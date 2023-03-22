5G Infrastructure Market Is Expected To Reach USD 42.84 Billion by 2030, Grow at a CAGR Of 54.4% during Forecast Period 2023 To 2030 | Data By Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd.

Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd
·9 min read
Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd
Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd

According to a market research study published by Contrive Datum Insights, North America is expected to be one of the biggest markets for 5G infrastructure.

Farmington, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global 5G Infrastructure Market Was Valued At USD 1.37 Billion In 2020 And Is Projected To Reach USD 42.84 Billion By 2030, Growing at a CAGR Of 54.4% From 2020 To 2030. Some of the main things driving the 5G infrastructure market are the growing need for high-speed internet connections, the rise of Internet of Things (IoT) devices, and the need for more reliable and low-latency communication networks. In the coming years, the market growth is also likely to be helped by the growing number of partnerships and collaborations between telecommunication companies and technology providers.

During the period of the forecast, the 5G infrastructure market is expected to be led by North America, followed by Asia Pacific and Europe. This is because people in these places use new technologies like the Internet of Things (IoT) and cloud computing a lot.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Nokia Corporation, Ericsson, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., among others, are some of the biggest companies in the 5G infrastructure market. These market players are focusing on growing their share of the market by investing in research and development and teaming up with other market players.

Request Sample Copy of Report “5G Infrastructure Market Size, Share & Trends Estimation Report By Component Outlook (Hardware, Radio Access Network (RAN), Core Network & Backhaul & Transport) By Spectrum Outlook (Sub-6 GHz, Low Band, Mid Band, mmWave) By Vertical Outlook (Residential, Enterprise/Corporate, Smart City, Industrial, Energy & Utility, Transportation & Logistics, Public Safety and Defense, Healthcare Facilities, Retail, Agriculture & Others) By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030”, published by Contrive Datum Insights.

Segmentation Overview:

Component Insights:

Hardware includes things like base stations, antennas, and routers that are needed for 5G networks to be set up and run. 5G networks need special software to handle traffic, distribute resources, and make sure the quality of service is good. This includes technologies like network functions virtualization (NFV) and software-defined networking (SDN).

Chipsets are also an important part of 5G infrastructure because they make it possible to make devices like smartphones and other connected devices that can use 5G. With the introduction of 5G networks, there is also likely to be a big increase in the need for fibre optic cable, which is the backbone of high-speed data transfer.

Spectrum Insights:

Spectrum is an important part of the global 5G infrastructure market because it gives high-speed data transfer the bandwidth it needs and makes it possible to set up 5G networks.

Sub-6 GHz frequency bands provide good coverage and capacity for 5G networks and are expected to be the main bands used for 5G deployment in the short to medium term. The 600 MHz, 700 MHz, 2.6 GHz, and 3.5 GHz bands are all sub-6 GHz bands.

The spectrum outlook is a very important part of the global 5G infrastructure market, because the availability and distribution of spectrum will have a big effect on how quickly and widely 5G is deployed.

Regional Outlook:

North America is expected to be one of the biggest markets for 5G infrastructure. This is because big network operators like Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile have been putting in place 5G networks early on. The area is also home to Qualcomm and Intel, two of the most important tech companies working on 5G.

The 5G infrastructure market is also expected to grow a lot in Latin America. This is because more people want high-speed internet access and major network operators in the region are setting up 5G networks.

The Middle East and Africa region is expected to be a key market for 5G infrastructure. Countries like Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have already started to build 5G networks. The area is also home to a number of large telecom companies and companies that make equipment for them.

In the next few years, the global market for 5G infrastructure is expected to grow by a large amount. This growth will be driven by the growing demand for high-speed internet access, the deployment of 5G networks by major network operators, and investments in 5G infrastructure by both governments and private companies.

Buy this Premium Research Report@
https://www.contrivedatuminsights.com/buy/248594

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes

Details

Growth Rate

CAGR of 54.04 % from 2023 to 2030.

