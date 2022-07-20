With 6.71% CAGR, Aircraft Antenna Market Size Worth USD 631.1 Million by 2029 | Fortune Business Insights™
According to Fortune Business Insights, the Aircraft Antenna Market Size Worth USD 631.1 Million by 2029, at CAGR of 6.71% during forecast period 2022-2029 | North America to Provide Compelling Opportunities with Bullish Presence of Aircraft Fleet
Pune, India, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global aircraft antenna market size was pegged at USD 389.5 million in 2021. The market is anticipated to surge from USD 400.7 million in 2022 to USD 631.1 million by 2029 at 6.71% CAGR during the forecast period. Fortune Business Insights™ has deep-dived these inputs in its latest research report, titled, “Aircraft Antenna Market, 2022-2029.”
According to the study, OEMs and aftermarkets will exhibit strong demand for aircraft antennas to boost navigation and communication. A host of antennas, such as loop antennas, communication antennas, and GPS antennas, have gained traction to provide real-time information for surveillance, communication, and navigation. Meanwhile, the business outlook could be reshaped amidst the Ukraine-Russia war.
Aircraft Antenna Market Report Scope & Segmentation:
Report Attribute
Details
Market size value in 2022
USD 400.7 Million
Revenue forecast in 2029
USD 631.1 Million
Growth Rate
CAGR of almost 6.71% 2022-2029
Base Year
2021
Historic Years
2018 - 2020
Forecast Years
2022 - 2029
Segments Covered
By Platform, By Frequency, By End user
Forecast Units
Value (USD Million), and Volume (Units)
Quantitative Units
Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2029
Regions Covered
North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World
Countries Covered
U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others
Number of Companies Covered
Top Companies in Aircraft Antennas Market are Antcom Corporation, Azimut Benetti S.p.A., The Boeing Company, Cobham plcHarris Corporation, Honeywell International Inc, McMurdo Limited, TECOM Investment FZ‐LLC and others.
Report Coverage
Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.
Customization Scope
Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.
Fortune Business Insights™ lists out all the Aircraft Antenna Market companies that are presently striving to reduce the impact of Covid-19 pandemic on the market:
Antcom Corporation (U.S.)
Smiths Interconnect (U.S.)
Boeing (U.S.)
Cobham Limited (U.K.)
Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.)
L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (U.S.)
Maxtena Inc. (U.S.)
Harxon Corporation (China)
Chelton Limited (U.K.)
Sensor Systems (U.S.)
Russia-Ukraine War Impact
Exponential Demand for Anti-Jamming Antennas to Disrupt Industry Growth
At a time when the aviation industry is gearing to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic, the Russia-Ukraine war has disrupted the market forecast. Notably, the demand for anti-detection systems and GPS gained an uptick. So much so that European countries exhibited profound demand for secure transmission systems. Industry players have witnessed strong demand for multi-platform anti-jamming antennas being used to prevent detection and intrusion from enemies. The conflict had an indirect impact on air traffic and the raw material supply chain.
Segments
Fixed-Wing Platform Gain Ground with Rising Demand for Air Travel
In terms of platform, the market is segmented into rotary-wing and fixed-wing. The fixed-wing segment will account for a notable share of the global market on account of the rising number of aircraft deliveries and air travelers. For instance, Boeing delivered 340 aircraft in 2021, nearly double the total aircraft delivered in the preceding year.
Ka/Ku/K Band to Remain Dominant with Increasing Adoption of 5G
With respect to frequency band, the market is fragmented into Ka/Ku/K band, VHF & UHF band, C band, X band, HF band, and others. The Ka/Ku/K band segment will witness a significant CAGR during the forecast period, largely due to the trend for 5G in the aviation sector.
OEMs to Exhibit Profound Demand with Rising Presence of Antenna Providers
On the basis of end-user, the market is fragmented into aftermarket and OEM. The OEM segment will contribute notably toward the market share due to the presence of a large number of aviation antenna providers. End-users will continue to invest in surveillance, navigation, and communication systems for real-time data.
Navigation & Surveillance to Gain Uptick from Installation of Next-Gen GPS Antennas
From the application perspective, the market includes navigation & surveillance and commercial segments. The navigation & surveillance segment could expand at the highest CAGR, owing to strong demand for next-gen navigational antennas, including emergency locator transmitting antennas and GPS antennas.
From the regional ground, the market is segmented into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.
Report Coverage
The report offers a comprehensive perspective of the market size, share, revenue, and volume. It has also delved into Porters’ Five Force analysis and SWOT analysis. Quantitative and qualitative assessments have provided a holistic view of the market. The primary interviews validate assumptions, findings, and the prevailing business scenarios. The report also includes secondary resources such as annual reports, press releases, white papers, and journals.
Drivers and Restraints
Prevalence of State-of-the-art Infrastructure to Expedite Investments
The rising footfall of technologically advanced air traffic management aircraft could foster the aircraft antenna market share. Major stakeholders are likely to invest in innovation and modernization to boost efficiency in the aviation sector. For instance, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration-led modernization of the U.S. air transportation systems added fillip to the industry growth. Furthermore, industry participants have upped investments in aircraft upgradation amidst a surge in military UAV demand. Soaring demand for unmanned systems could encourage leading companies to invest in aircraft antennas.
However, rigorous government regulations and a surging number of aircraft backlogs could mar the industry growth.
Regional Insights
North America to Provide Compelling Opportunities with Bullish Presence of Aircraft Fleet
Stakeholders are well-poised to inject funds into the U.S. and Canada in the wake of the presence of a soaring number of aircraft fleets. North America market size logged USD 163.9 million in 2021 and will witness an upward trajectory due to investments in modernized aircraft antennas. The U.S. will continue to invest in advanced antennas to foster navigation and surveillance portfolios.
Europe could emerge as a favorable investment hub against the backdrop of aircraft deliveries during the assessment period. The regional outlook is mainly attributed to the application of reconfigurable liquid antennas and air traffic. End-users will continue to inject funds across France, Italy, Germany, and the U.K. to expand their footfall.
Robust demand for commercial aircraft across China, India, and Australia could bolster the Asia Pacific aircraft antenna market growth. Emerging economies and advanced countries have augmented defense budgets, prompting companies to procure military helicopters and aircraft. Moreover, a surge in air travel will also provide impetus to regional growth.
Competitive Landscape
Stakeholders Prioritize Product Launches to Gain Ground
Prominent players could inject funds into mergers & acquisitions, product rollouts, technological advancements, and R&D activities. Besides, major companies could invest in innovations and product offerings in the ensuing period.
Key Industry Development
March 2020: CCX Technologies launched a new GPS Antenna Coupler to validate the functionality of aircraft GPS radios.
