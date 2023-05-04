5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Market to Hit USD 337.75 Billion by 2030 as 5G FWA is Highly Flexible, Allowing Businesses and Consumers to Scale Their Bandwidth Up or Down as Needed | Research by SNS Insider

SNS Insider pvt ltd

As per SNS Insider analysis, the demand for high-speed internet connectivity is increasing rapidly, driven by factors such as remote work, online education, and the proliferation of connected devices. 5G FWA offers a viable solution for extending high-speed connectivity to areas that lack access to traditional fixed-line infrastructure.

Pune, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview

5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) is a cutting-edge technology that uses the 5G network to provide high-speed internet access to homes and businesses. Unlike traditional wired internet connections, FWA relies on wireless connectivity through the use of small transmitters and receivers, eliminating the need for cables and wires. FWA offers a range of benefits, including faster download and upload speeds, lower latency, and improved reliability, making it an ideal solution for areas where traditional wired internet options are limited or unavailable.

“According to SNS Insider, the size of 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Market was valued at USD 24.66 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 38.7% during the forecast period of 2023-2030, ultimately reaching USD 337.75 billion.”

Market Analysis

The 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) market is experiencing rapid growth due to the rising need for high-speed internet access and the increasing adoption of innovative technologies such as millimeter-wave and Internet of Things (IoT) in the FWA space. With the capabilities of 5G networks, FWA technology is offering high-speed internet services to households and businesses without the need for physical fiber connections, leading to increased convenience and flexibility. Moreover, the trend toward remote work and online learning is further driving the demand for high-speed internet access, making FWA an attractive option for both individuals and businesses. This is projected to fuel additional expansion in the 5G FWA.

Story continues

Get a Sample Report of 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Market@ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/1495

Major Company Profiles Listed in this Report Are:

The major players included in this study are Qualcomm Technologies, Nokia Corporation, Samsung Electronics, Huawei, Ericsson, Mimosa Networks Inc., Cohere Technologies Inc., Siklu Communication Ltd., AT&T Inc., Verizon Communications Inc. & more.

Impact of Recession

While a recession may pose some challenges for the 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) market, the need for high-speed internet connectivity and the cost-saving benefits of FWA technology may help to mitigate the impact of a downturn on the market. As a result, the FWA market is expected to continue its growth trajectory in the long run.

5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 US$ 24.66 Bn Market Size by 2030 US$ 337.75 Bn CAGR CAGR of 38.7% From 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Historical Data 2020-2021 Key Market Segmentation • By Offering (Hardware and Services)

• By Demography (Urban, Semi-Urban, and Rural)

• By Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Government) Key Regional Coverage North America (USA, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, South Korea, China, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), The Middle East & Africa (Israel, UAE, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Key Regional Developments



The 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) market has been dominated by North America, primarily due to the increasing investments in 5G infrastructure. The deployment of small cells, fiber-optic cables, and other network components in North America has significantly contributed to the growth of the market. The region has been witnessing significant investments in the development of 5G infrastructure, which has fueled the demand for 5G FWA. The North American government has also been supportive of the deployment of 5G technology, which has further boosted the market's growth. Various initiatives and policies aimed at improving network infrastructure have been implemented to facilitate the deployment of 5G technology.

Do you have any specific queries related to this research study or need any customization data, Ask Now@ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/1495

Key Takeaway from 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Market Study

The urban segment is expected to dominate the market in the coming years. This trend can be attributed to the increasing demand for high-speed internet services in urban areas, where traditional wired broadband infrastructure may not be able to keep up with the growing demand.

The market is poised for significant growth, with the residential segment expected to take the lead. Fixed wireless access refers to the use of wireless communication technologies to provide internet access to fixed locations, such as homes or businesses.

Recent Developments Related to 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Market

Ericsson, a leading multinational telecommunications company, has teamed up with local partners to conduct a successful trial of their 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) technology in Indonesia. The trial was conducted to demonstrate the capabilities of 5G FWA as a viable solution for extending broadband connectivity to areas that lack access to traditional fixed-line infrastructure.

Networking giant Cisco and mobile network operator T-Mobile have launched a 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) solution for businesses, aimed at providing high-speed internet connectivity in areas that lack access to traditional wired infrastructure. The service, which utilizes T-Mobile's 5G network and Cisco's wireless gateway technology, is designed to offer speeds of up to 1 Gbps to businesses in select areas across the United States.

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Dynamics

4. Impact Analysis

5. Value Chain Analysis

6. Porter’s 5 forces model

7. PEST Analysis

8. 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Market Segmentation, by Offering

9. 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Market Segmentation, by Demography

10. 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Market Segmentation, by Application

11. Regional Analysis

12. Company Profiles

13. Competitive Landscape

14. Conclusion

Buy Single-User PDF of 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Market Report@ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/1495

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominate the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

Access Complete Report Details@ https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/5g-fixed-wireless-access-market-1495

CONTACT: Contact Us: Akash Anand – Head of Business Development & Strategy info@snsinsider.com Phone: +1-415-230-0044 (US)