Revenue Forecast by 2030

USD 42.84 Billion

By Component

Hardware, Radio Access Network (RAN), Core Network, Backhaul & Transport, Other

By Services

Consulting, Implementation & Integration, Support & Maintenance, Training & Education, Other

By Spectrum

Sub-6 GHz, Low Band, Mid Band, mmWave, Other

By Network Architecture

Standalone, Non-standalone, Other

By Vertical

Residential, Enterprise/Corporate, Smart City, Industrial, Energy & Utility, Transportation & Logistics, Public Safety and Defense, Healthcare Facilities, Retail, Agriculture, Other

By Companies 

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Nokia Corporation, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, ZTE Corporation, NEC Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Fujitsu Limited, CommScope Inc., Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd., Altiostar, Airspan Networks, Casa Systems, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Mavenir, Parallel Wireless, JMA Wireless, Ceragon, Aviat Networks, Inc.

Regions and Countries Covered

  • North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

  • Europe(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

  • Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

  • The Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

  • Latin America(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

  • Rest Of the World

Base Year

2022

Historical Year

2017 to 2022

Forecast Year

2023 to 2030

Market Dynamics:

Driving Factors:

Increasing demand for high-speed internet: With more people using connected devices and technologies that can connect to the internet, there is a big rise in demand for high-speed internet connections. 5G technology promises to be faster and have less delay than wireless technologies from the past.

Emergence of new applications and services: 5G networks' high speeds and low latency make it possible for new apps and services to be made that weren't possible with older wireless technologies. Some of these are virtual reality and augmented reality, remote surgery, self-driving cars, and more.

Restraining Factors:

High deployment costs: For 5G infrastructure to be set up, a lot of money needs to be spent on new equipment like base stations and antennas, as well as on network upgrades and maintenance. Some network operators may have trouble covering these costs, which could slow down deployment.

Lack of consumer awareness: Even though 5G technology has big advantages in terms of speed and latency, many people might not know about these advantages or might not be willing to pay more for 5G services. This could make less people want to use 5G services and slow down their rollout.

Opportunity Factors:

Development of new applications and services: 5G networks' high speeds and low latency make it possible for new apps and services to be made that weren't possible with older wireless technologies. This includes uses in virtual and augmented reality, remote surgery, and self-driving cars, as well as new consumer uses like mobile gaming and video streaming.

Investment opportunities: Businesses in many different fields can make a lot of money by investing in 5G infrastructure. This is especially true in areas like network equipment, software development, and consulting services.

Challenges Factors:

High deployment costs: As was already said, putting in place 5G infrastructure requires a lot of money for new equipment, network upgrades, and maintenance. Network operators can have trouble with the high costs of deployment, especially those in emerging markets or with limited funds.

Regulatory challenges: There may be regulatory problems with setting up 5G infrastructure, especially when it comes to things like allocating spectrum and getting permission to build new infrastructure. These regulatory roadblocks could slow down deployment and make it more expensive.

Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:
Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Nokia Corporation, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, ZTE Corporation, NEC Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Fujitsu Limited, CommScope Inc., Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd., Altiostar, Airspan Networks, Casa Systems, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Mavenir, Parallel Wireless, JMA Wireless, Ceragon, Aviat Networks, Inc., and others.

By Component

  • Hardware

  • Radio Access Network (RAN)

  • Core Network

  • Backhaul & Transport

  • Others

By Services

  • Consulting

  • Implementation & Integration

  • Support & Maintenance

  • Training & Education

  • Others

By Spectrum

  • Sub-6 GHz

  • Low Band

  • Mid Band

  • mmWave

  • Others

By Network Architecture

  • Standalone

  • Non-standalone

  • Others

By Vertical

  • Residential

  • Enterprise/Corporate

  • Smart City

  • Industrial

  • Energy & Utility

  • Transportation & Logistics

  • Public Safety and Defense

  • Healthcare Facilities

  • Retail

  • Agriculture

  • Others

Regions and Countries Covered

  • North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

  • Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

  • Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

  • The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

  • Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

  • Rest Of the World

Check out more related studies published by Contrive Datum Insights:

  • Cybersecurity Market - The global cybersecurity market is estimated to be worth over USD 202.72 billion in 2022 and is projected to expand USD 266.2 billion by 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.3% from 2023 to 2030.

  • Automotive E-commerce Market - The Global Automotive E-Commerce Market Size Was Valued At USD 66.34 Billion In 2021. The Market Is Projected To Grow From USD 75.28 Billion In 2022 To USD 213.08 Billion By 2030, Exhibiting A CAGR Of 16.02% During The Forecast Period.

