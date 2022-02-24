$6.25B sale of Venetian properties on Vegas Strip complete

·2 min read

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The new and old owners of the Venetian and Palazzo casino resorts and former Sands Expo and Convention Center announced Wednesday they have completed the sale of the iconic Las Vegas Strip properties for $6.25 billion.

Apollo Global Management and Las Vegas Sands Corp. said in separate statements that gamblers, conventioneers and hotel guests should see few changes at the luxury hotel complex including the renamed Venetian Expo.

The names will remain the same and George Markantonis, CEO of The Venetian Resort, said the management team will stay in place.

“We have an exciting opportunity to build on our past successes while capturing future opportunities,” Markantonis said, citing hospitality, meetings and events, gambling and entertainment.

New York-based VICI Properties acquired assets associated with the Venetian Resort Las Vegas and the expo for $4 billion. Apollo Global Management bought Venetian operations for $2.25 billion.

Apollo executives told Nevada casino regulators last week the company will step into an ongoing partnership with Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. to continue development of the $1.9 billion, 17,500-seat MSG Sphere being built just east of The Venetian Expo, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

Sands, the company led by Sheldon Adelson until his death last year, will effectively cease U.S. operations to focus on operations in Asia.

Patrick Dumont, Sands president and chief operating officer, pointed to a recently announced $1 billion reinvestment at Marina Bay Sands in Singapore and a $2.2 billion renovation of The Londoner Macao.

“The foundation of this company was built in Las Vegas, and even though the overall size of the organization here will be smaller, it is important to each of us that we continue to strongly support our community,” Dumont said.

Adelson bought the Sands hotel, once a hangout for Frank Sinatra’s Rat Pack, in 1989, razed it and built a towering Italian-inspired complex featuring gondolas gliding on a stylized canal through an indoor plaza with stores, restaurants and entertainment and outside near Las Vegas Boulevard pedestrians.

Today, the Venetian and Palazzo have more than 7,000 guest rooms, sprawling casino and convention spaces, and more than 8,000 employees.

Adelson became a billionaire and Republican mega-donor. His family bought Nevada's largest newspaper, the Las Vegas Review-Journal. He died in January 2021 at age 87 from complications related to treatment for non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. His wife, Dr. Miriam Adelson, remains the majority shareholder of Las Vegas Sands Corp.

“The opening of The Venetian more than 20 years ago represents the beginning of the company’s success," said Las Vegas Sands Chairman and CEO Robert Goldstein. “The property, and most importantly, the people who represent it every day will always remain indelible parts of our history.”

The Associated Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Asian stocks plunge after Putin announces action in Ukraine

    BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets plunged and oil prices surged to nearly $100 a barrel Thursday after President Vladimir Putin announced Russian military action in Ukraine. Market benchmarks in Tokyo and Seoul fell 2%. Hong Kong and Sydney lost more than 3%. Oil prices jumped more than $4 on anxiety about possible disruptions of Russian supplies. The ruble fell 5% against the dollar. Wall Street futures fell. The future for Germany's benchmark DAX index lost more than 4% and London's FTSE 100

  • Ukraine-Russia crisis: Why European oil could hit US$140

    An analyst says Russia or the West could use energy as a weapon amid rising tensions.

  • Silver sees no easy fix to issues in Simmons-Harden trade

    CLEVELAND (AP) — NBA Commissioner Adam Silver didn't like the circumstances that led to the blockbuster Ben Simmons-James Harden trade. He just doesn't see a way to fix them. Silver noted that players being unhappy with their teams and asking for trades is nothing new. But the commissioner said Saturday that a player taking the stance Simmons did with the Philadelphia 76ers, refusing to play knowing he would be fined, is more complicated. “I don’t have something specific in mind that can prevent

  • Pesce's OT goal leads Hurricanes over Flyers

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Brett Pesce scored 4 minutes, 42 seconds into overtime, Vincent Trocheck had a goal and an assist and the Metropolitan Division-leading Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 4-3 on Monday. Nino Niederreiter and Teuvo Teravainen also scored for the Hurricanes, who won their third straight. Gerry Mayhew, Patrick Brown and Oskar Lindblom tallied goals for the Flyers. Philadelphia, playing its second contest of a club-record eight-game homestand, lost its fifth in

