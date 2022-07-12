5G Fixed Wireless Access Market: Segments: By Type ; By Demography ; By Application ; and Region – Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2014 – 2020 and Forecasts to 2030

ReportLinker
·8 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Product Overview 5G fixed wireless access uses wireless mobile network infrastructure instead of fixed lines. It enables a rapid and fair broadband service to be built. Fixed wireless connectivity, with the assistance of wireless networking devices or systems, makes communications between two fixed locations or buildings.

New York, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "5G Fixed Wireless Access Market: Segments: By Type ; By Demography ; By Application ; and Region – Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2014 – 2020 and Forecasts to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06228142/?utm_source=GNW
Fixed wireless service with a radio or other wireless connections is carried out by wireless communication devices or systems. Fixed wireless is, in general, part of a wireless LAN infrastructure. A fixed wireless link’s primary purpose is to enable data communication between the two sites or buildings. Connections to fixed wireless data (FWD) are also a cost-effective alternative to fiber leasing or cable installation between buildings. Fixed wireless connectivity is not a new concept for the industry, however. WiMAX & LTE can be viewed as a workaround for fixed wireless connectivity.

Market Highlights
5G Fixed Wireless Access Market is expected to project a notable CAGR of 75.4% in 2030.
5G Fixed Wireless Access Market to surpass USD 90 billion by 2030 from USD 0.50 billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 75.4% throughout the forecast period, i.e., 2021-30. Growing demand for high-speed internet access coupled with superior broadband coverage that has minimal power consumption and latency is due to the growth of this sector. Furthermore, the increasing introduction of superior technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT)/machine-to-machine (M2M) millimeter-wave deployed through the 5 G FWA also contributes to the growth of the global market. In addition, the growing demand for faster internet connectivity among customers is spurring the demand for fixed wireless access with efficient connectivity due to the increasing data size and the increase in the number of devices connected to the system.

5G Fixed Wireless Access Market: Segments
Services Segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30
5G Fixed Wireless Access Market is segmented by type as hardware and services. The services segment dominated the market with a revenue share of XX.X% in 2020 owing to the availability of many types of services, including the connectivity of several devices needed for smart and secure cars, smart houses, smart schools, smart cities, education, and healthcare improvements, while also offering a highly efficient and safer place to live. Through deploying the cellular mobile network facility rather than using traditional fixed-line networks, 5G fixed wireless access appears to be a robust way to offer uninterrupted internet connectivity to household users. Safe and secure high-speed internet connectivity is important for the transport industry because it is necessary to deliver on time the much-needed materials such as grocery supplies, hardware goods, new vehicles via the path. Ultra-fast internet connectivity via 5G fixed wireless network networks guarantees on-time delivery service.

Commercial Segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30
5G Fixed Wireless Access Market is segmented by application into residential, commercial, industrial, and government. The greater market share of XX% in 2018 is held by the residential segment and it is expected to dominate the global market primarily attributed to the fact that with no installation problems, residential customers earn gigabits of speed at the best competitive cost. The government as the user is expected to build and use a private wireless high-speed network to be implemented as a public network. Industrial and enterprise consumers will only need integrated communications and integration with the already operating public communication internet service providers to achieve the introduction of the private network as a public high-speed network by utilizing their own telecommunications infrastructure. However, the commercial segment is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

5G Fixed Wireless Access Market: Market Dynamics
Drivers
Growing Demand for High-speed Data Connectivity
Growing adoption of connected devices, such as smartphones, laptops, and smart devices, in many commercial and residential applications, such as distance learning, autonomous driving, multi-user gaming, video conferencing, and live streaming, as well as in telemedicine and augmented reality, is expected to generate the need for fixed wireless connectivity solutions for 5G to achieve expanded coverage. 5G network software is capable of delivering ample bandwidth to further boost data traffic. It has 10 to 100 times more bandwidth and high-speed data services than 3G and 4G networks provide. The growing demand for high-speed broadband services is therefore expected to drive the development of the market for 5G fixed wireless connectivity in the immediate future.