  • Fuel Cell Device Market - The global fuel cell market size was valued at USD 4.1 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow USD 32.0 billion by 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.2% from 2023 to 2030.

Customization of the Report: The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements.For any queries, you can contact us on anna@contrivedatuminsights.com or +1 215-297-4078. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

About Us:
Contrive Datum Insights (CDI) is a global delivery partner of market intelligence and consulting services to officials at various sectors such as investment, information technology, telecommunication, consumer technology, and manufacturing markets. CDI assists investment communities, business executives, and IT professionals to undertake statistics-based accurate decisions on technology purchases and advance strong growth tactics to sustain market competitiveness. Comprising of a team size of more than 100 analysts and cumulative market experience of more than 200 years, Contrive Datum Insights guarantees the delivery of industry knowledge combined with global and country-level expertise.

Social: Facebook / LinkedIn / Twitter

Contact Us:
Anna B. | Head Of Sales
Contrive Datum Insights
Phone: +91 9834816757 | +1 2152974078
Email: anna@contrivedatuminsights.com

Website:
https://www.contrivedatuminsights.com
Contrive Datum Insights Press Releases
Latest Contrive Datum Insights Latest Reports


Latest Stories

  • House GOP Accuses Global Ad Group Fighting Misinformation of Violating US Law

    (Bloomberg) -- House Republicans are accusing an industry group of violating antitrust laws with its efforts to fight online misinformation.Most Read from BloombergBomb Threat Called In to New York Court Where Trump Hearing HeldFed Caught Between Inflation and Bank CrisisA New Chapter of Capitalism Emerges From the Banking CrisisXi Aligns With Putin Against US, But Hesitates on Gas DealFinally, a Serious Offer to Take Putin Off Russia’s HandsIn a letter Wednesday, GOP House Judiciary Chair Jim J

  • Fox News producer alleges Tucker Carlson's team plastered photos around the office of Nancy Pelosi in a bathing suit 'revealing her cleavage'

    A Fox News producer accused the conservative media giant of rampant sexism and discrimination in the workplace in a lawsuit filed on Monday.

  • Fox News sued a Tucker Carlson producer named in the Dominion lawsuit for threatening to expose its legal secrets

    Fox News is suing producer Abby Grossberg, claiming she'd disclose privileged information. Grossberg's name is also mentioned in Dominion's lawsuit.

  • N.B. convoy donor named as defendant in proposed class action lawsuit

    A New Brunswick business owner who was one of the largest financial donors to the Freedom Convoy has been named as a defendant in a class action lawsuit against the convoy organizers. Brad Howland, who lives in Kars, N.B., and owns Easy Kleen Pressure Systems Ltd. based in Sussex Corner, donated $75,000 to the Freedom Convoy that paralyzed downtown Ottawa last winter. The class action lawsuit was filed on behalf of downtown Ottawa residents, businesses and employees who say the convoy disrupted

  • A new Taiwanese luxury airline is launching flights from Taipei to the US. See inside the swanky Airbus A350 flying the 12-hour route.

    Unlike other startup airlines, Starlux has entered the market as a full-service carrier with a first class cabin and Bluetooth-equipped TV screens.

  • Family of paramedic who died after bullying by KCFD supervisor wins lawsuit at trial

    When a paramedic changed jobs after witnessing a traumatic death, two employees thought it would be funny to startle her and try to trigger her PTSD, a lawyer said. She died from an overdose at 38.

  • Fox News producer was forced to spy on Maria Bartiromo, who execs called 'crazy,' 'menopausal,' and 'hysterical,' new lawsuit says

    Former Fox News producer Abby Grossberg in her discrimination lawsuit accused the network of having a "poisonous and entrenched patriarchy."

  • Oil up 1% despite crude build, as dollar weakens ahead of Fed rate move

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices rose about 1% to a one-week high on Wednesday despite a surprise weekly build in U.S. crude inventories, as the dollar slid to a six-week low ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates which could affect the fuel demand outlook. Brent futures rose 89 cents, or 1.2%, to $76.21 a barrel by 1:32 p.m. EDT (1732 GMT), while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 77 cents, or 1.1%, to $70.44. The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said crude stockpiles rose 1.1 million barrels last week.

  • KCPD traffic cop was told to target minority citizens to meet ticket quotas: Lawsuit

    A Kansas City police officer says he was ordered “to go to minority neighborhoods to write tickets because of the belief that it would be easier to write multiple citations for every stop,” according to a lawsuit.

