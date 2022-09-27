With 6.3 % CAGR, Dental Implants Market Size worth USD 6.34 billion by [2022-2029]

According to Fortune Business Insights, the global Dental Implants Market size is estimated to reach USD 6.34 Billion by 2029, mentions that the market stood at USD 3.90 billion in 2021 and is likely to exhibit a CAGR of 6.3% between 2022 and 2029

Pune, India, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global dental implants market size is anticipated to hit USD 6.34 billion by 2029 and exhibit a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. The rising instances of dental disorders such as edentulism are predicted to propel the market’s expansion. Fortune Business InsightsTM has presented this information in its report titled, “Dental Implants Market Report, 2022-2029”. The market size stood at USD 3.90 billion in 2021 and USD 4.12 billion in 2022.
Moreover, factors such as increasing disposable income levels and the rising awareness of oral health are also predicted to bolster the market growth in the coming years.


Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2022 to 2029

Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR

6.3%

2029 Value Projection

USD 6.34 Billion

Base Year

2021

Market Size in 2021

USD 3.90 Billion

Historical Data for

2018 to 2020

No. of Pages

176

Key Market Players

Institut Straumann AG, Danaher, Dentsply Sirona, Henry Schein Inc., Zimmer Biomet, Osstem Implant, BioHorizons, CeraRoot SL.

Dental Implants Market Growth Drivers

Surging Instances of Dental Disorders to Propel Market Growth

Europe to Dominate the Global Market due to High Tooth Implant Adoption

Major Players Launch New Offerings to Amplify Growth in Market


Key Industry Development-

February 2022: Zest Dental Solutions introduced the LOCATOR R-Tx abutment for its versatile LOCATOR overdenture implants. The new product offers increased durability and flexibility.


Drivers & Restraints-             

Surging Instances of Dental Disorders to Propel Market Growth

The product demand is predicted to escalate due to the globally increasing cases of dental/oral disorders. In 2020, the World Health Organization predicted about 3.5 billion people to be experiencing oral diseases. Hence, the rising oral disorder cases are projected to stimulate the market’s expansion.
The product demand has been exponentially rising in recent years. Their advantages over tooth-replacement methods, including durability, effectiveness, safety, and natural look are anticipated to bolster the global dental implants market growth.
Additionally, factors such as the growing importance of aesthetic restoration of tooth implants and the surging adoption of advanced technologies and machines are estimated to boost the growth of the market.
However, high prices of implant procedures may restrain the market growth.

On the basis of material, the market is divided into zirconium, titanium, and others. On the basis of type, the market is trifurcated into transosteal implants, subperiosteal implants, and endosteal implants. On the basis of design, the market is bifurcated into parallel walled implants and tapered implants. On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into academic & research institutes, dental clinics, and hospitals. Geographically, the market is classified into Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa.

Regional Insights-

Europe to Dominate the Global Market due to High Tooth Implant Adoption

Europe is predicted to attain the largest dental implants market share. The vast presence of numerous dental implant manufacturers, expanding geriatric population, high tooth implant adoption, and favorable reimbursement policies are expected to bolster growth in Europe.
North America is estimated to rank second with a high acceptance of digital dentistry, and high edentulism prevalence. Moreover, a rising number of dentists across the U.S. is predicted to favor the market expansion in North America.
Asia Pacific is anticipated to garner significant growth due to the expanding patient pool and high adoption of next-gen dental implants.
Latin America is projected to prosper with escalating health expenditure and booming medical tourism across Mexico and Brazil.
The Middle East & Africa is expected to witness considerable expansion in the coming years.


Dental Implants Market Segmentations:

Segmentation

By Material

  • Titanium

  • Zirconium

  • Others

By Design

  • Tapered Implants

  • Parallel Walled Implants

By Type

  • Endosteal Implants

  • Subperiosteal Implants

  • Transosteal Implants

By Geography

  • North America (By Material, Design, Type, End-user, and Country)

    • U.S. (By Type)

    • Canada (By Type)

  • Europe (By Material, Design, Type, End-user, and Country)

    • U.K. (By Type)

    • Germany (By Type)

    • France (By Type)

    • Italy (By Type)

    • Spain (By Type)

    • Rest of Europe (By Type)

  • Asia Pacific (By Material, Design, Type, End-user, and Country)

    • China (By Type)

    • Japan (By Type)

    • India (By Type)

    • Australia (By Type)

    • Southeast Asia (By Type)

    • Rest of Asia Pacific (By Type)


Competitive Landscape

Major Players Launch New Offerings to Amplify Growth in Market

The consolidated marketplace of dental implants embraces the presence of various key players with Institut Straumann AG dominating the market share. The major market players emphasize robust product portfolios, partnerships, and new product launches, amongst other strategies to garner growth. For instance, Institut Straumann AG launched a new zygomatic implant solution in May 2020.

Report Coverage-

  • It delivers a comprehensive analysis of the market’s growth drivers.

  • It offers insights into the development strategies being adopted by the leading players.

  • The impact of the pandemic on the growth of the market is presented in the report.

  • It covers an assessment of leading market players and profiles them accordingly.

  • Various segments of the market are described in detail.

List of Key Market Players-

  • Institut Straumann AG (Switzerland)

  • Danaher (U.S.)

  • Dentsply Sirona (U.S.)

  • Henry Schein Inc. (U.S.)

  • Zimmer Biomet (U.S.)

  • Osstem Implant (South Korea)

  • BioHorizons (U.S.)

  • CeraRoot SL. (Spain)


Table of Content

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

  • Key Insights

    • Prevalence of Dental Disorders by Key Countries/Region

    • Pricing Analysis, Key Products/ Brands, Key Players, 2021

    • Key Mergers and Acquisitions

    • Overview of Technological Advancements in Dental Implants

    • Impact of COVID-19 on worldwide Dental Implants Market

  • Global Dental Implants Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Material

      • Titanium Implants

      • Zirconium Implants

      • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Design

      • Tapered Implants

      • Parallel Implants

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

      • Endosteal Implants

      • Subperiosteal Implants

      • Transosteal Implants

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User

      • Hospitals

      • Dental Clinics

      • Academic & Research Institutes

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

      • North America

      • Europe

      • Asia Pacific

      • Latin America

      • Middle East & Africa

ToC Continue…!


Frequently Asked Questions

How much is the global dental implants market worth?

According to Fortune Business Insights the global market stood at USD 3.90 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 6.34 billion by 2029.

Which are the key factors driving the market?

The increasing prevalence of dental diseases, the growing penetration of digital equipment, and people willingness to spend on dental health are the key drivers of the market.