Strategic Collaborations and Substantial investments by Various Stakeholders
Substantial investments aimed at 5G technology creation are expected to accelerate the growth of the 5 G fixed wireless connectivity market. Qualcomm, Nokia, and Ericsson are some of the main businesses that are ideally placed to benefit from 5 G technology growth. Ericsson, for instance, is at the forefront of investments and the production of 5 G hardware with a market capitalization of approximately $25 billion. Ericsson is also proactively engaged with key mobile operators worldwide, such as SK Telecom Company Ltd. of South Korea, China Mobile (CHL) of China, and Verizon, AT&T of the United States, in testing projects and field trials. In addition, Nokia and Qualcomm, Inc., which have a market capitalization of approximately $18.5 billion and $81 billion respectively, are both focused on investing aggressively in building the worldwide 5 G infrastructure that is also expected to contribute to the global market.

Restrain
Cost and Environmental Challenges Associated with Millimeter-wave Technology
It is expected that 5 G infrastructures will alter current methods of communication. While the 5 G infrastructure is still in its infancy, a number of businesses and government agencies are promoting the implementation and deployment of 5 G technology with an increased investment to carry out R&D activities. Increased investment is required to upgrade existing 5G networks to replace existing components or add new ones, such as access networks, gateways, switches, and routing components, resulting in high capital requirements. In addition, service providers are keen to deploy 5G to give their customers new low-cost services that are supposed to reduce the key source of revenue for telecommunications companies, leading telecommunications companies to not be able to invest in new technology that might reduce their revenue.

5G Fixed Wireless Access Market: Regions
5G Fixed Wireless Access Market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions. These include North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC, and MENA.

5G Fixed Wireless Access Market in North America held the largest market share of XX% in the year 2020 and is also expected to remain the largest market during the forecast period as demand for high-speed Internet access is growing rapidly, as businesses are investing heavily in fixed wireless connections. As the US is known to have the largest user base and a similar trend, which is expected to continue with the addition of new subscribers, North America dominates the market. The deployment of fixed wireless networks not only offers high-speed internet but also allows users to make use of the infrastructure in serviced areas. Asia-Pacific is an increasingly rising region, as favorable government norms and policies promote the introduction of 5 G mobile services by 2020 by domestic companies. In order to join the 5 G network market in the APAC Region, different companies have also introduced collaboration and alliance strategies.



Competitive Landscape:
5G Fixed Wireless Access market, which is highly competitive, consists of several major players such as Huawei (China), Ericsson (Sweden), Nokia Corporation (Finland) hold a substantial market share in the 5G Fixed Wireless Access market. Other players analyzed in this report are Samsung Electronics (South Korea), Inseego (US), Siklu Communication, Ltd. (Israel), Mimosa Networks, Inc. (US), Vodafone (UK), Verizon Communications Inc. (US), and CableFree (UK) among others.

Key players are adopting inorganic growth strategies such as product launches in the global nutritional supplement market. For instance, in March 2020 - Ericsson announced a collaboration with Newport Utilities to build its first fixed wireless access (FWA) network in Tennessee. The network is expected to bring high-speed internet access to rural portions of its Tennessee service territory.

5G Fixed Wireless Access Market is further segmented by region into:
North America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United States and Canada

Latin America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, and Rest of Latin America

Europe Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Hungary, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, NORDIC, Russia, Turkey, and Rest of Europe
APAC Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – India, China, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, New Zealand, Australia, and Rest of APAC
MENA Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – North Africa, Israel, GCC, South Africa, and Rest of MENA
5G Fixed Wireless Access Market report also contains analysis on:

5G Fixed Wireless Access Market Segments:
By Type:

Hardware
Services
By Demography:
Urban
Semi-Urban
Rural
By Application:
Residential
Commercial
Industrial
Government
5G Fixed Wireless Access Market Dynamics
5G Fixed Wireless Access Market Size
Supply & Demand
Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
Competition & Companies Involved in the Market
Value Chain of the Market
Market Drivers and Restraints
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06228142/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Hello, Patrice? New Bruins coach already making right calls

    BOSTON (AP) — Jim Montgomery has a lot of work to do to prepare for his first season as the Boston Bruins' head coach. He knew just where to start: by reaching out to captain Patrice Bergeron to make sure the five-time Selke Award winner will be back in a Bruins uniform for a 19th season. “That was my first phone call,” Montgomery said on Monday at a news conference to meet the local media 10 days after he was hired to replace Bruce Cassidy. “I don’t have to go into the locker room very much if

