

TOC Continued…!

Competitive Landscape

Stakeholders Prioritize Product Launches to Gain Ground

Prominent players could inject funds into mergers & acquisitions, product rollouts, technological advancements, and R&D activities. Besides, major companies could invest in innovations and product offerings in the ensuing period.

Key Industry Development

  • March 2020: CCX Technologies launched a new GPS Antenna Coupler to validate the functionality of aircraft GPS radios.

Speak to Analyst:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/aircraft-antennas-market-102533

Have a Look at Related Research Insights?

Military Communication Market Size, Growth | Report, 2022-2029

Autonomous Navigation Market Size, Growth | Global Report 2028

Connected Aircraft Market Size & Trends | Global Report [2029]

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower,

Baner - Mahalunge Road,

Baner, Pune-411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Emailsales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

Linkedin | Twitter | Blogs


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • This Calgary youth basketball coach is helping more kids experience sport

    Youth sports can be expensive for parents looking to sign their kids up, but one Calgary father is volunteering his time to make it a little easier for other families. Angel Martinez coaches the Calgary Bulls basketball team nearly every weeknight — and he doesn't make a dime doing it. "Yes it's a lot of work, but I love this game," explained Martinez. "I can see the results, so that is my paycheck for me. That is the money." Not only does Martinez spend his time teaching the U16 team at no char

  • McManis returns interception for decisive TD as Argos rally to down Riders 30-24

    WOLFVILLE, N.S. — Wynton McManis made Touchdown Atlantic worth celebrating for Toronto Argonauts fans. McManis returned an interception 50 yards for the touchdown to rally Toronto past the Saskatchewan Roughriders 30-24 in an entertaining but often chippy contest Saturday afternoon. McManis stepped in front of a Cody Fajardo pass and ran untouched to the end zone at 12:54 of the fourth quarter. Moments later, McLeod Bethel-Thompson found Brandon Banks for the two-point convert to put Toronto ahe

  • How invested are the Raptors in Kevin Durant trade talks?

    Amit Mann and Aaron Rose look at the state of Kevin Durant trade talks and why the Raptors will hesitate to shift off their current stance. Full podcast including takeaways from Summer League is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Last offspring of legendary N.S. horse wins the lone race that eluded his sire

    The offspring of a legendary Nova Scotia racehorse has won the only race that his sire lost. Somebeachsomewhere was considered one of the best harness racing horses of all time, winning 20 of 21 career races. The only one he lost was the New Jersey Meadowlands Pace in 2008. Fourteen years later, his colt, Beach Glass, has claimed the title. "It's a bit surreal," said Brent MacGrath, who owned and trained both horses. Beach Glass started off the race in fifth place, slowly working his way to the

  • Canadiens send Petry, Poehling to Penguins for Matheson, fourth-round pick

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens have traded defenceman Jeff Petry and forward Ryan Poehling to the Pittsburgh Penguins for defenceman Mike Matheson and a fourth-round pick in 2023. The trade ends a tenure of seven-plus seasons in Montreal for Petry, who was acquired by the Canadiens in a trade with Edmonton on March 2, 2015. He had 70 goals and 178 assists in 508 games with the Canadiens. Matheson had 11 goals and 20 assists in 74 games with the Penguins last season and added one goal and five

  • Jackie Robinson's legacy looms over All-Star Game in LA

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — The legacy of Jackie Robinson showed in Major League Baseball’s draft, with four Black players among the first five selected for the first time in history. Six of the first 18 players chosen as well as nine players taken in the first round are Black. All of them are alumni of MLB's diversity development programs. That’s considered progress in a sport that has a smaller percentage of Black players now than any year since the early 1990s. “It's nice to see athletes sticking arou

  • Herta takes pole position at Honda Indy Toronto qualifying, Canadian DeFrancesco 12th

    TORONTO — Devlin DeFrancesco has reached a new career high at his hometown IndyCar race. The 22-year-old IndyCar rookie finished 12th in qualifying on Saturday and will have his highest-ever position on the starting grid for the Honda Indy Toronto. DeFrancesco said he was thrilled to have the result on the Exhibition Place street track that was so formative for him as a young racing fan. "This was actually my first IndyCar race that I came to when I was 12 years old," said DeFrancesco. "I was st

  • Canadiens send Petry, Poehling to Penguins for Matheson, fourth-round pick

    MONTREAL — The connection between Montreal general manager Kent Hughes and new Canadiens defenceman Mike Matheson goes back several years. Both are from Montreal's West Island, and Hughes said he has known Matheson since his days playing midget triple-A hockey. "First-class human being," Hughes said of Matheson. "The expression you'd always say is: "The kind of guy you'd let marry your daughter.'" Hughes has brought Matheson back to his roots, acquiring the 28-year-old Pointe-Claire, Que., nativ

  • Levins finishes historic fourth, crushes his Canadian marathon at world championships

    EUGENE, Ore. — Canada's Cam Levins never lost his self-belief. And after nearly four frustrating years of disappointing finishes, dropouts, and the loss of his sponsor, Levins wrote a remarkable comeback story on Sunday, shattering his own Canadian record, racing to an historic fourth place in the marathon at the world track and field championships. "I'm thrilled, obviously. I'm over the moon," Levins said. The 33-year-old from Black Creek, B.C., ran two hours seven minutes nine seconds to crush

