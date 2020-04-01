6.5-magnitude Idaho earthquake felt in Calgary

Calgary, a prairie city far from any nearby fault lines, felt an unfamiliar sensation early Tuesday evening — an earthquake.

A 6.5 magnitude quake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres near Challis, Idaho, at 5:52 p.m., and was felt in Calgary just a few minutes later.

Residents were quick to react to their buildings trembling on social media.

The last time the city felt an earthquake was in 2017, when a 5.8-magnitude quake shook Montana.

More to come...