  • Growlers win 2nd game in franchise history in thriller against Rattlers

    The 2022 CEBL season may not be the perfect inaugural campaign for the Newfoundland Growlers, but they picked up their second win in franchise history with a 93-91 victory over the Saskatchewan Rattlers on Saturday at Memorial University. Brandon Sampson scored the Elam Ending layup to end the back-and-forth affair, as the CEBL's third-leading point scorer continued his excellent form by leading his team with 22 points while also picking up four rebounds. Terry Thomas also had a strong performan

  • Timbers success in Seattle continues, topple Sounders 3-0

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jaroslaw Niezgoda scored in the 24th minute, Santiago Moreno and Dairon Asprilla connected late in the second half and the Portland Timbers remained unbeaten in their past seven regular-season games in Seattle with a 3-0 victory over the Sounders on Saturday. The victory continued a run of success for the Timbers playing three hours to the north against their most heated rival. Portland has not lost a regular-season match to the Sounders in Seattle since May 27, 2017. That stretch

  • FIFA, Qatar prepare beer policy for soccer fans at World Cup

    DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Beer with alcohol is expected to be sold at World Cup stadiums in Qatar but fans may be allowed to take only non-alcoholic drinks to their seats. FIFA and Qatari organizers are still working on plans to serve all fans who want to drink at games when the tournament starts in November in the Muslim-majority country. Hospitality packages offering “premium beverages” at stadiums have been sold since February 2021 but a policy for most fans at the eight venues and long-time World C

  • Montreal Canadiens re-sign forward Mchael Pezzetta, defenceman Corey Schueneman

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens signed a pair of depth players Monday. The club announced forward Michael Pezzetta has inked a one-year contract, while defenceman Corey Schueneman agreed to the same term on two-way deal. Pezzetta will earn $US750,000 in 2022-23, while Schueneman is also set to make $750,000, including $350,000 guaranteed, in the NHL level next season, and $275,000 in the American Hockey League. Pezzetta played 51 games for the Canadiens in 2021-22, registering five goals and 1

  • Montreal Canadiens re-sign forward Mchael Pezzetta, defenceman Corey Schueneman

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens signed a pair of depth players Monday. The club announced forward Michael Pezzetta has inked a one-year contract, while defenceman Corey Schueneman agreed to the same term on two-way deal. Pezzetta will earn $US750,000 in 2022-23, while Schueneman is also set to make $750,000, including $350,000 guaranteed, in the NHL level next season, and $275,000 in the American Hockey League. Pezzetta played 51 games for the Canadiens in 2021-22, registering five goals and 1

  • Toronto FC acquires Canadian midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye from Colorado Rapids

    Toronto FC acquired Mark-Anthony Kaye on Friday, paying the Colorado Rapids a hefty price for the Canadian international midfielder. To get Kaye, Toronto gave up teenage Canadian midfielder Ralph Priso, up to US$1.05 million in general allocation money, a 2023 international roster spot and a first-round MLS SuperDraft pick. Colorado will receive $350,000 in allocation money in 2022 and $425,000 in 2023, plus $250,000 in either 2023 or 2024 allocation money depending on Kaye’s roster status. As p

  • Aaliyah Edwards has 20 points, 10 boards in Canada's win over France

    TORONTO — Aaliyah Edwards had 20 points and 10 rebounds to lift Canada to a 73-56 victory over France on Wednesday night at the inaugural Globl Jam under-23 tournament. Merissah Russell and Shayeann Day-Wilson scored 17 points apiece for the Canadian women, who improved to 3-0. "We were all very confident," Edwards said. "We were 2-0 (coming into game) and we were just building off momentum. "We started this game off strong which really showed how prepared we were." Canada previously defeated Be

  • Inflation, rising fees are pricing families, kids out of organized sports

    Mohammed Hussain's three children are all in organized sports. His 14-year-old daughter and two sons, aged 12 and eight, are on hockey teams, and he is upfront about how expensive that can be. "It takes a chunk out of your paycheque," the Edmonton man said. "We feel a punch with the equipment right now. Kids grow like weeds at this age group," Hussain said. "We haven't even gotten into fuel charges ... how much gas people are spending just trying to get the games in. With three kids, we're all o

  • NHL free agents who can shake up the offseason

    Several big names are already off the board but there are still a number of intriguing players hitting the market this week.