  • After Olympic success in Tokyo, Canada women look to dethrone U.S. as CONCACAF champs

    Canada had the better of the U.S. en route to winning Olympic gold in Tokyo last summer. Now the Canadian women look to build on that success by taking the CONCACAF title away from the top-ranked Americans. The North American rivals blazed an identical trail in reaching Monday's CONCACAF W Championship final, each winning four games while outscoring the opposition 12-0. The U.S. and sixth-ranked Canadians dispatched No. 37 Costa Rica and No. 51 Jamaica by identical 3-0 scores in semifinal play T

  • Roughriders QB Fajardo unsure how long he can play the pain game

    WOLFVILLE — Cody Fajardo isn't sure how much longer he can continue playing on his ailing left knee. The Saskatchewan Roughriders starting quarterback has been playing with a brace on his knee since the second week of the CFL season. Earlier this week, Fajardo expressed optimism his knee was actually starting to come around. But that all changed Saturday afternoon in Saskatchewan's 30-24 loss to Toronto in the 2022 Touchdown Atlantic contest. In the second quarter, Fajardo was in obvious pain af

  • 12 Ks for Ray, 12 Ws in row for M's after 8-3 win in Texas

    ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Robbie Ray struck out 12 without a walk over 6 2/3 innings, rookie All-Star center fielder Julio Rodríguez hit a grand slam and the Seattle Mariners extended their longest winning streak in more than two decades to 12 games with an 8-3 win over the Texas Rangers on Friday night. The only time the Mariners had a longer winning streak was their team-record 15 in row in 2001, their last playoff season. Atlanta has the only longer streak in the big leagues this season with 14

  • Toronto Raptors sign guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to two-way contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to a two-way contract. The six-foot-three, 185-pound Dowtin joined the Raptors for this year's NBA Summer League, where he averaged 16 points, 4.3 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 28.1 minutes in four games (all starts). He shot 57 per cent from the field, including 36.4 per cent from three-point range. A native of Upper Marlboro, Ma., Dowtin played in nine NBA games last season for Golden State, Milwaukee and Orlando, averaging 2.1 points

  • Chez Reavie wins Barracuda for 3rd PGA Tour title

    TRUCKEE, Calif. (AP) — Chez Reavie won the Barracuda Championship on Sunday, holding on in the breezy final round of the PGA Tour’s lone modified Stableford scoring event for his third tour title. Six points ahead entering the day, Reavie had a six-point round for a one-point victory over Alex Noren on Tahoe Mountain Club’s Old Greenwood layout. The 40-year-old Reavie became the first PGA Tour winner 40 or over since Lucas Glover a year ago in the 2021 John Deere Classic. The Arizona player fini

  • Canadiens send Petry, Poehling to Penguins for Matheson, fourth-round pick

    MONTREAL — The connection between Montreal general manager Kent Hughes and new Canadiens defenceman Mike Matheson goes back several years. Both are from Montreal's West Island, and Hughes said he has known Matheson since his days playing midget triple-A hockey. "First-class human being," Hughes said of Matheson. "The expression you'd always say is: "The kind of guy you'd let marry your daughter.'" Hughes has brought Matheson back to his roots, acquiring the 28-year-old Pointe-Claire, Que., nativ

  • Trudeau calls Hockey Canada fund to cover sexual misconduct claims 'unacceptable'

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canadians are right to be "disgusted" with Hockey Canada following a recent string of scandals involving allegations of sexual misconduct. The latest news about the sport's national governing body landed on Tuesday when recently unearthed court documents suggested that the organization operates a legal fund dedicated to pay for uninsured liabilities — including sexual abuse claims. "I think right now it's hard for anyone in Canada to have faith or trust in anyo

  • Report: Nets wouldn't consider Kevin Durant trade with Raptors without Scottie Barnes

    The Nets are understandably setting the bar as high as possible in Durant trade talks.

  • Blue Jays' Santiago Espinal replacing injured Altuve at All-Star Game

    Santiago Espinal is the fifth member of the Toronto Blue Jays to be selected for the 2022 MLB All-Star Game in Los Angeles.

  • Former Juventus winger Federico Bernardeschi happy for new beginning with Toronto FC

    TORONTO — While the existing product withers on the field, Toronto FC has assembled some considerable new firepower off it in recent days. The hope is the cavalry is ready to ride in. On Monday, the Major League Soccer team unveiled its latest Italian in former Juventus winger Federico Bernardeschi. The 28-year-old arrived in style, taking the stage at the Real Sports bar/restaurant in matching white linen pants and open-neck shirt, showing off a simple tattooed cross on his chest under a beamin

  • Hernandez's walk off RBI single leads Blue Jays to comeback 6-5 win over Royals

    TORONTO — As he watched his team fight out of a two-run deficit in extra innings, Teoscar Hernandez said he was feeding off the energy in the dugout. "I just had the confidence that my teammates were going to put some good at-bats in and we're going to tie the game and win the ball game," he said. Hernandez hit a walk-off RBI single as part of a three-run 10th inning for the Toronto Blue Jays as they came from behind to defeat the Kansas City Royals 6-5 at Rogers Centre on Saturday. After Vinnie