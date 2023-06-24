5G Rollout Could Cause Air Travel Nightmare Starting Next Week

The rollout of 5G wireless signals on July 1 may mean older planes could be banned from takeoff or landing, throwing travel schedules into chaos just before the massive exodus for the July 4 holiday.

The concerns stem from beliefs that the new network may interfere with radio transmissions to arriving and departing airlines.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg told the Wall Street Journal that delays and cancellations were likely. Buttigieg said only planes with the right equipment will be allowed to fly when visibility is poor.

Buttigieg’s warning arrives just before AT&T, Verizon and other carriers will be free to boost the power of their 5G signals on July 1. The boost would potentially interfere with the spectrum used by radio altimeters, used to measure the height of a plane above ground. Newer altimeters have shields for interference, but many airlines did not upgrade all of their planes.

An estimated 80% of domestic airlines and 65% of international aircraft that fly to the U.S. have new radar altimeters, Buttigieg said.

Several airlines, including JetBlue and Delta, have said that not all of their planes have been updated.

