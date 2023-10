The Canadian Press

BANFF, Alta. — When Banff Mayor Corrie DiManno goes out for a run in her Alberta mountain town, she wears a vest holding a can of bear spray, makes noise and keeps an eye out for wildlife. The town in Banff National Park has strict rules around how to dispose of garbage and has recently renewed an effort to offer its residents free fruit tree removal in an attempt to reduce wildlife attractants. "We know that you need a healthy wildlife population in the national park and we take that really ser