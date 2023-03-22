5G Infrastructure Market Is Expected To Reach USD 42.84 Billion by 2030, Grow at a CAGR Of 54.4% during Forecast Period 2023 To 2030 | Data By Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd.

Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd

According to a market research study published by Contrive Datum Insights, North America is expected to be one of the biggest markets for 5G infrastructure.

Farmington, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global 5G Infrastructure Market Was Valued At USD 1.37 Billion In 2020 And Is Projected To Reach USD 42.84 Billion By 2030, Growing at a CAGR Of 54.4% From 2020 To 2030. Some of the main things driving the 5G infrastructure market are the growing need for high-speed internet connections, the rise of Internet of Things (IoT) devices, and the need for more reliable and low-latency communication networks. In the coming years, the market growth is also likely to be helped by the growing number of partnerships and collaborations between telecommunication companies and technology providers.

During the period of the forecast, the 5G infrastructure market is expected to be led by North America, followed by Asia Pacific and Europe. This is because people in these places use new technologies like the Internet of Things (IoT) and cloud computing a lot.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Nokia Corporation, Ericsson, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., among others, are some of the biggest companies in the 5G infrastructure market. These market players are focusing on growing their share of the market by investing in research and development and teaming up with other market players.

Request Sample Copy of Report " 5G Infrastructure Market Size, Share & Trends Estimation Report By Component Outlook (Hardware, Radio Access Network (RAN), Core Network & Backhaul & Transport) By Spectrum Outlook (Sub-6 GHz, Low Band, Mid Band, mmWave) By Vertical Outlook (Residential, Enterprise/Corporate, Smart City, Industrial, Energy & Utility, Transportation & Logistics, Public Safety and Defense, Healthcare Facilities, Retail, Agriculture & Others) By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030 "

Segmentation Overview:

Component Insights:

Hardware includes things like base stations, antennas, and routers that are needed for 5G networks to be set up and run. 5G networks need special software to handle traffic, distribute resources, and make sure the quality of service is good. This includes technologies like network functions virtualization (NFV) and software-defined networking (SDN).

Chipsets are also an important part of 5G infrastructure because they make it possible to make devices like smartphones and other connected devices that can use 5G. With the introduction of 5G networks, there is also likely to be a big increase in the need for fibre optic cable, which is the backbone of high-speed data transfer.

Spectrum Insights:

Spectrum is an important part of the global 5G infrastructure market because it gives high-speed data transfer the bandwidth it needs and makes it possible to set up 5G networks.

Sub-6 GHz frequency bands provide good coverage and capacity for 5G networks and are expected to be the main bands used for 5G deployment in the short to medium term. The 600 MHz, 700 MHz, 2.6 GHz, and 3.5 GHz bands are all sub-6 GHz bands.

The spectrum outlook is a very important part of the global 5G infrastructure market, because the availability and distribution of spectrum will have a big effect on how quickly and widely 5G is deployed.

Regional Outlook:

North America is expected to be one of the biggest markets for 5G infrastructure. This is because big network operators like Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile have been putting in place 5G networks early on. The area is also home to Qualcomm and Intel, two of the most important tech companies working on 5G.

The 5G infrastructure market is also expected to grow a lot in Latin America. This is because more people want high-speed internet access and major network operators in the region are setting up 5G networks.

The Middle East and Africa region is expected to be a key market for 5G infrastructure. Countries like Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have already started to build 5G networks. The area is also home to a number of large telecom companies and companies that make equipment for them.

In the next few years, the global market for 5G infrastructure is expected to grow by a large amount. This growth will be driven by the growing demand for high-speed internet access, the deployment of 5G networks by major network operators, and investments in 5G infrastructure by both governments and private companies.

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes Details Growth Rate CAGR of 54.04 % from 2023 to 2030. Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 42.84 Billion By Component Hardware, Radio Access Network (RAN), Core Network, Backhaul & Transport, Other By Services Consulting, Implementation & Integration, Support & Maintenance, Training & Education, Other By Spectrum Sub-6 GHz, Low Band, Mid Band, mmWave, Other By Network Architecture Standalone, Non-standalone, Other By Vertical Residential, Enterprise/Corporate, Smart City, Industrial, Energy & Utility, Transportation & Logistics, Public Safety and Defense, Healthcare Facilities, Retail, Agriculture, Other By Companies Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Nokia Corporation, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, ZTE Corporation, NEC Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Fujitsu Limited, CommScope Inc., Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd., Altiostar, Airspan Networks, Casa Systems, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Mavenir, Parallel Wireless, JMA Wireless, Ceragon, Aviat Networks, Inc. Regions and Countries Covered North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

Europe(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Latin America(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Rest Of the World Base Year 2022 Historical Year 2017 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030

Market Dynamics:

Driving Factors:

Increasing demand for high-speed internet: With more people using connected devices and technologies that can connect to the internet, there is a big rise in demand for high-speed internet connections. 5G technology promises to be faster and have less delay than wireless technologies from the past.

Emergence of new applications and services: 5G networks' high speeds and low latency make it possible for new apps and services to be made that weren't possible with older wireless technologies. Some of these are virtual reality and augmented reality, remote surgery, self-driving cars, and more.

Restraining Factors:

High deployment costs: For 5G infrastructure to be set up, a lot of money needs to be spent on new equipment like base stations and antennas, as well as on network upgrades and maintenance. Some network operators may have trouble covering these costs, which could slow down deployment.

Lack of consumer awareness: Even though 5G technology has big advantages in terms of speed and latency, many people might not know about these advantages or might not be willing to pay more for 5G services. This could make less people want to use 5G services and slow down their rollout.

Opportunity Factors:

Development of new applications and services: 5G networks' high speeds and low latency make it possible for new apps and services to be made that weren't possible with older wireless technologies. This includes uses in virtual and augmented reality, remote surgery, and self-driving cars, as well as new consumer uses like mobile gaming and video streaming.

Investment opportunities: Businesses in many different fields can make a lot of money by investing in 5G infrastructure. This is especially true in areas like network equipment, software development, and consulting services.

Challenges Factors:

High deployment costs: As was already said, putting in place 5G infrastructure requires a lot of money for new equipment, network upgrades, and maintenance. Network operators can have trouble with the high costs of deployment, especially those in emerging markets or with limited funds.

Regulatory challenges: There may be regulatory problems with setting up 5G infrastructure, especially when it comes to things like allocating spectrum and getting permission to build new infrastructure. These regulatory roadblocks could slow down deployment and make it more expensive.

Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Nokia Corporation, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, ZTE Corporation, NEC Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Fujitsu Limited, CommScope Inc., Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd., Altiostar, Airspan Networks, Casa Systems, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Mavenir, Parallel Wireless, JMA Wireless, Ceragon, Aviat Networks, Inc., and others.

By Component

Hardware

Radio Access Network (RAN)

Core Network

Backhaul & Transport

Others

By Services

Consulting

Implementation & Integration

Support & Maintenance

Training & Education

Others

By Spectrum

Sub-6 GHz

Low Band

Mid Band

mmWave

Others

By Network Architecture

Standalone

Non-standalone

Others

By Vertical

Residential

Enterprise/Corporate

Smart City

Industrial

Energy & Utility

Transportation & Logistics

Public Safety and Defense

Healthcare Facilities

Retail

Agriculture

Others

Regions and Countries Covered

North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Rest Of the World