  • Toronto Arrows stage late rally to down NOLA Gold, record first win of MLR season

    METAIRIE, La. — Sam Malcolm kicked 14 points and Brock Webster scored a try in his debut as the Toronto Arrows rallied to defeat the NOLA Gold 24-23 Saturday for their first win of the Major League rugby season. NOLA (0-3-0) paid for 20 penalties, including 11 in the second half. Malcolm, who missed the first two games of the season due to injury, booted four penalties and a conversion for the Arrows. The fly half from New Zealand put Toronto (1-2-0) ahead for good with a penalty kick in the 77t

  • Flames edge past Kraken for ninth win in a row

    CALGARY — Thanks to Elias Lindholm extending his goal streak to seven games, the Calgary Flames extended their winning streak to nine. Lindholm notched the game-winner at 7:31 of the third period on Saturday as Calgary overcame a superb goaltending performance from Philipp Grubauer to win 2-1 over the Seattle Kraken. “Big players come up in big moments of the game,” said Jacob Markstrom, Lindholm's Swedish countryman, who made 22 saves to improve to 22-10-5. Lindholm has nine goals over the span

  • Olympian fires back at haters 12 years later: 'I am not a helpless little b-tch'

    Jenise Spiteri's epic response to her haters was over a decade in the making.

  • Sports organizations need to be proactive and educate players on racism, says consultant

    A diversity consultant says sports organizations need to take proactive measures when it comes to fighting racism and encouraging inclusion among athletes. Bradley Sheppard, a Canadian Armed Forces veteran who's now dedicating his time to anti-racism training, will be speaking to Island coaches, athletes and sports officials Monday as part of a series of webinars hosted by Sport P.E.I. The organization said some of its members have shown interest in learning more about inclusion following some h

  • Gilles' set-piece goal gives Canada a rare win over Germany at Arnold Clark Cup

    NORWICH, United Kingdom — Short on options in attack, Canada looked to its defence Sunday in scoring a rare win over European heavyweight Germany. Centre back Vanessa Gilles' early goal lifted Canada past the third-ranked Germans, a 1-0 decision that moved the Olympic champions atop the standings at the four-team Arnold Clark Cup. It was only Canada's second win in 17 meetings (2-15-0) with Germany. The sixth-ranked Canadian (1-0-1) women face No. 9 Spain (0-0-2) on Wednesday at Wolverhampton's

  • All-girls tackle football league in Edmonton makes its return after COVID shut down

    An all-girls tackle football league is reforming after COVID tackled its budding popularity. Back in 2019, the Capital District Minor Football Association (CDMFA) got the program off the ground, with about 50 girls. The 2020 season was set to double, with around 120 girls registered, but COVID-19 shut that season down, according to Tanya Walter, CDMFA's technical director. This year, the club isn't sure what to expect, but they're hoping to get that momentum back, starting with a camp and practi

  • With many great moments came much controversy, drama at Beijing Games

    As the Winter Olympics have come to a close, and the eyes of the sports world turn away from Beijing, these past three weeks have left fans with plenty to remember and look forward to — but with that, came much controversy and drama. From disqualifications for ski jumping suits, an ongoing doping scandal involving the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC), and judging issues in men's snowboarding events, there have been plenty of headlines throughout. Fifteen-year-old Russian figure skater Kamila Vali

  • Landeskog scores twice, NHL-leading Avs beat Red Wings 5-2

    DETROIT (AP) — Gabriel Landeskog opened the scoring 1:12 in and capped it with an empty-netter for his 25th goal of the season, helping the NHL-leading Colorado Avalanche beat the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 on Wednesday night. Tyson Jost, Nazem Kadri and Valeri Nichushkin also scored and Pavel Francouz stopped 31 shots. Colorado beat Detroit for the eighth consecutive time. Filip Zadina and Robby Fabbri scored for the Red Wings. Thomas Greiss made 26 saves. Darren Helm, facing his former team in Detr

