5G Infrastructure Global Market Report 2022: Rise in Demand for Mobile Broadband Services and Proliferation of M2M/IoT Connections Fuels Sector
Global 5G Infrastructure Market
Dublin, Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "5G Infrastructure Market By Communication Infrastructure, Network Technology, Chipset Type, Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global 5G infrastructure market size was valued at $2.06 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $83.62 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 45.3%. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the leading contributor toward the 5G infrastructure market during the forecast period, followed by North America and LAMEA.
A 5G infrastructure provides edge computing capable services to its end user such as, industrial IoT, smart cities, live multiplayer gaming, telemedicine, autonomous driving, and immersive video-conferencing. Growth of the global 5G infrastructure market is anticipated to be driven by factors such as rise in demand for mobile broadband services and proliferation of M2M/IoT connections.
Moreover, an increase in the acceptance of virtual networking architecture in the telecom industry, lower latency in 5G, and surge in mobile data traffic fuel the growth of 5G infrastructure market. However, high initial investment acts as a major restraint for the global market. On the contrary, high demand from Asia-Pacific especially in consumer electronics and industrial automation segment is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the 5G infrastructure industry.
Moreover, developing nations tend to witness high penetration of 5G infrastructure products, especially in healthcare, and retail segment, which is anticipated to augment the market growth. Factors such as rise in demand for mobile broadband services accelerate the 5G infrastructure market growth.
Key Benefits For Stakeholders
This study comprises analytical depiction of the global 5G infrastructure market size along with current trends and future estimations to depict imminent investment pockets
The overall 5G infrastructure market analysis is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold
The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis
The current 5G infrastructure market forecast is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2030 to benchmark the financial competency
Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and the 5G infrastructure market share of key vendors
The report includes the market trends and the market share of key vendors
Key Market Segments
By Communication Infrastructure
Small Cell
Macro Cell
Radio Access Network (RAN)
Distributed Antenna System (DAS)
By Network Technology
Software Defined Networking (SDN)
Network Chipset Type Virtualization (NFV)
Mobile Edge Computing (MEC)
Fog Computing (FC)
By Chipset Type
Application Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC)
Radio Frequency Integrated Circuit (RFIC)
mmWave Integrated Circuit
Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA)
By Application
Automotive & Transportation
Energy & utilities
Healthcare
Retail
Consumer Electronics
Industrial Automation
Others
By Region
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Rest Of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Latin America
Middle East
Africa
KEY MARKET PLAYERS
AT&T
Huawei Devices Co Ltd
Ericsson
Intel Corporation
Mediatek Inc
Nokia Corporation
Qualcomm Technologies Inc
Hewlett Packard Enterprise
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
Verizon
Key Findings Of The Study
The small cell segment is projected to be the major communication infrastructure, followed by macro cell
Asia-Pacific and North America collectively accounted for more than 62% of the 5G infrastructure market share in 2020
India is anticipated to witness highest growth rate during the forecast period
U.S was the major shareholder in the North America 5G infrastructure market, accounting for approximately 64% share in 2020
Depending on application, the consumer electronics segment generated the highest revenue in 2020 However, the industrial automation segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the future
Region wise, the 5G infrastructure market was dominated by Asia-Pacific
The key players profiled in the report include AT&T, Huawei Devices Co. Ltd., Ericsson, Intel Corporation, Mediatek Inc., Nokia Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Verizon These players have adopted various strategies such as partnership, acquisition, and product launch to strengthen their foothold in the industry
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1: Introduction
Chapter 2: Executive Summary
Chapter 3: Market Landscape
Chapter 4: 5G Infrastructure Market, by Communication Infrastructure
Chapter 5: 5G Infrastructure Market, by Network Technology
Chapter 6: 5G Infrastructure Market, by Chipset Type
Chapter 7: 5G Infrastructure Market, by Application
Chapter 8: 5G Infrastructure Market, by Region
Chapter 9: Company Profiles
