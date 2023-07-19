The £6,000-a-year cost of caring for a loved one – and what you can claim back

People leaving work to care for someone are losing out on nearly £6,000 per year in income on average, new figures suggest.

More than 5 million people provide some form of unpaid care, according to the latest census figures, with 2 million doing so for more than 20 hours per week.

But taking time out from work to care for others means they face an effective penalty of almost £500 per month, the Joseph Rowntree Foundation (JRF) estimated. This can rise to as high as £9,000 per year after six years of providing unpaid care, it said.

This is because most of these carers are unable to find other sources of income, with more than a quarter not receiving a pension, carers’ allowance or universal credit, the foundation found.

Abby Jitenda, of the JRF, said: “It’s not right that unpaid carers on low incomes are losing out on thousands of pounds, and being pushed into poverty as they can no longer work, while providing much-needed care that benefits us all.”

Earlier this year, Parliament passed the Carer’s Leave Act, which is designed to give unpaid carers one week of unpaid leave a year. However, Ms Jitenda added this did not go far enough to stop people from dropping out of work when care needs intensified.

“We need to show we value our unpaid carers and the work they do by introducing paid carer’s leave, in line with maternity leave.

“This policy would make a practical difference, giving people the security to choose to care for their loved ones themselves without falling into poverty, while supporting those who need care most in our society,” she said.

How to protect your finances as an unpaid carer

You can help boost your state pension payments by claiming a carer’s credit on your National Insurance record. You need around 35 years of National Insurance contributions to qualify for the full state pension.

You are eligible for carer’s credit if you care for someone for at least 20 hours a week, and are aged between 16 and 66. The person you are looking after must usually receive one of the following:

Disability Living Allowance care component at the middle or highest rate

Attendance Allowance

Constant Attendance Allowance

Personal Independence Payment daily living part

Armed Forces Independence Payment

Child Disability Payment (CDP) care component at the middle or highest rate

Adult Disability Payment daily living component at the standard or enhanced rate.

If the person you are caring for does not receive any of the above, you might still be able to get the credit. When you apply, fill in the “Care Certificate” part of the form and get a health or social care professional to sign it.

You can still receive carer’s credit even if you take breaks from caring. For example, you will still get carer’s credit for 12 weeks if you take a short holiday, go into hospital or someone you look after goes into hospital.

You can find the Government’s full guide on how to claim carer’s credit here: https://www.gov.uk/carers-credit/how-to-claim

Unpaid carers may also be eligible for carers’ allowance, which is worth up to £76.75 a week. You are eligible if you care for someone for at least 35 hours a week, which can include helping with washing and cooking, taking the person you care for to a doctor’s appointment, or helping with household tasks such as managing bills.

You must also be over the age of 16 and normally live in England, Scotland or Wales, and your earnings must be less than £139 a week after tax, National Insurance and other work-related expenses. You can find the full eligibility criteria here: https://www.gov.uk/carers-allowance

You do not have to be related to or live with the person you care for to receive the allowance, but you do not get paid extra if you care for more than one person. What’s more, if someone also cares for the same person as you – if two people share the responsibility, for example – then only one of you can claim this allowance.

If you get the state pension, you won’t be able to claim the full carer’s allowance in addition to state pension payments. If your pension is less than £76.75 a week, you can get a carer’s allowance payment to top it up to this amount; if your pension is more then you won’t receive any carer’s allowance.

