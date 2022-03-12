$6.5M remodel of Pasco Farmers Market unveiled. See what’s new

You can always find fresh produce and a storied past at the Pasco Farmers Market and Peanuts Park. But this week, the community breathed new life into the long popular site.

About 200 community members and city officials gathered Friday afternoon to re-dedicate the downtown Pasco venue, now flush with improvements and new utilities.

The revitalized urban plaza — which plays host to events such as the farmers market, the Cinco De Mayo Festival and the Fiery Foods Festival — marks the first of many steps to modernize and add a spark to the city’s downtown core.

“I think it really is going to put Pasco on the map,” City Manager Dave Zabell said of the $6.5 million project.

“My sense is, with this facility here and what it means to downtown and really the region, we’re going to see a lot more events in downtown Pasco, which is great for our businesses and great for our community,” he added.

The effort has closed down the market and park for the last six months.

Vicki Gordon uses her smartphone while using the new seating area in the newly renovated Peanuts Park in downtown Pasco prior to Friday’s ribbon cutting ceremony for the project that also includes the Farmers Market.

Improvements include a new covered area for the farmers market and other events, replacing the old 1970s-era concrete features, upgrading infrastructure to better support food trucks, improved lighting, new restrooms and seating areas, and a wide-open plaza.

The project was partly funded through a federal Community Block Grant loan, two capital appropriations from the state Legislature and general funds from the city of Pasco.

In addition to the economic benefit, the space also continues to pay tribute to Noburu “Peanuts” Fukuda, a much-beloved and retired railroad worker who would give sweet and salty snacks to children.

A woman walks past Peanuts Park in downtown Pasco in this photo published in the Tri-City Herald in June, 1977.

The park was named after him in April 1977, according to the Herald’s archive. He died in May 1993 at the age of 95.

Though his name is rarely known by younger Tri-Citians, his impact lives in the memories of older generations.

“This project not only commemorates our history, but opens the doors to many of the projects we have planned in the near future to revitalize our beloved city, especially our downtown area,” said Mayor Blanche Barajas.

A crowd of nearly 200 people gather for Friday’s ribbon cutting ceremony for the newly renovated Peanuts Park and Farmers Market in downtown Pasco.

Peanuts’ likeness also will be memorialized through a life-size statue the city Arts and Culture Commission has contracted to be installed in the park. Zabell said it will be under design soon, and should be installed sometime this year.

Jessie Ayala, owner of Ciao Trattoria downtown, had his mobile Ciao Wagon on site Friday feeding hungry attendees before the ceremonial ribbon cutting.

A crowd of about 200 people begins gathering for Friday afternoon’s ribbon cutting ceremony for the newly renovated Peanuts Park and Farmers Market in downtown Pasco.

The improvements here and downtown have made him excited to be a small business owner, he said.

“The next five to 10 years, you’re really just going to see this place boom,” Ayala said.

The new Peanuts Park, in addition to being a step up, also allows his wagon greater flexibility and utility, while serving customers. He even sees the posh, new urban plaza as an anchor to draw in locals from across the rivers.

Pasco Mayor Blanche Barajas performs the official ribbon cutting while joined by other council members and dignitaries during Friday’s ceremony for the newly renovated Peanuts Park and Farmers Market in downtown Pasco. About 200 people attended the outdoor event.

“For us, as far as for a food truck perspective, it’s going to be great because there’s going to be a lot of people wanting to check us out and we’re going to be able to potentially promote the restaurant from there,” he said.

He’s now that much more excited for the return of Food Truck Fridays.

Smiles and sweets

Noburu “Peanuts” Fukuda originally came to the U.S. in 1919, according to the Herald’s archive.

Three years after his emigration, he found himself in Pasco working as a janitor and gardener for Burlington-Northern Railroad.

“His co-workers all had nicknames, so he was dubbed Peanuts. He never knew why,” read a 1993 article published just two months before his death.

Perla Hernandez, left, and Samuel Becerra use the new seating in the newly renovated Peanuts Park while waiting for Friday’s ribbon cutting ceremony to begin at the outdoor facility in downtown Pasco.

In total, Peanuts called Pasco home for more than 70 years, and he worked for roughly 48 years at the railroad.

From atop his three-wheeled bicycle, Peanuts quietly peddled the streets of Pasco, picking up trash wherever he found it, handing out pieces of candy to boys and girls, and adorning plastic flowers to women.

He garnered a reputation as Pasco’s most affable bachelor.

For many years, he called a small apartment on Lewis Street home. He never married, the archives report, but he was happy knowing the people of Pasco were his family.

In 1989, while living in Doll Jonker’s Burbank foster home, a 91-year-old Peanuts feared he was a “forgotten man.” With his eyesight failing and a stroke impairing his ability to walk, he slipped into a depression.

Peanuts confessed his plight to a Herald reporter that year. But what came next was nothing short of magical.

“An outpouring of cards and gifts from thousands of Tri-Citians rejuvenates Peanuts’ happiness,” the archives read. “Christmas parties in his honor bring hundreds of people to pay tribute to the aging gentleman who always had a kind word and a sweet for people.”

About 200 people came to see him that Christmas.

In December 1992, after shifting between nursing homes, Peanuts moved to Lyle to live with another caretaker, Larry Davis. That Christmas, he suffered yet another stroke.

Despite turmoil, he still found solace in handing out candy. Even from the refuges of his wheelchair, and while being wheeled around flea markets.

He still found smiles.