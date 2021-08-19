6,000 Cadre of Haqqani Network Control Kabul, Negotiations on for Formal Handing Over to Taliban: Report

The Taliban Islamist cadre visited closed Indian consulates in Kandahar and Herat provinces, searched almirahs in Kandahar for papers, and took away parked vehicles from both the embassies. Reports reaching from Kabul indicate that nearly 6,000 cadre of Haqqani Network have taken control of the capital city led by Anas Haqqani, brother of Sirajuddin Haqqani, head of the terrorist group and deputy leader of the Taliban.

This happened even when searches are being conducted across Kabul to identify Afghans who worked for the NDS intelligence agency.

As per a report by the Hindustan Times, movements of both Karzai and Abdullah are restricted and controlled by the Taliban, while Anas Haqqani met former president Hamid Karzai, Chairman HCNR Abdullah Abdullah, and Hezb-e-Islami veteran Gulbuddin Hetkmatyar. Meanwhile, negotiations are ongoing to get both Karzai and Abdullah to stage a formal handing of power to the Taliban leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Barader in the Presidential Palace.

The HT report further mentioned that the Haqqani network cadre is controlling Kabul- the Taliban faction headed by Mullah Yaqoob, son of late Mullah Omar. Meanwhile, the head of the Taliban military commission is planning to take over power and government from Kandahar, the traditional seat of Pashtuns.

Although negotiations are ongoing within the Taliban leadership on the formation of government at Kabul, the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), a fellow Deobandi terrorist group, is apparently demanding a stake in the Afghan pie with jagirs or land in south Afghanistan.