  • Vancouver Whitecaps extend starting goalkeeper Thomas Hasal through 2023

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps have locked up their No. 1 goalkeeper, signing Thomas Hasal to an extension through 2023. The deal, announced Tuesday, also includes club options for the 2024 and 2025 seasons. Hasal, 22, was elevated to the starting 'keeper position in January when the 'Caps dealt star netminder Maxime Crepeau to Los Angeles FC for general allocation money and draft picks. Sporting director Axel Schuster said Crepeau requested a trade, citing a "very special personal situatio

  • Golf Canada unveils new development program with goal to advance elite talent

    Golf Canada has unveiled a new development program, with the goal to increase the number of athletes competing on the PGA and LPGA Tours to 30 by 2032. The organization said in a release that the plan will include the creation of a national infrastructure for identifying and developing promising young golfers, with women's head coach Tristan Mullally moving to the new position of national talent identification director. Golf Canada says the program was partly shaped by a global comparative analy

  • Taiwan premier wants athlete punished for wearing China suit

    TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan’s premier wants a Taiwanese Olympic speedskater to be punished for wearing what appeared to be a suit from China’s team during training. Symbols of the two sides are especially sensitive at a time when China's ruling Communist Party, which claims Taiwan as part of its territory even though the island has long operated with its own government, is trying to intimidate the democracy by flying fighter jets and bombers nearby. Huang Yu-ting, one of four Taiwanese athletes

  • Portland's Nurkic out at least 4 weeks because of foot issue

    PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Portland Trail Blazers announced Wednesday that center Jusuf Nurkic will be sidelined for at least four weeks because of left foot plantar fasciitis. The team said the condition has been bothering Nurkic since September. He will be reevaluated after four weeks. Nuckic has started 56 games this season, averaging 15 points and 11.1 rebounds. He has 30 double-doubles. His injury is the latest to befall the Blazers, who have been without guard Damian Lillard since the start

  • Canadian cricketers lose by nine wickets to Oman in ICC T20 World Cup qualifier

    MUSCAT, Oman — Unbeaten half-centuries by Kashyap Prajapati and captain Zeeshan Maqsood helped host Oman to a commanding nine-wicket win over Canada on Saturday at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier A. The loss evened Canada's record at 1-1 after an opening win over the Philippines. In other play Group B Saturday, Nepal dispatched the Philippines by 136 runs to top the group with four points. Canada and Oman have two points each. The United Arab Emirates leads Group A with four points. Bahrai

  • Canada's flag-bearer Isabelle Weidemann found balance in Calgary emergency room

    BEIJING — An athlete's preparation to compete on sport's biggest stage can feel consuming, and so Isabelle Weidemann found balance and perspective inside the emergency room of Calgary's Foothills Hospital. The long-track speedskater won a complete set of medals in Beijing, and was named Canada's flag-bearer for Sunday's closing ceremonies. The 26-year-old from Ottawa hopes to work in the health-care field and is contemplating medical school. She volunteered in the emergency room during the COVID

  • Water squirt costs Stars captain Benn $5K in NHL fine

    NEW YORK (AP) — Dallas Stars captain Jamie Benn has been fined $5,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct after squirting water from the bench into the face of an opponent. The fine was announced by the NHL on Saturday, a day after Benn squirted water at Blackhawks wing MacKenzie Entwistle as he skated past the Dallas bench late in the third period at Chicago. The Stars won 1-0 in a shootout. That came right after Entwistle had been checked hard into the boards by Michael Raffl near the Stars bench. The

  • Landry tells Browns he wants to stay, but "ball" with team

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Jarvis Landry, slowed by injuries last season, has told the team he's hoping to stay but is ready to move on if necessary. In a series of Twitter posts Tuesday, Landry, who is entering his final year under contract, addressed his uncertain future with Cleveland. “I have put the ball in CLE court by telling them I would like to stay but if not then I’m confident enough in myself to be a better healthy me this year and moving forward to help