  • Departing Intel exec to focus on loosening Nvidia's grip on AI for movies, games

    (Reuters) -Raja Koduri, the chief architect at Intel Corp, is leaving to start a company that aims to loosen longtime rival Nvidia Corp's grip on the digital movie and video game markets. Koduri, whose departure was announced by Intel Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger in a tweet on Tuesday, told Reuters his as-yet-unnamed company will aim to make a new wave of so-called generative artificial intelligence tools that work on chips from Intel, Advanced Micro Devices, Apple Inc or even future chips based on open-source RISC-V technology.

  • How bling saved the British car industry

    The British car industry has lost its way. Gone are the days when our historic marques represented a sense of understated sophistication – today it’s all about bling, ostentation. In the Nineties, even the priciest cars made by British brands were relatively demure; the Aston Martin DB7 looks like a Vauxhall Corsa compared with the current DBX SUV, and the Rolls-Royce Silver Spirit was basically a rectangle. Nowadays, everything we build seems to sparkle like a nightclub loo.

  • Major firms to support Kate’s launch of business taskforce on early childhood

    The princess is hosting an inaugural meeting at NatWest’s headquarters, with Deloitte and Unilever among those taking part.

  • Nvidia tweaks flagship H100 chip for export to China as H800

    SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) -Nvidia Corp, the U.S. semiconductor designer that dominates the market for artificial intelligence (AI) chips, said it has modified its flagship product into a version that is legal to export to China. U.S. regulators last year put into place rules that stopped Nvidia from selling its two most advanced chips, the A100 and newer H100, to Chinese customers citing national security concerns. Reuters in November reported that Nvidia had designed a chip called the A800 that reduced some capabilities of the A100 to make the A800 legal for export to China.

  • Explainer-Does China need more Russian gas via the Power-of-Siberia 2 pipeline?

    Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping met in Moscow for two days of talks which ended Tuesday, during which they discussed a major new infrastructure project, Power-of-Siberia 2, to deliver gas to China via Mongolia. Putin said Russia, China and Mongolia had completed "all agreements" on finishing the pipeline to ship Russian gas to China, and that Russia will deliver at least 98 billion cubic meters (bcm) of gas to China by 2030, although a subsequent Russian statement said pipeline details still need to be resolved.

  • Kai the Hitchhiker sues Netflix, Fresno TV station and music venue over true crime documentary

    Now a convicted murderer, Caleb McGillvary claims dozens of performance requests were canceled after Fulton 55 “burned” him.

  • Fox News Hosts’ Emails Shown to Judge in Dominion Suit

    (Bloomberg) -- Emails and texts by Tucker Carlson, other Fox News hosts and executives were shown to the judge overseeing Dominion Voting Systems’s $1.6 billion defamation suit against the network for broadcasting 2020 election-fraud claims.Most Read from BloombergBomb Threat Called In to New York Court Where Trump Hearing HeldFed Caught Between Inflation and Bank CrisisA New Chapter of Capitalism Emerges From the Banking CrisisXi Aligns With Putin Against US, But Hesitates on Gas DealFinally, a

  • JPMorgan Chase thought it had $1.3 million worth of nickel stored in a warehouse. A closer examination revealed bags of stones.

    The bank kept bags of stones in a Dutch warehouse thinking they were bags of nickel that would have been worth more than a million dollars.

  • 14 Key Signs You Will Run Out of Money in Retirement

    You don't want to go broke in retirement. Despite all your preparation, however, you might discover that your retirement is going to cost more than you planned. Costco's Best Deals? Employee Reveals...

  • 15 Mistakes Even Smart People Make in Retirement

    Americans make plenty of mistakes when it comes to planning for retirement, the biggest of which is not saving enough. Social Security: Proposal for $2,400 Extra in Checks Expanded and Reintroduced in...

  • GM must face class actions over defective transmissions -judge

    A federal judge in Detroit certified class actions for drivers in 26 U.S. states who accused General Motors Corp of producing faulty transmissions for about 800,000 vehicles from the 2015 to 2019 model years. Drivers said the transmissions cause vehicles to shudder, and cause "harsh shifts" including hesitations, lunges, lurches, and making them feel as though they had been rear-ended.