  • Maple Leafs trade out of first round to erase another mistake

    Kyle Dubas has now spent a first-round pick to eliminate a problem for a second time in four years. Only in moving back in the draft to cut ties with Petr Mrazek on Thursday night, he was erasing his own mistake.

  • Edmonton Oilers pick local winger Reid Schaefer in NHL draft

    MONTREAL — Reid Schaefer grew up surrounded by Edmonton Oilers jerseys. The jersey he pulled over his head Thursday, though, was special — it was the one he received after the Oilers called his name 32nd overall at the NHL entry draft. “I was kind of nervous there at pick 32," said Schaefer, who grew up in Spruce Grove, Alta., just outside of Edmonton. "I knew Edmonton showed some interest and when I heard my name called, it was a dream come true. "Very special.” The six-foot-three, 213-pound le

  • After scrappy win over Panama, Canadian women look to find flow against Costa Rica

    After a frustrating, uneven win over Panama that saw 74 stoppages in play according to coach Bev Priestman, Canada looks to find its flow Monday against Costa Rica at the CONCACAF W Championship in Mexico. The sixth-ranked Canadian women prevailed 1-0 Friday, despite No. 57 Panama's low defensive block and time-wasting tactics. That, combined with an opening 6-0 victory over No. 76 Trinidad and Tobago, earned Olympic champion Canada a berth in the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand with

  • Leclerc holds on to win Austrian GP, Verstappen 2nd

    SPIELBERG, Austria (AP) — Charles Leclerc revived his Formula One title challenge by holding on to win the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday for a third victory of the season, while his Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz's hopes of a second-place finish ended when his engine blew as he was about to attack Max Verstappen's Red Bull. Leclerc was clearly stressed in the closing laps as his throttle was not working properly, making it more difficult to control his speed into turns. “Yes! Come on!” Leclerc sc

  • Senators land big fish in Alex DeBrincat

    The Ottawa Senators have the makings of an impressive forward core after landing perennial 40-goal man Alex DeBrincat in a trade with Chicago.

  • Predators sign Filip Forsberg to $68M, 8-year contract

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Nashville Predators have re-signed Filip Forsberg to a $68 million, eight-year contract with an $8.5 million annual salary cap hit. The team announced the deal Saturday, getting Forsberg locked up before he could hit the open market when NHL free agency opens next week. He's now under contract through 2030. Forsberg, who turns 28 in August, is coming off the best season of his career. The native of Ostervala, Sweden, set career highs with 42 goals, 42 assists and 84 p

  • Blue Jays' Guerrero has throw break mitt, M's win 8th in row

    SEATTLE (AP) — Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had a throw bust through the webbing of his glove and the Seattle Mariners took advantage for their eighth straight win, beating Toronto 6-5 Sunday on two home runs by Carlos Santana. “Baseball can be cruel sometimes when things aren’t going right,” Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo said. A day after Santana hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning for a 2-1 win, he connected for a go-ahead, two-run drive in the eighth. The Mariners are

  • Is Seattle the perfect landing spot for Shane Wright?

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss whether or not Montreal's controversial decision to spurn Shane Wright was the best thing for the high-level prospect.

  • Penguins re-sign Letang; Avalanche acquire goalie Georgiev

    MONTREAL (AP) — Moves are already happening around the NHL several hours before the draft begins, with the reigning Stanley Cup winners making a move to shore up their goaltending situation and a recent back-to-back champion ensuring a long-time defenseman was sticking around. The Cup-winning Colorado Avalanche on Thursday acquired goaltender Alexandar Georgiev from the New York Rangers for three draft picks, and the Pittsburgh Penguins also signed veteran defenseman Kris Letang to a $36.6 milli

  • Mariners win 7th in row, top Blue Jays 2-1 on Santana homer

    SEATTLE (AP) — Carlos Santana hit his first home run since being acquired by Seattle, lining a two-run shot off Toronto starter Alek Manoah that lifted the Mariners to a 2-1 win over the Blue Jays on Saturday night. Seattle won its seventh straight and has taken 15 of its past 18. The 15-3 stretch is the best 18-game stretch by the Mariners since 2003. Santana’s homer came in the seventh inning after Seattle had managed just one hit off Manoah through the first six. J.P. Crawford led off the sev