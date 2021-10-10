6.2 earthquake rattles Hawaii’s Big Island, shaking felt on Maui

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported that a 6.2-magnitude earthquake struck just offshore of Hawaii’s Big Island on Sunday afternoon.

The quake hit at 11:48 a.m. Hawaii Time (5:48 p.m. Eastern Time) about 27 km south-southeast of Naalehu, or just off the southern tip of the Big Island. Several small aftershocks occurred nearby following the earthquake.

Hawaii Earthquake October 10 2021

Shaking across the southern portion of the Big Island was “moderate” to “strong,” according to several hundred responses to the USGS’s “Did You Feel It?” feature, a reporting tool where users can report the amount of shaking and damage they experienced during a nearby tremor.

Residents felt noticeable shaking as far away as Maui, about 250 km to the northwest of the quake's epicentre.

The U.S. Pacific Tsunami Warning Center reported that the agency didn’t expect a tsunami. The earthquake occurred at a depth of more than 35 km below the surface.

The Big Island is home to Kilauea, one of the world’s most active volcanoes. Kilauea recently erupted for the first time almost a year, according to Reuters. Previously, magma moving beneath the volcano triggered a swarm of more than 100 earthquakes at the end of August.